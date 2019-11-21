Requested URL: /best-cbd-oils

The Best CBD Oil for Sleep, Anxiety, Pain and Insomnia – Our Picks and Buyer’s Guide.

CBD is short for Cannabidiol – a phyto-cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. With the recent legalization of CBD in late 2018, sales of CBD have gone through the roof. The most popular form is CBD oil, it’s so popular because it doesn’t cause the same psychoactive effects as other naturally occurring cannabinoids (such as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC). Reviews and studies into CBD oil state CBD as helpful for so many issues that people suffer from every day ranging from insomnia, to anxiety, to pain.

The issue with CBD oil is that there are so many brands out there, and so many different versions of CBD oil that you can buy. If you’re new to CBD, or even an experienced CBD user then it can be confusing to know what CBD oil to buy. So here, we’ve created a list of the top 10 CBD oils that you can buy right now.

Best CBD Oils – Reviewed

Highlights:

100% Organic, all natural, non-GMO, no artificial flavors, non-GMO and vegan.

Independently tested and third party verified.

Fast & free shipping

Multiple strengths ranging from 500mg to 1500mg

No change of failing a drug test – THC Free

Our panel found that Balance CBD is committed to create the best CBD products on the market. They two amazing THC free CBD oils that are available in multiple strengths. You can buy their world famous Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil and their Natural Relief CBD Oil. The THC free CBD oils take the #1 spot because they are fantastic for those new to CBD, and the seasoned CBD oil user. There is no risk of failing a drug test. Balance CBD oils are made from the finest ingredients, and they are 100% Organic, all natural, non-GMO, no artificial flavors, non-GMO and vegan.

Balance CBD oils are never made with herbicides, pesticides or any harmful ingredients, if you buy from Balance then their lab results show that you are getting the best CBD oil on the market today.

Image url: https://www.balancecbd.com/shop-cbd/cbd-oil/charlottes-web-cbd-oil

Highlights:

100% Organic, all natural, non-GMO, no artificial flavors, non-GMO and vegan.

Independently tested and third party verified.

Fast & free shipping

Multiple strengths ranging from 500mg to 1500mg

Contains full-spectrum CBD, offering you the benefits of all the cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant. Contains less than 0.3% THC.



Our team of world class medical professionals love the full-spectrum range that Balance CBD has to offer. Full-spectrum CBD is great if you’re looking for the additional benefit that the hemp plant has to offer. Full-spectrum CBD lets you experience the “entourage” effect. This essentially means that all the components with the hemp plant interact with your endocannabinoid system, to produce a stronger influence than just CBD alone. Full-spectrum CBD lets you experience a synergistic effect.

Balance CBD again ranks highly on our list of Best CBD oils because their full-spectrum CBD oil is independently tested and verified to contain less than 0.3% CBD. This means that is legal across the USA. You can buy full-spectrum CBD oil in a natural flavor, and CBD oil that has been made with the world-famous Charlotte’s Web terpene.



Balance CBD took our #1 and #2 picks due to the range of CBD oils that they offer. No brand can match their commitment to empowering CBD users with both an entirely THC-free and full-spectrum CBD oil range. We also loved the range of other products that they sell. If buying the best CBD oil isn’t your thing, then you can also buy a wide range of organic all natural CBD gummies, CBD topicals made with nano-technology, CBD beverage enhancers and CBD for your pets.

image url: https://www.balancecbd.com/shop-cbd/cbd-oil/natural-cbd-oil

Ananda Hemp CBD Oil ★★★★

Highlights:

Made in the USA

Independently tested

Made using organic hemp seed oil

Ananda Hemp offers a great CBD oil that you can buy. If you buy CBD oil from them, then you will buy CBD oil that is made of Ananda hemp flower extract, organic cold-pressed hemp seed oil, MCT oil, and botanical terpene blend. Hemp plant stalks are not used. A downside of Ananda Hemp is that they only offer a 600mg version – so if you’re a seasoned CBD oil user, then this dosage maybe a little low for you.

Ananda Hemp CBD oils are certified to grow their hemp by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and they’re made by an 8th generation of Kentucky farmers.

High-potency CBD oils are most suitable for people experiencing strong, insomnia, chronic aches and pains, anxiety/depression symptoms, and other conditions that necessitate stronger effects. Our top pick for this category is the Lab Grade CBD Oil from Spruce, which comes in a 30mL bottle with a concentration of 2,400mg. Each full dropper of oil contains roughly 80mg of CBD, which can be an effective dose for those with severe discomfort or symptoms.

Four Corners Cannabis ★★★

Highlights:

Made in the USA

Independently tested

Full control from seed to product

4 Corners Cannabis full-spectrum CBD oil is a great choice to buy. Their CBD oil makes the list of best CBD oils because it has a nice hemp flavor, with hints of orange and coconut. Another thing that puts them on our list of the best CBD oil is the fact that their CBD oils are fair trade, third-party lab tested, non-GMO, and allergen conscious. You will be getting a good quality CBD oil.

Whilst they sell good quality CBD oil, their customer service is something to match. The 4 Corners Cannabis team has full control of their product, this means that from seed to the product you can be sure that there is no interference with their product. They can even control the genetics of their hemp plants.

