Testosterone declines as men age, by about 1% per year after the age of 30. Beyond this natural decline, testosterone levels have been lowering across the west due to a broad range of lifestyle factors. For men over 45 more than a third have low testosterone levels. As low testosterone levels come with a wide range of health issues, and testosterone replacement therapy can be potentially risky a lot of men are looking at natural ways to raise their testosterone levels.
Symptoms of Low Testosterone
Symptoms of low testosterone include
Loss of muscle mass
Breast tissue growth
Irritability
Depression
Low libido
Erectile dysfunction
Difficulty concentrating
Loss of body hair
Do Testosterone Boosting Supplements Work?
The answer is actually yes, particularly if they're targeting a dietary deficiency to boost testosterone. There are also several options for combined testosterone booster supplements available, which make use of blending the "best" ingredients into one more convenient solution.
Zinc for example has been shown to cure low testosterone in men with a deficiency and this was the case for men who only had a marginal need for supplementation, with even small deficiencies in the mineral causing severe issues with testosterone production. If you have a zinc deficiency this will by far be the best option available.
DAA (D Aspartic Acid) is an amino acid that helps testosterone production in the testes although there have been a few studies that showed it had no benefit, further have been done in the last 2 years and the science now looks conclusive that it dose help raise testosterone levels in healthy men.
Ashwaganda is probably the most studied herbal extract when it comes to effective testosterone boosters, usually dosed in around 600mg to be most effective [15] it's been proven in double blind trials. Beyond this it actually has numerous other health benefits such as improving mood and helping the body lower cortisol levels.
Luteolin has been shown to be the most powerful natural aromatase inhibitor, by inhibiting aromatase it stops the bodies natural production of estrogen, raising free testosterone levels. This has been particularly effective in raising test levels in men who have abused steroids.
Vitamin D3 has been shown to raise testosterone levels in men substantially if they have a deficiency. As almost half of the US population has this deficiency, it can definitely help a lot of men. It's commonly found in relatively cheap supplements you can find at your local supermarket combined with zinc and magnesium. Most US men would benefit from taking these supplements not just as a testosterone booster.
Boron has been shown to aid the body break down estrogen and produce testosterone, with as little as 3mg (1omg being optimal) having a positive effect on free testosterone levels.
Panax Gingseng has been shown to directly influence testosterone levels in the short term, making it could for people who have temporarily depressed testosterone levels. It is however, notably effective in the short term. It does also have some benefits to blood flow which can help ease issues with erectile dysfunction.
Fenugreek is particularly well known and commonly studied for it's relation to testosterone since the 1980s. It's not been shown to be the most effective substance, although it has shown consistent positives as a testosterone booster in men of all age ranges.
There are some claims of Maca root extracts being testosterone supplements, this is unfortunately not the case, it does help relieve some effects of low testosterone, but only treats some symptoms, not the cause. Maca has been shown to improve libido and reduce erectile dysfunction issues, but it does nothing to improve healthy testosterone levels. It is often falsely marketed as a testosterone booster.
Magnesium has been shown to increase testosterone production in healthy males in as little as 10mg per day supplementation studies. It seems to work by helping your body break down the globulin which binds to testosterone. It's not a testosterone booster as such as it breaks down the things that kill your testosterone.
Vitamin K has two functions, it enables your body to use vitamin d3 more efficiently, this will help raise testosterone. However, there have been some wild claims about vitamin k that are unfounded. It should have a mild testosterone boosting effect in people who are vitamin d deficient. But, is not likely to do much else beyond that.
What Else Can I Do To Look After Testosterone Levels?
It's quite simple really, look after your body and you'll look after your testosterone levels. No amount of testosterone boosting supplements are going to work if you don’t do that. Make sure you get enough sleep, eat right and if like many Americans you need to, lose weight. It's did used to be quite difficult to make sure that you were getting all of the vitamin and minerals your body needs, but if you find yourself struggling there are plenty of multivitamins available on the market.
As for sleep, low sleep or poor quality sleep can crash testosterone levels, so again this is something that's well worth trying before you consider something like TRT to boost testosterone.
One of the main things you can do after eating right and getting enough sleep is to exercise regularly. But, you can find more ways to raise your testosterone levels here.
Is There An All In One Over The Counter Testosterone Booster?
The supplements industry is full of big promises and underwhelming results, generally backed by some science, many brands use low regulation as an opportunity to take advantage of consumers. In recent years there have been many studies into natural testosterone boosters and vitamin deficiencies to help combat the nations waning testosterone levels. As a result there has been shown to be some things that people can do, where it gets difficult is separating what is legitimate science and what is snake oil.
Some products have contained completely illegal compounds and been issued FDA issuing warnings [1] and large scale analysis has shown that only 30% of testosterone booster supplements work [2], with some even lowering testosterone levels.
Due to this finding a good all in one option can be quite difficult, so we rounded up a team of medical experts and clinical researchers to go through the science so you know what's real and what isn't
