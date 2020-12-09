Social media has helped me stay connected with all our church members amidst COVID-19

As the world faces trying times, faith and community have become more important than ever. The pandemic we are facing is unprecedented, but it’s nothing that we can’t get through together through faith. Fortunately, the digital age we live in presents a multitude of options for people to continue to practice their faith and connect with the community even if we can’t physically show up to services. Mike Signorelli, the lead pastor of V1 Church, is keeping the faith by harnessing the power of social media.

V1 Church is a modern non-denominational church located in the greater New York Area. When tragedy hit our world with the recent Coronavirus outbreak, Mike knew it was essential that people could continue to practice their faith. It just needed to be done safely, so he wasted no time in ensuring V1’s digital services were open to everyone. “This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone,” says Mike. “Faith is a powerful tool. It can keep us together and remind us that better times are ahead.”

With stay-at-home orders in place for most of the population, V1 Church has many ways people can continue to practice their faith. With online connect groups, a podcast, inspiring content on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter alongside Sunday services being streamed on YouTube, Mike Signorelli is focusing his efforts on reaching people at home. “Social media is making prayer in this time of isolation possible,” states Mike. The church is active on social media as a means to share their services and continue to lift up parishioners inspired by the word of God.

Online outreach has always been a part of V1’s culture, but Mike has strengthened it to inspire people everywhere to continue to work together while putting their faith in God and each other. “Prayer doesn’t have to happen in a physical church,” explains Mike. “Prayer can be done in your house, at your kitchen table, in your car, your backyard, anywhere. God is always listening.” With a ban on large gatherings likely lasting into the near future, now is a great time to embrace those values.

“Social media has the power to bring us together, especially when it comes it our faith. It’s about building relationships centered around faith in the outside world,” explains Mike. Mike’s ability to inspire so many people despite a world-wide pandemic is a visible indicator of why V1 Church has record attendance in a region with below-average church participation. Mike Signorelli believes that as long as we don’t sleep on faith, it won’t sleep on us. With an approach like that and enthusiasm for social media, V1 Church is a bright light in these dark times.