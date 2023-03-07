Temu Thumbnail

Temu, a Boston-based e-commerce platform that made its debut last fall, has taken the United States by storm. With affordable prices and an extensive selection of products, the online shopping newcomer has become the most downloaded app on both Apple and Google Play app stores. In the last six months, the app has been downloaded 24 million times, according to Sensor Tower.

The platform's popularity can be attributed mainly to its affordable prices across a wide spectrum of quality consumer goods, sourced from a global roster of suppliers and manufacturers cultivated by its parent, Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings Inc. Its name is short for “Team Up, Price Down,” a nod to the company’s approach to driving down costs for consumers and suppliers through economies of scale.

