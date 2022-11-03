Launched in 2005, YouTube, today is the leading social media platform for sharing videos online, and for many businesses and brands to market their services and products online. It is the best place to interact with your target audience and also to collaborate with famous influencers all over the world who can upgrade your advertisement to another level.
Unfortunately, growing on YouTube can be a serious challenge when you're just starting out as a new YouTuber. You may find it difficult to get many YouTube likes and views or get your videos to go viral.
You need thousands or even millions of people to view your YouTube video and bring awareness to your brand or business. If you don't know the right growth tactics to use to boost your channel's visibility, it may take a while before you can make progress in your YouTube career.
This is why you need the help of YouTube growth services to buy likes, views, and other YouTube engagements to help you grow quickly on the platform and become popular. This article will share the top 3 sites you can buy YouTube Likes — Views4You is our favorite!
Why Do You Need to Buy Likes for Your YouTube Videos?
There are plenty of reasons you need to buy YouTube likes, but the main one is to help you kickstart engagement on your YouTube videos. YouTube is the best social media platform for brands and influencers to share their vision and content with the wide audience that engages with them. The way you become successful is to have as much popularity as you can get on your videos.
When others visit your channel and see you get a high number of YouTube likes on your YouTube videos, they automatically trust you more and tend to engage with it too. This is called the social proof concept. In addition to having a large audience that compliments you with likes, brands are willing to reach out and collaborate with you.
You can consider buying YouTube likes as the most effective and fast service to become successful. Don't just upload a video and wait for the people to find you when you can develop a new audience that engages with your content immediately. In the next section, I'm going to introduce you to the top 3 quality services you can buy YouTube likes from safely, and have them delivered quickly to your channel.
Top Best Growth Service Sites to Buy YouTube Likes
All these sites offer a variety of reliable services created to help you build a good network on your YouTube videos. Here you can get several benefits, from buying YouTube likes to building your channel from scratch to adding more views to all your video content.
Views4You
Views4You as the top-quality service, offers a variety of packages to help get likes easily and quickly delivered. There are popular news websites such as NDTV, Observer that rank Views4You as an excellent service to buy YouTube likes. The service allows you to choose from their packages according to your budget and also the amount of engagement your videos need. You can start purchasing packages from a minimum of 50 likes to 5000 likes at a time.
Unlike other competitor websites, Views4You offers organic results based on your niche and location. All YouTube engagement packages you receive guarantees a genuinely interested audience which makes your YouTube growth natural. Moreover, all your personal information and data is private to ensure your complete security.
The quick and instant delivery is the greatest advantage Views4You offers you. Each of their engagement packages, especially likes, are added to your YouTube videos instantly. If you want your order to be delivered slowly to your account, you can select this option while you are placing your order
YTNotics
YouTube is the best thing that can happen to you especially if you're being guided by the best website YTNotics. To make the most of it, it is important to promote your videos and generate traffic from new audiences by having real people watch your content for long periods. Using YTnotics reliable service, you are definitely in safe hands to get high-quality likes and boost your video's popularity. You can also boost engagement on YouTube shorts as the engagement is delivered instantly.
Extpart
Extpart is our last recommendation as an excellent service if you are looking to buy engagement for your videos on your YouTube account. Their engagement packages vary from 1000 likes to 2000 likes which helps you upgrade your videos and get more popularity. It is very easy to purchase a package, you just need to visit their site, and select the service that suits your channel and your budget. Then wait and watch how your likes increase and how they turn to views and subscribers too. Customer satisfaction is their biggest goal.
Don't Make These Mistakes When You Buy Likes For The Videos on Your YouTube Account
If you are not careful and do some research beforehand you may not be very lucky to purchase YouTube likes from the sites mentioned above. So, please pay attention to the following points, so you don't make mistakes when you purchase likes to grow your YouTube videos.
1- Don't Buy Fake Likes
The biggest mistake people make frequently is not checking on the quality of likes they are about to purchase. Many sites pretend to deliver real YouTube likes but actually, they are selling inactive fake YouTube likes which prevent your channel from growing. So, check the quality of likes beforehand. For instance, View4You offers an exceptional free trial service where you can test the quality of likes, and after that, you will be one of the repeat customers who come back to purchase more likes.
2- Don't Forget to Check Reviews
Not checking reviews before purchasing YouTube likes, is one of the mistakes people make. It is very easy to find the reviews of each site on Google and many blogs and YouTube channels out there are very honest and careful in providing reviews from various YouTube likes services. We suggest you do a little research before deciding to buy YouTube likes.
3- Don't Buy from Sites That Don't Give Refunds
Before you buy YouTube likes it is very important to check the replacement and refund policy for the service you are going to purchase. There are scammers out there promising you to provide the service you ask for and all they do is take your money and never respond after that. Check whether they offer refunds, just in case your order does not get delivered as you were promised.
4- Don't Forget to Check Customer Support
Another mistake buyers make is forgetting to check if the sites they're buying from have a customer support service. You may need to get in touch later on if you have a problem with the service. So check to see if a team of support exists or not before paying for the service.
5- Don't Forget to Compare Prices on Different Sites
YouTube likes service is offered on many sites with varying prices. Some sites charge very high prices for the same service so please make sure you have checked and compared the fees on the market.
