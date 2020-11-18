Steel Bite Pro Reviews – Does It Really Work? Facts Revealed

The mouth can paint a detailed picture of one’s overall health and bodily condition. Aside from pinpointing issues such as tooth decay and gum diseases among other oral hygiene concerns, it can go as far as indicating the risk of developing diabetes and heart diseases, and some types of cancers (i.e. colorectal, breast and liver to name the least).

There is a post, dated Sep. 9, 2020, concerning the formula. According to the post, “Steel Bite Pro is an all-natural supplement for dental and oral hygiene. This dental hygiene formula contains active and natural ingredients that are equipped to help users maintain their dental health effortlessly. It is currently one of the top trending natural supplements in the market for oral health. One reason for that is the unbeatable price it is being offered at.”

Clearly, keeping our mouths healthy needs to be a priority, as close to 47% of adults over the age of 30 have some form of gum disease. What’s worse is that this percentage is highly likely to increase with age. This issue led us to a particular supplement called Steel Bite Pro. Countless reviews have raved the benefits that come with including Steel Bite Pro in one’s oral routine. For this reason, we decided to put it to the test, at least by looking closely at the claims made and whether science has supporting evidence for its overall usefulness. Nevertheless, let’s begin by inspecting its intended purpose:

What is Steel Bite Pro?

Steel Bite Pro is an oral hygiene supplement that is promoted as a viable solution for people who’ve expressed agony due to plaque and bacteria buildup in the mouth. Conceptualized and executed by an individual named, Thomas Spear, this respective solution aims to depict the impact of all-natural ingredients for utmost healing and protection against any possible oral- and dental-related diseases.

Fascinatingly, Steel Bite Pro contains not one, but 23 unique herbal ingredients that aim to address the root cause of poor oral health. In doing so, not only are individuals likely to witness a positive difference in teeth and gums health, but also an ultimate end to tooth decay. Moreover, the Steel Bite Pro sales page insists that this solution is one-size-fits-all. Precisely, one can say their riddance to any issues, and this applies to everyone “regardless of your age, medical condition or the severity of your tooth decay.”

Above all, the main claim that might trigger interest in consumers is that taking two Steel Bite Pro capsules per day can replace conventional treatments used by dentists (i.e. fluoride treatments, scaling, flap surgeries, gum grafts, etc.). To what extent are any of these claims true? Have they been merely used to increase interest? Let’s take a closer look at what the Steel Bite Pro team has to say regarding their chosen ingredients and how they compare to evidence.

What Claims Have Been Made Regarding the Steel Bite Pro formula?

For starters, the Steel Bite Pro formula includes the following ingredients (in the order introduced by Thomas):

Berberine

Turmeric

Milk Thistle

Artichoke

Chanca Piedra

Red Raspberry

Yarrow

Beetroot

Dandelion

Alfalfa

Jujube Seeds

Zinc

Chicory Root

Celery Seed

Burdock Rock

Yellow Dock

Grape Seed Extract

Ginger

Feverfew

Methionine

L-Cysteine

Right off the bat, we can see that Thomas and his team have failed to disclose the complete ingredients list, as we’ve counted a total of 21 ingredients, whereas the advertisement insists 23. Nonetheless, next, we will summarize the reasons why the aforementioned ingredients made the cut:

First up Berberine, Turmeric and Milk Thistle were introduced as ingredients that aim to break through plaque and tartar triggering loosened gums. Dr S.T. who plays an equal role in bringing Steel Bite Pro to the masses was referenced stating that berberine is “one ingredient and everyone both under 40 and over should take – as the effects are nothing short of a miracle.”

They went on to elaborate that berberine is a “powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory herb [that] has been shown to fight microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites.” Moreover, turmeric is deemed a “well known antimicrobial herb, proven to help remove plaque, bacteria and inflammation.” As for milk thistle, it is believed to “help treat damage to the liver caused by heavy metals […] a very serious issue, causing even brain damage.”

