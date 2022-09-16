Test

Testosterone declines as men age, by about 1% per year after the age of 30. Beyond this natural decline, testosterone levels have been lowering across the west due to a broad range of lifestyle factors. For men over 45 more than a third have low testosterone levels. As low testosterone levels come with a wide range of health issues, and testosterone replacement therapy can be potentially risky a lot of men are looking at natural ways to raise their testosterone levels.

Symptoms of Low Testosterone

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.