Buying Likes from Authoritative Sites Vs Non-Authoritative Sites
Creators on social media tend to buy growth services to boost their accounts considering it the best solution. This works perfectly on YouTube to help users with digital development. YouTubers ask for help from a social media marketing service to overcome this obstacle, especially at the start of their channel. buy YouTube services or try free trials of likes to observe how it works. However, YouTube creators need to be careful while choosing the site and proceed wisely so they don't make errors. Let's take a look at the two categories of sites creators often buy likes from.
Authoritative Sites
Authoritative Sites such as Views4You, YTNotics, and Extpart provide you with genuine likes at affordable prices.
Choose a professional YouTube service to purchase all the likes safely and genuinely and do not go against YouTube's policies and violation of rules. Select a decent site to buy high-quality likes and make sure you are risk-free from any punishment. Also, having a large number of likes leads you to enjoy high-quality engagement rate for your videos.
Obtaining your target audience in a genuine and safe way gives your channel's content the chance to rank higher on search engines. YouTube requires organic likes so make sure you have as many as you can get. The more YouTube likes your videos get, the more you will be exposed to new viewers which may be future subscribers that will increase your content engagement. That is how YouTube's algorithm works.
Likes count help you earn popularity. Visitors check on the number of likes you have to decide if it is worth it to watch or subscribe to a particular channel. Likes are a kind of proof that many people have approved your good videos.
YouTube's crucial factor is the watch time of the videos on your channel. The longer the watch time, the better. YouTube considers your videos as interesting and engaging content and recommends them to others if the video views are high. However, if your engagement rate is low (not enough YouTube likes) and still have a large view count YouTube will categorize you as YouTube considers your videos as and stop recommending your videos.
Non-Authoritarive Sites
Unfortunately, growth is not the case for non-authoritative sites. They lead you to make the biggest mistakes that can result in huge consequences for your YouTube videos.
Going against YouTube's policies does not help you grow. Since buying YouTube likes violates YouTube's Community Guidelines, you need to be careful while you are purchasing YouTube likes, views, or subscribers. If YouTube notices you are doing that it may penalize or even terminate your channel without any prior notice.
There is a high probability you will be receiving fake likes which come from bot accounts provided by computer software. It will be a waste of money because the several fake accounts you purchase will not interact with your content. Consequently, your YouTube channel engagement will be low, negatively affecting the YouTube algorithm, and also the ranking of your content.
Furthermore, YouTube's community will detect you as a cheater and will prevent you from receiving organic traffic to your videos. This will make it almost impossible for you to get organic views, likes, and subscribers. That is a big reason for you to be careful because it is not worth it to risk being blacklisted by the YouTube community or even worse causing a ban or termination of your channel.
Sadly, there are not many sites offering to buy real YouTube likes. To make sure you are not in danger we would suggest you buy organic YouTube likes from the 3 reliable sites mentioned in this article.
Any Questions?
For more questions, you can visit our frequently asked questions page or just get in contact with us directly by customer service.
Is It Any Other Way to Increase YouTube Likes Count?
There are many different ways you increase the number of YouTube likes on your videos. Improving the quality of your videos is one of the best ways to attract more audience and get Likes to your videos.
Another way is to do YouTube marketing on other social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok where you can share the video link from your YouTube videos and encourage the audience there to interact. Collaborating with influencers and bloggers can also be in your favor to advertise your YouTube videos.
Last but not least is using hashtags and valuable SEO keywords so your YouTube videos can be found on the search engine easily while you target your audience.
Is It Possible to Buy YouTube Likes for Any Video?
Of course, you can increase your likes on any of your YouTube videos. It is super easy to purchase YouTube likes for your videos and if you even want more likes in one video than the other, that's alright. All these websites work to provide you with the best service all along the way. The only thing you need to do is provide them with the URL of the YouTube video you want to add more likes to and boost your channel organically.
When I Order YouTube Likes, Am I Getting Dislikes Too?
That is not how it works. These websites are providing you with organic YouTube likes that help your YouTube videos grow; it does not affect it negatively in any way. Their team is always available, at your beck and call to attend to your requests and requirements and help you get the likes you need accordingly. It is a very easy process and there is nothing they won't do to help with YouTube's growth.
Will A Difference Be Noticed Quick?
Getting YouTube likes from Views4you, YTNotics or Expert is instant and pretty much the same for all of them. This is one of the features they are most proud of. Views4you has two different packages to offer you options if you want your likes delivered slowly or quickly. All you need is to focus on creating your content while these websites take care to grow your YouTube Content on YouTube.
Does Purchasing YouTube Like Actually Work?
It works perfectly when you do research and finds authoritative pages such as Views4You. They help you to fill all the gaps you are missing on your channel and increase your online presence by providing you with a genuine service that benefits you. We have tried it ourselves, and many other channels have been benefitting from their services by increasing the like count on the YouTube videos.
Do You Require My Password to Provide Me with The YouTube Likes Service?
No, we would never ask for any extra data from your YouTube channel. All we ask for is your URL of the video you want to add more YouTube likes. Be careful and check beforehand because no online service should require personal information.