Building startups is inherently hard. Trying to do it in a hyper-regulated space like insurance, finance or healthcare can make things even more complex. Startups are about “moving fast and breaking things”, but that’s not always possible where strict rules and regulations apply — especially when peoples’ money is on the table.
So, when my co-founder Daniel and I dreamt of building our own travel insurtech, we knew we had a lot of “non-startupy” things to figure out. Where do we start? What licenses and approvals do we need? How long will it take? The list went on …
Coming from outside the insurance world had some benefits, including a fresh perspective and a desire to “challenge the status quo.” But it also meant that we had a lot to learn from industry veterans and the other insurtechs that have emerged in the last couple of years.
So, if you intend to embark on the adventure of building an insurance startup, here are some pieces of advice I learned from fellow entrepreneurs who have done just that.
1. Invest In (Real) Product Differentiation — Not Just a Nice Look and Feel
Tomer Kashi, co-founder and CEO of Voom, a leading digital mobility insurtech, suggests that insurtech founders should invest heavily in real product differentiation.
In other words, think about what your product offers that others do not, and invest heavily in it. Insurance innovation should focus on improving upon core product features, such as accurate risk assessment and a better claims experience — not just a nice-looking interface.
2. Don’t Disrupt Everything – Enhance and Catalyze, Instead
This is advice I learned from Assaf Henkin, co-founder and president of online life insurance disruptor Sproutt. He explained that the best way to sustainably grow a company is by building on the infrastructure and foundation established by your predecessors in the market.
Simply put, you don’t need to do everything differently.
As part of that, Assaf also asserts that despite becoming a heavily digitized world, we can’t leave behind those who still prefer personal interactions. It’s no secret that all corners of the insurance space (from life insurance to home insurance) are becoming more digitized. However, many still prefer interacting with insurance agents in real life as opposed to a fully digital online process. Startups must keep these segments in mind as they introduce new products to the market.
3. Over-Familiarize Yourself With Regulations Early On
Regulation is a given in insurance.
Itai Ben Zaken, co-founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance, recommends that insurtech founders learn the ins and outs of applicable regulations in their space early on. Running afoul of industry regulations can completely undermine your idea if you discover an important regulatory detail too late in the game.
On the other hand, knowing the details of the regulations that apply to your insurtech business can help you use them to your advantage, giving you a significant leg up as you enter the market. Itai goes as far as suggesting that you bring a co-founder or executive on board as the company’s expert on the regulatory landscape. Solid expertise in this area could make or break your business.
4. Keep Compliance In-House
This piece of advice came from Sasha Gainullin, CEO of Battleface, who advocates that insurtechs should strongly consider keeping their compliance functions in-house rather than outsourcing. The risk of reputational damage and significant financial penalties that accompany compliance failures should never be underestimated or overlooked.
Sasha contends that outsourcing compliance could deliver two harmful outcomes: either an overly simplified or an overly complicated function. Neither would align with your original mission and would ultimately create negative experiences for you, your company and customers.
Putting Advice Into Practice
Following advice like this has helped my company Faye go from zero to 100, being named a must-download travel app by Fodor’s Travel just three months after launch.
We accomplished this by hiring a team of travel and insurance experts, including a Director of Claims who boasts two decades of industry experience. We also created a streamlined claims experience that enabled consumers to file claims digitally via a chat tool and receive quick reimbursements on approved claims through our secure payment infrastructure — the Faye Wallet.
Embedding fintech solutions into our offering, coupled with a seasoned team, has helped us stand out in a space that has not seen much disruption for a while. And by following the advice we learned from other insurtech disruptors, we were able to avoid common pitfalls that could have kept us from reaching our full potential.
Gotten this far?
Still want to build an insurtech? Make sure to connect with those who have walked this path before you (myself included) so you can learn how to navigate this road successfully.