The next trio includes Artichoke, Chanca Piedra and Red Raspberry, all of which are trusted to possess “vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, phosphorus, and magnesium, which act as essential purifying agents.” Following suit are Yarrow, “which […] may increase fibroblasts, which are the cells responsible for regenerating connective tissue,” and Beetroot, “which heal the wounds [and] slows the growth of acid-producing bacteria found in plaque.”

When it comes to strengthening teeth crowns, Dandelion, Alfalfa, Jujube Seeds and Zinc were presented. One thing that all four of these ingredients have in common is that they all contain vitamins and minerals deemed essential for “repairing cracked walls.”

Chicory Root, Celery Seed, Burdock Root and Yellow Dock are reasoned as being effective in “purify[ing] and detoxify[ing] the gut and balance[ing] the mouth bacteria,” adding that they also “play a huge role in reducing inflammation, and improving mineral absorption for steel-strong teeth.”

The final step entails “oral rejuvenation” and complete detoxification, which are said to be possible thanks to the likes of Grape Seed extract, Ginger, Feverfew, Methionine and L Cysteine.

To What Extent Does Science Support the Steel Bite Pro formula?

Let’s begin with the first trio of ingredients, namely berberine, turmeric and milk thistle. In one study that looked at the therapeutic properties of berberine, it was concluded that it did in fact reduce the number of inflammatory cells at the time of surgery, however, factors including plaque and gingivitis indices were not statistically different between the treatment and control groups.

A 2013 review on the effects of turmeric on oral health listed that its “anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, hepatoprotective, immunostimulant, antiseptic and antimutagenic” properties are “useful in dentistry.” Though the researchers went on to suggesting possible dental improvements, they finally summarized that further research is needed to determine bioavailability, and effective doses among others. There is no denying how potent and powerful turmeric powders can be for overall health and wellness.

Then comes a 2017 study that wanted to evaluate the antimicrobial effect of silymarin and silibinin, where the former is found in milk thistle. In summary, the researchers reported that silymarin “exhibits good antimicrobial effect against most of the oral cariogenic microorganisms tested,” suggesting that the duo are “appropriate drug candidates that control dental caries, endodontic infections.”

In further investigating the benefits of artichoke, one particular Japanese study found that its compound called cynaropicrin contains both anti-inflammatory and anti-osteoclastogenic properties. These factors might help to prevent periodontal diseases. That said, there’s nothing suggesting that it is a purifying agent.

Up next, we have Chanca Piedra, a tropical plant found in coastal regions. As for its connection to oral health, very little evidence suggests that it might have a positive difference. For those interested in red raspberries, existing sources suggest that they are rich in “micronutrients, dietary fibers, and polyphenolic components,” but once again, not enough evidence exists in its ability to promote oral health.

A 2016 study described dandelion as a component that “offers a compelling profile of bioactive components with potential anti-diabetic properties.” As a matter of fact, it is trusted to contain a rich source of vitamin A, C and D, zinc, iron and magnesium, all of which may enhance connective tissues of the gums, but more studies are needed to make sound conclusions.

In assessing a traditional medicine called Ayurveda, ingredients including yellow dock root and alfalfa leaf are deemed “outstanding examples” of herbs that can internally strengthen “the skeleton and the joints.” Moreover, they may aid in healing connective tissues of the gums. The 2011 review stating these claims closed affirming that “scientific validations of the Ayurveda dental health practices […] could justify their incorporation into modern dental care.”

In an attempt to address the lack of studies on chicory percentages in coffee solutions comes a 2014 study, which has since inferred that pure chicory has been shown to reduce bacterial count. To add to it, this reduction was allegedly witnessed within a period of four hours, further noting that its antibacterial effect has been justified.

In regard to grape seed extract, it is rich in proanthocyanidin, a naturally occurring plant metabolite. It acts as an antioxidant, and has since been argued to strengthen collagen-based tissues and prevent the formation of a particular bacterium called S. mutans.

