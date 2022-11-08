Modern skincare ingredients have been shown to have a wide variety of positive effects on the skin, but not all products are made equal. Some companies make promises that can't be backed up or use trendy components in their products without using enough of them to impact. Knowing what to avert when searching for beauty products is just as essential as knowing what to seek. These ingredients include Hyaluronic acid, Glycolic acid, Peptides, and Vitamin C. Alongside these products, you will also find some of the best products fromThe Luxury brand Yon-Ka Paris.
Hyaluronic acid
Humans have hyaluronic acid, a humectant that occurs within the body naturally. It works to preserve the skin's natural moisture barrier, making it more resistant to external dehydration. Potatoes, soy products, red wine, avocados, almonds, green vegetables, etc., are all natural dietary providers of hyaluronic acid.
Hyaluronic acidalleviates dry skin and combats the appearance of aging symptoms, including wrinkles and age spots, when applied topically. It also contains antioxidants that are beneficial to the skin.
Hyaluronic acid's anti-inflammatory and wound-healing capabilities make it a valuable medical tool.
Wrinkles and fine lines result from a decline in hyaluronic acid production that occurs naturally with age. Then, hyaluronic acid can be restored by topical application or dietary means. For healthy skin, Yon-Ka luxury brand offers some products with this ingredient with examples like:
•Hydra No.1 Serum - This hyaluronic acid cream is developed to moisturize all skin types thoroughly.
•Hydra No.1 Crème - This moisturizing cream moisturizer includes two kinds of hyaluronic acid to fill and soften the skin
•Alpha Contour - Loaded with hyaluronic acid, this rejuvenating contour is designed to saturate and reinvigorate the skin surrounding the eyes and lips.
Vitamin C
There are a few forms of vitamin C used for skincare. These aid in skin firmness (wrinkle reduction), skin tone improvement, skin hydration enhancement, and pollution protection. Vitamin C is the pickiest of the substances listed here. It should be stored in the refrigerator airtightly, preventing oxidation. For healthy-looking skin, some good examples of products containing vitamin C are:
•Pamplemousse - This moisturizer, made especially for dry skin, uses plant extracts' skin-preserving, energy-renewing properties to leave your face looking fresh and healthy.
•Crème Mains - soothing hand cream fortified with vitamins A, C, and E that works to restore and protect dry skin.
•Nude Perfect - a dual-function skin perfector and primer that helps conceal flaws without masking them.
Glycolic acid
Glycolic acid is one of the two most common alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) found in topical exfoliants such as peels, toners, pads, cleansers, and lotions. Dissolving the glue that holds skin cells together is how it works.
Anti-aging benefits of glycolic acid include decreased hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. However, the strength ofglycolic acidin the solution you use will determine the full extent of its benefits.
Yon-Ka, with its experience in the skincare industry, provides products like:
•Glyconight 10 - a hydrating nighttime mask with 10% glycolic acid that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and looking smoother in the morning. This formulation gets rid of old skin cells, stimulates cell regeneration, and lessens the look of wrinkles and other fine lines.
•Lightweight gel Solution Clarte - eliminates discoloration and stains. Fruit enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) work together to speed up the skin's natural regeneration process and balance out discoloration.
Peptides
The best chemical components available for human consumption in cosmetic goods. Our skin naturally contains peptides that help to strengthen, tighten, and plump it up. The beneficial peptide chemicals in cosmetic products are synthetically created and affect our skin from the inside out. From within, it removes unwelcome wrinkles from our skin. As a result, they are quite successful and produce fantastic outcomes. Additionally, it denotes pricey skincare items.
Incorporate the following Yon-Ka Peptide products into your regimen for the best results.
•Advanced Optimizer Crème - This anti-aging product firms, lifts, and tightens the skin to achieve a more youthful general look.
•Advanced Optimizer Serum - This rich anti-aging serum contains a mix of hibiscus, soy, and marine collagen peptides to tighten and firm the skin. It also has vitamin C added to protect and nourish aged skin.
Conclusion
Even though these are among the principal elements of skincare, your requirements are particular. Before selecting items for your regular routine, consider your individual skin issues and examine your skin's tone and state more closely.
