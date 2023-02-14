SeattleRail

Temu, the popular e-commerce platform known for offering quality merchandise at affordable prices, has announced its expansion into Canada. The platform, which operates an online marketplace featuring 29 major product categories, will begin shipping to the country in February.

Temu will be shipping to Canada this February, according to the Boston-based company on Twitter. The announcement comes six months after Temu started operations in the US in September 2022. In the US, Temu has seen significant successwith its affordable quality products and year-round bargains, becoming the top downloaded shopping app since the start of this year with an estimated 19 million lifetime installs.