Another ingredient that might be beneficial for those with periodontitis disease is ginger. As reported in a 2019 study, ginger supplementation, paired alongside non-surgical periodontal therapy might be effective in the overall “improvement of inflammation, oxidative, and periodontal status in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients.”

Lastly, ingredients that have little to no support for their proclaimed dental and gums benefits include jujube seeds, celery seed extract, burdock root, methionine, feverfew and L Cysteine.

How much does Steel Bite Pro cost?

Each serving includes two Steel Bite Pro capsules, which should be taken 20 to 30 minutes prior to a meal with a glass of water. With that in mind, a bottle should easily last one month. Below is a brief prices rundown:

One-month supply of Steel Bite Pro : $69 each

: $69 each Three-month supply of Steel Bite Pro : $59 each

: $59 each Six-month supply of Steel Bite Pro : $49 each

In addition, each purchase allegedly comes with a 60-day money back guarantee. So, in the event that individuals feel their overall journey with Steel Bite Pro ended with no significant improvements in oral health, a refund can be requested from customer service. In order to get most of the money back (less shipping of course), all bottles, empty or untouched, need to be returned to the following:

Address: Steel Bite Pro, 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood CO, USA

Who Is Responsible for Steel Bite Pro?

As mentioned above, Steel Bite Pro wouldn’t have hit the market if it weren’t for 52-year-old Thomas Spear. According to the claims made, he became a taxi driver after having spent nearly 30 years as a chemistry teacher. Due to the demanding nature of his job and the fluctuating hours that come with it, Thomas shared that he developed unhealthy habits, leading him to poor oral health.

What started as a “little bleeding from brushing,” led him to develop gum disease. Besides feeling a little embarrassed by his situation, he mainly experienced “pulsating pain, even after popping painkillers.” As time progressed, so did his disease, which resulted in a case of periodontitis, a condition that has been “linked to respiratory infections, kidney diseases and even oral deadly diseases.”

In an attempt to seek an all-natural way to resolve the condition, he came across “one of the most respected medical researchers,” named Dr S. T., who supposedly told him that “the most important role of your saliva is to protect your teeth and gums.” Consequently, the duo decided that the only way to protect oral health was by turning saliva into the most potent disinfectant there is. Hence, the existence of Steel Bite Pro.

Final Verdict

Steel Bite Pro is a dental supplement that aims to convert saliva into a potent disinfectant so that plaque buildup and tartar can be brought to an end. Rather than stopping there, Thomas and Dr S.T. assessed ingredients that rectify the damages caused by bacteria and protect teeth and gums from such issues in the long run.

Many claims have been made by the duo, most of which appear to align with scientific evidence. However, some not only lack evidence but appear to address other health conditions, which seems rather nonsensical. This is not to say that Steel Bite Pro is a scam, but that maybe all 23 (21 to be exact) of the suggested ingredients might not be crucial after all. Most importantly, it is not exactly the “miracle” it is made out to be! When questioning the legitimacy of the Steel Bite Pro ingredients, a MetroTimes review stated, “Steel Bite Pro is a leading dental health care supplement formulated by Thomas Spear that helps fight back against toxic bacteria and rid tooth decay naturally. Found exclusively at SteelBitePro.com, the Steel Bite Pro oral hygiene formula is packed with 23 plant-based ingredients that are sourced from the purest, highest quality plants, herbs, minerals and vitamins in exact quantities meant to win the war against predatory bacteria buried deep inside the gums that are doing nothing but eating away roots and spreading all into the nose, airways and throat.”

