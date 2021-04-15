Stündenglass And Former Apple Engineer Create A Better Cannabis Water Pipe

After over a decade as a senior technical specialist at Apple Inc., Tracey Huston, the founder/manager of Stündenglass, decided to innovate the traditional cannabis water pipe into something that can bring a more fulfilling smoking experience. His previous work may have revolved more on the digital aspect, but the attention to details he has become accustomed to after years of practice in his former job held a significant influence on his new endeavor.

The Stündenglass is the first gravity bong to use a 360-degree system where the user has to flip the instrument to release the concentrated smoke through the water filter. This water pipe can be used for flowers, concentrates, and even shisha tobacco, and it became well know not only for its uses but design and durability as well.

How Apple Influenced Stündenglass

The nature of the products may be completely different, but anything can be used as an inspiration when it comes to presentation. In the case of the Stündenglass gravity bong, it is safe to say that Huston’s taste was influenced by the aesthetics of his previous profession.

Packaging

Upon receiving the order, the buyer will already know what to expect of the actual product inside. Even the box’s visual appeal is clearly made to match the overall mood that the designers aim for the product. Only the brand’s logo is displayed at the front, while all other instructions that the buyers should know about the glass bong are on the back.

Upon opening the box, the components are neatly placed in their own compartments, which is why users can also use it as a case if they have to bring the gravity bong elsewhere. It indeed gives the same feeling as unboxing an expensive technological device like Apple, which may have actually been the inspiration for it.

Design

Both the improved water pipe’s function and presentation were conceptualized and developed with great attention to detail. The gravity bong is designed to be easy to use yet practical at the same time.

For the visuals, both Huston and Michael Trzecieski, Stündenglass’ design director, envisioned and worked towards a luxurious and captivating design. That is because they wanted the brand to be perceived as unique and expensive, which, in some way, is also Apple’s way of designing their products and accessories.

Quality

The Stündenglass gravity bong can be an expensive investment for some, but rest assured that its performance is worth the price and reputation. Not only is the product effective in filtering smoke, but it boasts commendable resilience as well.

It is made of aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, borosilicate glass globes, high-quality Teflon seals, and surgical-grade stainless steel, making it undoubtedly more trustworthy than DIY gravity bongs. What is more impressive about it is that it’s even backed with a 10-year warranty.

This innovative version of water pipe revolutionized how cannabis is consumed with its minimalistic yet detailed design and impressive functionality. Overall, the project was planned to exude an aura of elegance, and the manufactured gravity bong was a smashing success in aesthetics along with an amazing high.