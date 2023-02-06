Computers

Temu, pronounced "tee-moo," is a Boston-based online marketplace that offers a range of affordable and quality products. Founded in September 2022 by PDD Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed multinational group with a market capitalization of over $100 billion and owner of the social commerce platform Pinduoduo, Temu has become a popular choice for consumers, securing its status as the top free app on major U.S. app stores.

By leveraging PDD Holdings' network of over 11 million suppliers and brands worldwide, as well as its fulfillment and logistics capabilities, Temu is able to source and deliver quality products at a low cost. The company's name is derived from its motto, "Team Up, Price Down," which reflects its focus on using economies of scale to offer customers the best prices.