Take it for what it is worth, but in terms of whether Steel Bite Pro suffices to replace existing treatments, this might be too soon to tell because of three reasons. First, there is no direct evidence suggesting that all 23 ingredients together can promote oral health, however the creator is adamant about the product’s effectiveness at attacking predatory bacteria that causes tooth decay and gum disease. Second, the Steel Bite Pro team has yet to test and show results of their respective clinical trials (if applicable) – unfortunately this is common in the natural health and supplementation space, where most natural herbal formulas do not actually go through double blind gold standard clinical trials ahead of public release. The last, while showing ample amounts of scientific literature that supports how these specific ingredients can help tooth care and dental hygiene from the inside out, wondering about teeth health via oral pills is a relatively new approach towards better mouth wellness.

All-in-all, there doesn’t appear to be a problem in including Steel Bite Pro in one’s respective oral routine, but on its own, it is less likely to elicit desirable results or anything that matches some of the claims made in the sales page. The best thing to do here would be to get more clarification from either a dentist and/or physician or Steel Bite Pro’s customer service team prior to proceeding. To learn more about Steel Bite Pro, click here >>

Steel Bite Pro: Important Legalities

The Steel Bite Pro review above covers all of the necessary elements required to properly understand what this dental health supplement is all about, how it works for oral care and why its a great addition to have to any hygiene protocol involved with for maintaining teeth and gum strength. However, there are a few necessary components to highlight about the Steel Bite Pro offer that will help all customers optimally understand all of the fine print and legalities.

Steel Bite Pro Shipping

Once a Steel Bite Pro or related product purchases are made on the official website, the order will be automatically shipped after the purchaser fills the order form and confirms payment information.

An email will be sent to the purchasing email with the shipping tracking ID and a personalized link that allows you to check the shipment at any time within 60 hours of the Steel Bite Pro product purchase.

Once this email arrives, it’s safe to assume and follow the order as it ships to the delivery address.

Steel Bite Pro ensures that all customers receive premium quality products only, as your health and satisfaction with their supplements are their number one goal and business identity. For all Steel Bite Pro questions, please send them to this address contact@steelbitepro.com.

Delivery Address Shipping Fee Shipping Time

United States FREE 5 -7 business days

Canada$15.95 10 -15 business days

Where to expect to receive my order?

Steel Bite Pro will deliver your products ordered to the exact address listed on the shipping address when placing the order on the official website.

Can the shipping address be different from the billing address?

Steel Bite Pro will deliver your products ordered to the exact address listed on the shipping address when placing the order on the official website.

How long will my Steel Bite Pro order take to arrive?

Domestic packages arrive within 5-7 business days after being ordered, according to most customer reviews.

How much does it cost to ship my Steel Bite Pro order?

Steel Bite Pro delivery is free of charge when placing your order from the official website here.

Is it possible to track my order / check the status of my Steel Bite Pro order?

Yes. An email will be sent to the purchasing email with the shipping tracking ID and a personalized link that allows you to check the shipment at any time within 60 hours of the Steel Bite Pro product purchase.

My Steel Bite Pro order was placed with an incorrect shipping address. What should I do?

Mistakes happen; it’s quite alright. If a mistake has been made on a placed order, such as an incorrect shipping address, send an email ASAP to make the needed changes to receive the ordered products—the correct email to send any day of the week contact@steelbitepro.com.

I need more information about the Steel Bite Pro product or the shipping process. Whom should I contact?

For all Steel Bite Pro questions, please send them to this address contact@steelbitepro.com.

Disclaimer: This website’s Steel Bite Pro Review is based upon the reviewer’s opinion. It’s important to do personal research and confirm the best information regarding health issues and be sure to review the information carefully with your trusted medical professional before using any of the Steel Bite Pro protocols reviewed on this website and/or in the product sold on the official website. Neither ClickBank nor the reviewer of this post is engaged in rendering similar professional or medical services or advice via this website or Steel Bite Pro product. The Steel Bite Pro information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by a doctor or other licensed healthcare provider. It’s important not to interpret ClickBank’s sale of Steel Bite Pro as an advertisement for them as views expressed herein or any warranty or guarantee of any recommendation, strategy, action, treatment, or application of advice made by the reviewer of the product.

