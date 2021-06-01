Stanbridge University Ranked As A Top Nursing Program With The Best Learning Technology

Out of hundreds of colleges and education programs, Stanbridge University’s online nursing program was awarded the honor of Best Learning Technology in Intelligent’s Best RN To BSN Online Programs ranking. Qualified nursing graduates are in more demand than they have ever been, with an estimated 371,500 more nurses needed in America by 2026. RN to BSN degrees, or completion programs, MSN degrees, and Healthcare Administration degrees can be done online through accredited universities like Stanbridge.

Compared with136 colleges, Stanbridge University received the distinction of a number four ranking. Also known for their BSN and LVN nursing programs, NCLEX pass rates, excellent virtual instruction, and advanced technology learning tools, Stanbridge University enhances the student, allowing them to graduate highly skilled and enter a rewarding workforce.

According to Intelligent, a well-known data resource that ranks colleges and programs, registered nurses (RNs) are in higher demand than ever, and to meet the Institute of Medicine’s goal of 80% of RNs holding a BSN by 2020, hospitals increasingly are demanding higher training.

In their thoroughly researched article (it took 56 hours to complete), they assess 136 colleges and compare 334 education programs to determine the best RN to BSN online nursing programs in America. Each school must have non-profit programs accredited either by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

In addition to a custom built online learning platform, Stanbridge University BSN and LVN students have hands-on access to virtual dissection of 3D holographic models and kinesthetic learning with synthetic cadavers on campuses in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside.

To learn more about the exciting possibilities that await in a nursing career, explore one of the top nursing programs in California, Stanbridge University, at www.stanbridge.edu.