Some of the best places to take an Instagrammable pic are easy to find. Consider any of the following locations in San Francisco when on the hunt for that perfect Instagram photo.
Japantown
Japantown, or Nihonmachi, spans six blocks and is a beautiful, photo-ready neighborhood. You will find numerous stunning spots for photos, from the Peace Pagoda with its five tiers to cherry blossom trees and the bronze lotus origami fountains. The neighborhood also features bright red banners and numerous street foods. Take a photo of your shabu-shabu before you enjoy this Japanese hot pot meal. You’ll find Japantown on Geary Boulevard between Fillmore Street and Laguna Street.
Sutro Baths
These historic baths provide a scenic view of the cliffside. The Sutro Baths are the historic remnants of what were once seven indoor baths of saltwater filled by the San Francisco Bay. You can find this Instagrammable site at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Point Lobos next to the Cliff House. Photos of the saltwater pools and falling walls reveal stunning views of the ocean and Seal Rock. You can climb the ruins with caution, as it can be dangerous. You can also enjoy a small beach through the cliff’s tunnel, giving you yet another photo op.
The Painted Ladies
These colorful Victorian houses are the perfect backdrop for a sunset photo. These picture-perfect homes are colorful and built on a steep hill on the east side of Alamo Square Park, between Hayes and Steiner Streets. These historic homes with tons of balconies, roomy porches, and 2.5 or 3.5 floors were built during the Queen Anne period. To get inside these homes, you will need to schedule a tour. But you’ll find that it’s easy getting a photo in front of these picturesque houses. For the best results, plan to have your photo shoot at sunset.
16th Avenue Tiled Steps
You can climb to a stunning viewpoint and take in colorful mosaic scenes while you’re at it when visiting the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps. This is an ideal spot for a couple photo and features 163 steps, all featuring handmade mosaic tiles with colorful designs.
The steps are found at the intersection of 16th Street and Moraga Street. There are many spots for photo ops, including a brightly colored scene with animals, birds, and fish on the stairs. At the top of the steps, enjoy a 360-degree view of San Francisco from Grandview Park. This photo location is accessible 24/7.
Conservatory of Flowers
The Conservatory of Flowers is perfect for family and couple photos. The historic site has five galleries comprising more than 2,000 colorful flowers. You’ll have photo backgrounds varying from lush green foliage to native flowers and rare blooms from the other side of the world. You can also take photos in front of tropical fruit, coffee, and chocolate trees. Maybe you’ll prefer photos by the flowing waterfalls, towering bamboo, or jungle vegetation.
The Conservatory of Flowers is inside Golden Gate Park, right on John F. Kennedy Drive. So, you can include it in a longer photo session that also lets you take advantage of other natural beauty in Golden Gate Park.
James Turrell Skyspace
While you are in Golden Gate Park visiting the Conservatory of Flowers, stop by the James Turrell Skyspace, which is also in the park. Specifically, this site is within the sculpture garden in the park’s de Young Museum. This is a budget-friendly option for Instagram photos.
The Skyspace features curved cement walls in shades of coral and white. The color and design of the walls enable the skyscape to capture the sunlight as it changes. Because of this feature, you may want to visit a few times at different times of the day. To maximize the contrast in your photos, consider wearing white, blue, or green.
Japanese Tea Garden
Take a tour of colorful flower gardens with the Japanese Tea Garden. Enjoy photo ops in front of stunning architecture, decorative hedges, and statues. At the main entrance, you’ll see hedges shaped like Mount Fuji with dragons on them. The Buddhist Shrine Pagoda has five stories of striking architecture and a Zen Garden with azaleas, a small waterfall, and bonsai trees. You can find this spot between Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive and Golden Gate Park. You will also enjoy the Drum Bridge, the wisteria, and the blooming irises. The Japanese maples make for a beautiful backdrop in the fall with the season’s color changes.