Purpose of Use. The information about Steel Bite Pro reviewed on this site is meant only for educational purposes. It’s vital to remember this information shall not replace your dentists or health care expert’s recommendations. It’s best to discuss with your dentist before undertaking specialized nutrition or an oral health plan. By reading this and if making a Steel Bite Pro purchase, it is agreed that your age is a minimum of eighteen years and includes the legal authority to accept the terms of this oral health supplement, have regular mental health, do not experience physical or mental health problems or special needs which might provide a danger to others or yourself, or which would impede your capability to understand this oral health supplement notice.

Disclaimer of Warranties. Using Steel Bite Pro products, services, and this website is exclusively at your discretion. Steel Bite Pro Oral Heal Supplements, services, and sites are provided on an “as is” and “as easily available” basis. Steel Bite Pro rejects warranties of all kinds concerning health benefits, including health or medical and dental details, health condition details, and physical fitness for a unique objective or purpose. Steel Bite Pro offers no guarantee that the items, services, or website will satisfy your desired requirements. By making your Steel Bite Pro Supplement purchase, you acknowledge and agree that your only way to end the unforeseen aggravation with Steel Bite Pro Pills, websites, publishers, affiliates, or services is to cease using the Steel Bite Pro product, site, or services.

Health Disclaimers. All oral health recommendations in this Steel Bite Pro Pills Review are only for educational purposes. These oral health materials for education purposes lack warranties of any nature, either expressed or recommended.

Do Not Substitute for Professional Dental Advice or Treatment. This site, publisher, or affiliate supplement review is not a source of direct, personal, skilled dental care and oral health diagnosis. None of the oral health methods (consisting of Steel Bite Pro product and services) reviewed on this site, publisher, or affiliate sites need to be performed or otherwise made use of without approval from your dentist or dental health service provider. The information is for a Steel Bite Pro product review purpose only. This review is not prepared to provide any oral health advice or any other individual recommendations and is not to be trusted in this regard. This website, publisher, and affiliates are not dentists or dental health professionals.

Accuracy and Completeness. Information and details are believed to be accurately released on this website and the publisher’s websites.

Injuries. It’s agreed on this site, the publisher and Steel Bite Pro affiliates are not liable for any claims or damages due to injuries, consisting of lawyer expenses or charges, sustained by you or caused to 3rd parties by you, caused by the actions examined on this site, excepting declares for gross neglect or deliberate tort.

Steel Bite Pro claims made about particular items on or through this website, the publishers, or product affiliates’ websites have not been reviewed by the United States Food and Drug Administration. They are not authorized to handle, identify, treat, or prevent health problems.

The publisher’s or product affiliates’ websites are not indicated to provide medical diagnosis, medical treatment, or doctor’s recommendations. Steel Bite Pro products, information, services, and other information offered on this website or the publisher’s sites, including the content provided on this website or the publisher’s sites directly or by linking to third-party websites, are only offered for learning and educational purposes. Please make sure to speak with a dentist or other dental experts relating to any dental or oral-health related diagnosis or treatment alternatives like Steel Bite Pro Supplements.

This review’s information is not to be used to discover or treat any dental health problems, other treatment, or prescription of any medication that is critical to remember. It’s recommended to read the info supplied by the Steel Bite Pro supplement maker and any Steel Bite Pro item package or product label before using any drug, natural, dietary, or genuine product or before beginning any oral health treatment for an oral health problem. People’s bodies vary and sometimes react differently than one another, specifically consisting of oral health supplements. This is why it’s best to consult with your oral health professional or dentist about interactions between oral health supplements and existing medications.

It’s essential to examine the Steel Bite Pro label and product packaging before taking the item. If there are disparities, Steel Bite Pro consumers must follow the Steel Bite Pro product label and product packaging info. Please email the manufacturer straight at helpdesk@digistore24.com to confirm product labeling and product packaging details and ask any further questions.

