E-commerce site Temu debuted its Big Game commercial “Shop Like A Billionaire” on Sunday, showing how it can help people to live like billionaires without breaking the bank. The 30-second spot premiered during the first quarter of the championship game, followed by a third-quarter appearance and two post-game airings.
For those who missed it, the Temu advertisement begins with the protagonist, a young woman dressed in a casual tee-shirt and jeans, scrolling nonchalantly on her phone when something catches her attention. Her surprise turns to euphoria as the Temu app presents her with different looks – a chic evening gown, a sassy sundress, and a dress-and-boots party combo – all at extremely affordable prices. She leaves her apartment and begins giving the people she meets a fun makeover with wigs, outfits, and accessories. Everyone has a good time, and the upbeat commercial ends with a montage of people partying.
Temu's debut in The Big Game caught many by surprise as the e-commerce company only launched in September 2022, making it one of the newest companies to advertise during the highly coveted event. The Big Game is considered a valuable opportunity for brands to showcase their products and reach a diverse audience, but it does not come cheap. According to AdAge, a 30-second advertisement during this year's game cost a record $7 million. The organizers estimate that over 200 million people, or approximately two-thirds of the US population, watched last year's game.
"It’s our first time, and we are thrilled to be part of the 2023 Big Game lineup to share Temu’s mission of quality at affordable prices,” said a spokesperson for Temu. "Through the largest stage possible, we want to share with our consumers that they can shop with a sense of freedom because of the price we offer. `Shop Like A Billionaire’ is no longer a dream because of Temu.”
As part of its first national campaign, Temu is planning additional media placements for its “Shop Like A Billionaire” campaign, including the race in Daytona. The advertisement was created by Saatchi & Saatchi.
What is Temu
Temu (pronounced tee-moo) is an online marketplace that began operations in September 2022 to bring quality and affordability to consumers. The name “Temu” comes from the company’s motto, “Team up, price down,” which reflects its commitment to bringing consumers great deals through economies of scale.
Based in Boston, Temu quickly gained a following among value-seeking shoppers drawn to its discounts and ongoing promotions. The e-commerce company started out with just a dozen product categories, but has since rapidly expanded its offerings to 29 major categories, selling everything from beauty and fashion products to sports gear and home improvement tools. During the Black Friday shopping period, Temu's prices were estimated to be 10 to 20% lower than Amazon's prices, according to tech blog 36kr.
The great deals may explain the popularity of Temu’s app, which has been the most downloaded app on major US app stores since the start of the year. The app has been installed 19 million times in total across the App Store and Google Play, TechCrunch reported, citing Sensor Tower.
Temu has strong backing from parent PDD Holdings
Temu has been able to scale up quickly and attract both customers and merchants to buy and sell on its digital platform because of operational and financial backing from its parent, PDD Holdings Inc.
PDD Holdings is a Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group with over $100 billion market capitalization. The group also operates Pinduoduo, a successful social commerce platform focused on agriculture. Over the years, PDD Holdings has built a network of suppliers and shipping partners, allowing Temu to quickly establish and expand its operations, cutting down the time and resources needed to build a platform of scale.
PDD Holdings' financial strength, with $5.2 billion in profit and $17 billion in net cash in the 12 months ended September 2022, gives Temu the resources it needs to succeed in the competitive e-commerce market.
With its highly successful debut at The Big Game and increasing popularity among US shoppers, Temu is poised to extend its reach even further. The company is set to launch its services in Canada this month, marking its first expansion outside of the US.