On the downside, their tinctures are relatively expensive, so buying their full-spectrum CBD oil from them could be costly. Another difference between 4 Corners CBD Oil and the top three on our list is that they use an ethanol extraction method to get their CBD, this is the most inferior method of CBD extraction. However, due to the potency of their products, we thought they were worthy of making the top 5 list.

Press Pause Project ★★★

Highlights:

Peppermint flavor

No artificial ingredients

Independently tested

Press Pause Project sell one of the best CBD oils on the market today. They sell a high quality full-spectrum CBD oil that is made using fractionated coconut oil and organic peppermint oil. The reason they make our list of best CBD oils is that their CBD oil has a tasty peppermint taste!

Like the other oils on our list, their CBD oil is non-GMOm organic, gluten-free, and vegan. The downside to Press Pause is that they only offer CBD oil in one strength – 500mg. This great taste and the low dosage means that it’s great for those new to CBD, however if you want to up your dose then you have to go for another brand. Another reason it’s towards the lower end of our list is that

Joy Organics CBD Oil ★★★

Highlights:

THC-free

Different Flavors

No artificial ingredients

Joy Organics only used two ingredients to create their CBD oil. These are organic, extra-virgin olive oil and phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. If you’re looking for flavored CBD oil, then they also offer those but they don’t contain all natural ingredients. So if you’re looking for CBD oil with no artificial colors, non-GMO and organic then we recommend buying their unflavored CBD oil.

One of the reasons that they made our list of best CBD oils is that their natural CBD oil comes in four strengths. 250mg CBD oil, 500mg CBD oil, 1000mg CBD oil and a 1500mg CBD oil. This means that this CBD oil is great for those new to CBD, and those that are more experienced and need a more potent CBD oil. Although Joy Organics makes our list of the best CBD oil, one thing to note is that their batch results are not immediately available on their site. Another drawback is that they are a lot more pricey and expensive than other brands. However, our medical team still that if you’re in the hunt for a good CBD oil, Joy Organics should be considered.

How to buy the best CBD Oil? – Buying Guide

We have reviewed the top 6 CBD oils on the market right now. Remember, Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is a natural phyto-cannabinoid (or plant-based chemical compound) found in cannabis plants, including hemp and marijuana. Unlike other cannabinoids — namely tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — CBD does not produce any psychoactive effects, and will actually counteract these effects to a degree.

CBD is used by people around the world to help with multiple ailments a few of them are sleep, anxiety, pain and insomnia

CBD oil, is just one way to consume CBD. CBD can also be used in many other forms such as edibles, gummies, vapes and topicals. Our list of the best CBD companies was based on the following criteria:

Does the CBD oil contain less than 0.3% THC content? For CBD to be legal in the USA, it must contain less than 0.3% THC.

If you buy CBD oil that is made with isolate, you will buy THC free CBD oil.

If you buy CBD oil made from full-spectrum CBD, then you will buy CBD that contains less than 0.3% THC.

Is the CBD 100% Organic, all natural, non-GMO, no artificial flavors, non-GMO and vegan?

Is the CBD independently tested and third party verified.

Multiple strengths ranging from 500mg to 1500mg

No chance of failing a drug test – THC Free



All of the CBD oils that we have reviewed align with this criteria, so if you follow our guide then you can be sure that you are buying the best CBD oil.

image url: https://www.balancecbd.com/

How do I take CBD Oil?



Using CBD oil is easy! All of the oils that we recommend on our list of best CBD oils come with a dropper. You can use this dropper to give yourself an exact dosage of CBD. You can use our handy chart below to see how much CBD oil you should take. If you’re a new user, then we recommend starting low and then building up a tolerance.

Weight Group Optimal Dose for Mild Effects Optimal Dose for Moderate Effects Optimal Dose for Strong Effects Less than 130 lbs. 11mg or less 12mg to 14mg 15mg to 17mg 130 to 230 lbs. 18mg or less 19mg to 23mg 24mg to 27mg More than 230 lbs. 23mg or less 24mg to 30mg 31mg to 45mg

What are the Benefits of Using CBD Oil?

CBD oil is used by millions of people around the world to try and help with multiple conditions. There are irresponsible brands and publications out there such as Tuck and Healthline that state CBD is a definite cure for conditions such as:

Insomnia

Depression

Anxiety

REM Behavior Disorders

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

This is not the case. The FDA have sent many warning letters to companies that say CBD is a cure for any of these conditions. We recommend not reading reviews such as these, as they are misleading. However, clearly, there are benefits of using CBD oil, and this can be seen through anecdotal evidence and reviews.

We want to make it clear to readers that CBD has not been definitively proven to cure or alleviate any ailments or illnesses. Rather, animal studies have been carried out that show promise in the field, and there have been many reviews by people who claim to benefit from using the natural compound.

One of the biggest benefits, and reasons CBD is used is of the fact that you can enjoy the benefits without any psychoactivity. CBD is considered as safe, even at higher doses.

Buy CBD Oil Online

The best CBD oil that we recommend buying belongs to Balance CBD. We recommend that you buy their THC-free Charlotte’s Web CBD oil, or their Natural THC-free Relief CBD oil. Both of these are a great option for first time CBD users, and those that are experienced or need a more potent form of CBD. However, all of the CBD oils on our list will prove to be a good choice for you. If CBD oils aren’t your thing, then we recommend checking out CBD Gummies, CBD Topicals or even CBD for your pets!.If you still don’t know what CBD product is best for you, then why not take this quiz?

