The Best BCAA Supplements For Maximizing Muscle Growth & More

BCAA Supplements can have a wide variety of benefits, but their primary focus is to help you boost muscle growth and optimize recovery.

This means that they can be beneficial for athletes that perform intense workouts. Even if you’re not a big fan of going to the gym, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) can still help take your performance to the next level.

But how do you know which BCAA supplement is the right one for you? You’ve probably found dozens of different products, making it hard to make the right choice.

In this article, we’re going to walk you through several of the most popular products that you can use and add to your routine.

In a rush? Don’t worry, here’s a quick overview of the five best products:

Huge BCAA (Our Recommendation) Coreseries BCAA Juiced Aminos Scivation Xtend Optimum Nutrition BCAA

Let’s go over each product and show you why these are considered the best supplements out on the market.

The Top 5 Best BCAA Powders Of 2020

We’ve put together a list of the five most effective and correctly dosed bcaa powders. Anyone can add one of the following supplements to their routine to help them improve performance.

They also happen to be the best bang for your buck, meaning you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with these products.

We’re starting this list with the top-rated product; check it out.

Number 1 – Huge BCAA

Your search for a high-quality, effective, and massively dosed BCAA powder stops here. Meet Huge BCAA by Huge Nutrition, a relatively new yet excellent option.

In this supplement, you’ll find 8000mg of BCAAs at the scientifically proven 2:1:1 ratio (1). That’s the highest amount of amino acids we’ve come across in these products.

Amongst the amino acids, you’ll also find critical compounds such as L-Glutamine that will all contribute to optimizing your recovery and growth.

Many professional athletes are currently using Huge Nutrition’s BCAA supplement to make sure they’re on top of their game. You can visit the official Huge Nutrition website to check the other high-quality supplements they sell.

It’s currently available in Kiwi Blueberry, which tastes fantastic, meaning you won’t have any issues consuming this supplement.

Number 2 – CoreSeries BCAA

Coming in second, we have CoreSeries BCAA by Transparent Labs. It’s not our first choice, but it’s still a reliable product with the right quality ingredients.

On top of the amino acids in this product, coconut water powder was also added to make sure you stay hydrated during your workouts.

It’s quite expensive, but hey, with products like these, it’s the quality you end up paying for. It comes in a few different flavors, so there’s a good fit for every one of you.

Number 3 – Juiced Aminos

Next up, we have Juiced Aminos by Universal Nutrition. This product is aimed at the hardcore athletes out there and is represented by many famous bodybuilders.

In one scoop of Juiced Aminos, you’ll find a whopping 6 grams of both BCAAs and EAAs to make sure your recovery is on point.

But that’s not all; there are also 4 grams of a unique performance blend in this supplement to help push yourself in the gym.

It doesn’t specify the exact dosages, but one thing’s for sure, you won’t be disappointed with Juiced Aminos.

Number 4 – Scivation Xtend

Right behind Animal’s Juiced Aminos, we have Scivation’s Xtend. Xtend BCAAs by Scivation was designed to help support muscle recovery and keeping you hydrated during your training sessions.

With 7 grams of amino acids in there per scoop, you simply can’t go wrong with this product.

The addition of the electrolyte blend is unique and something we don’t often see in bcaa supplements. That’ll help with staying pumped and hydrated for sure.

Number 5 – Optimum Nutrition BCAA

Last but not least, we have the BCAA capsules by Optimum Nutrition, a well-respected supplements company.

If you’re not a fan of BCAA powder, you can always opt for Optimum Nutrition’s capsules. This way, you’re still able to accelerate your body’s recovery effectively.

You might not get in as many amino acids through capsules than powder, but it still works. In my opinion, they’re great for when you are traveling or on the road and still want to get in those essentials.

What Is The Best Time To Take My BCAA Supplement?

Once you’ve decided on which product you’re going with, you’ll want to know when the best time to take it is.

We recommend taking your bcaa supplements, whether it’s powder or capsules, before or after your workout. When taking it before or after your workout, BCAAs will help reduce muscle damage, soreness, and accelerate recovery (2).

There’s little research available on whether it helps more before or after the workout. That means it comes down to personal preference. I enjoy taking my BCAA supplement during my exercise because it helps me stay hydrated as well.

Don’t get too caught up timing; just make sure you take it somewhere around the workout, and you’ll be fine.

What Can I Expect From Using BCAA Supplements?

The main thing you’ll expect from using a BCAA supplement is faster recovery, improved protein synthesis, and less muscle soreness.

Recovery plays a vital role in muscle growth, so once recovery is enhanced, muscle growth will occur faster. The same applies to increased protein synthesis.

When this process is boosted, your body will be able to build muscle more effectively. That makes BCAA supplements one of the most effective natural products out there, next to products like Creatine.

It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll notice these effects rather quickly. For me, when I take a scoop of Huge BCAA during my workout, I feel a lot less sore and more energized the next day.

That’s a game-changer when you’re going to do your next workout because you aren’t limited by the muscle soreness you’ve had from the previous session.