Temu

E-commerce site Temu debuted its Big Game commercial “Shop Like A Billionaire” on Sunday, showing how it can help people to live like billionaires without breaking the bank. The 30-second spot premiered during the first quarter of the championship game, followed by a third-quarter appearance and two post-game airings. 

For those who missed it, the Temu advertisement begins with the protagonist, a young woman dressed in a casual tee-shirt and jeans, scrolling nonchalantly on her phone when something catches her attention. Her surprise turns to euphoria as the Temu app presents her with different looks – a chic evening gown, a sassy sundress, and a dress-and-boots party combo – all at extremely affordable prices. She leaves her apartment and begins giving the people she meets a fun makeover with wigs, outfits, and accessories. Everyone has a good time, and the upbeat commercial ends with a montage of people partying.  