Testimonials, Case Studies, and Examples. Reviews, case studies, testimonials, and examples displayed on this website or the publisher’s websites are not typical. These results do not reflect the specific buying experience and are not guaranteed; you will get the same results. It’s always best to research before making an oral health supplement purchase and not to take anything at face value. This website owners or the publisher’s sites are not accountable for any errors or omissions in this particular Steel Bite Pro review or mentioned case studies, details supplied by other reputable 3rd parties, or by the producer.

Exemptions and Limitations of Liability. It’s agreed this site or the publisher’s sites are not liable to anybody for any damages, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, or including without constraint damages for loss of profits, goodwill, use data loss, or other losses resulting from:

any link provided in connection with the Steel Bite Pro products or services,

your dependence on any of the Steel Bite Pro Products,

the disruption, suspension, termination of any of the Steel Bite Pro products or services,

any infections that may harm your computer system or other accounts of this site or the publisher or affiliate sites, or

any matter otherwise related to your use of this site’s products and services

Refund Policy Summary. Steel Bite Pro protects each purchase with a 60 day, 100% money-back return policy. To receive a refund under this return policy, it’s required to follow the guidelines found in the Steel Bite Pro Shipping and Returns Policy. The Steel Bite Pro merchant can be reached for billing and refund assistance at https://www.digistore24.com/find_my_order, or by emailing helpdesk@digistore24.com.

Refund Policy for the Supply of Goods:

Each customer has the right to return their Steel Bite Pro Products bought on the Online Platform for a refund, as long as they meet the terms and conditions set by the manufacture of Steel Bite Pro.

To receive a return on the purchase, Steel Bite Pro buyer must, within 60 days (unless otherwise designated) from the date the customer places the order through the Online Platform that is needed to be returned, inform Digistore24 (DigiStore24 Inc, 360 Central Avenue, Suite 800, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, United States, by email: helpdesk@digistore24.com) of customer’s decision to return the purchase using an explicit statement (e.g., in a letter sent by mail, email, or fax).

Subject to the terms, conditions, and restrictions set by the manufacturer, they will reimburse payments received for the products no later than 14 days from (in their discretion) the date they receive the returned goods or the date they receive proof that the customer has returned the goods. For this refund, they will use the same payment method that the customer used for the original transaction unless otherwise expressly agreed with the customer.

Steel Bite Pro will pay for the shipping costs of returning the goods. However, the customer is responsible for the expense of any deterioration of the goods, i.e., damage caused by handling or that otherwise impacts the goods’ quality, functioning, or features. The manufacturer reserves the right to deduct payments from the refund amount accordingly.

Refund for the Supply of Digital Content:

Digistore24 may provide a refund for digital content at our discretion. To request a refund, the customer is required, within 60 days (unless otherwise instructed) of buying, to submit a refund request to DigiStore24 (DigiStore24 Inc, 360 Central Avenue, Suite 800, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, the United States by email to helpdesk@Digistore24.com) expressly stating the reason for the refund request.

If the digital content has been corrupted or does not perform as prescribed, we may offer the buyer the opportunity to re-download the digital content. If a refund is issued, the buyer can no longer access or otherwise use the digital content and delete the digital content from the buyer’s device. Digistore24 reserves the right to remove the customer’s access to the digital content once a refund has been issued.

Refund for Rendering Services:

Digistore24 may provide a refund for services at their discretion. To request a refund, a customer must, within 60 days (unless otherwise instructed) of buying, to submit a request for a refund to DigiStore24 (DigiStore24 Inc, 360 Central Avenue, Suite 800, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, the United States by email to helpdesk@Digistore24.com) expressly stating the reason for the request (e.g., the customer was not satisfied with the services offered). In the event a refund is granted, any ongoing services subject to such refund shall immediately stop.

