The demand for residential solar power systems is growing at an incredible pace. Where solar equipment was once considered fringe technology, more American homeowners are now choosing to go solar than ever before.
In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by thePew Research Center, 46% of Americans have given serious thought to installing solar panels on their homes, while 6% of American home owners reported that they already had!
There are many reasons why homeowners are turning to solar power. Some are motivated by environmental concerns, others simply want to save money on utility bills and increase the value of their homes, while a growing number are tiring of rolling blackouts and want the ability to generate their own electricity.
Add to this the rapid growth of the off-grid movement and it becomes obvious that solar technology is only going to become more mainstream in the upcoming years
Who is Meeting the Demand for Solar Power Systems?
While the motives for embracing solar vary, the rapid growth in demand for solar equipment is showing no signs of slowing down. This has left many wondering where they should shop for their own solar power systems.
One of the companies that is helping to meet the demand for residential solar power systems is ShopSolarKits.com. In just over four years, this relatively new online retailer has emerged as one of the go-to destinations for DIY solar power systems.
Unlike traditional solar installers, which charge hefty labor costs and regularly markup the cost of the solar equipment they install, online retailers, like ShopSolarKits.com, are helping to fuel the DIY solar movement.
However, as you will learn, ShopSolarKits.com is not like other solar retailers, which is actually part of the reason the company has seen such rapid growth.
Who is ShopSolarKits.com and What Types of Products Do They Carry?
ShopSolarKits.com has been around since 2008 and they advertise themselves as the number one source for off-grid, portable, and emergency solar power systems.
As their name implies, they offer their customers complete solar kits that contain everything required for a person to build their own solar power system. While it is possible to purchase individual components through their online store, such as solar generators, solar panels, cables, deep-cycle batteries, racking systems, and much more, their complete solar kits are their clear specialization.
The company’s decision to focus their efforts on complete solar kits is actually one of the reasons why they are standing out from the crowd. While other retailers and manufactures offer solar bundles, these supposedly “complete” solar power systems are often missing vital components like batteries and inverters! While some are just missing a few cables or connectors, others are missing entire pieces of equipment that inexperienced customers would not be familiar with.
On the other hand, all of the custom solar kits and solar generator kits that ShopSolarKits.com has put together are truly complete, meaning they contain everything required to build and assemble a fully-functional solar power system. This includes every single wire and cable, as well as custom installation guides.
What Else Does ShopSolarKits.com Offer?
Aside from offering truly complete solar kits that are both beginner and DIY-friendly, ShopSolarKits.com also stands out in other ways.
Outstanding Customer Service:
For starters, much of their rapid growth can be attributed to their customer service efforts. In an industry where customer service standards are surprisingly low, ShopSolarKits.com is establishing a reputation for building strong and lasting relationships with their customers.
This is no accident, as providing “legendary” before-and-after sale support is actually one of the company’s key promises to their customers. Unlike other solar retailers, which are often difficult to reach, ShopSolarKits.com provides old-fashioned, friendly customer service that relies on real people, rather than automated responses.
Not only is their customer service team responsive and helpful, they offer lifetime support, meaning they remain with their customers long after they have received their order. The quality of customer service is immediately apparent when browsing theirCustomer Testimonials Page, which contains nearly 2,300 positive reviews!
A significant number of these reviews specifically mention the quality of service, as well as the product expertise of the customer service team. Given that solar equipment can be quite technical, lifetime support that is provided by a team of dedicated solar experts can be a real benefit to those that are just getting started with solar power.
Rapid and Reliable Shipping:
ShopSolarKits.com backs up their one-click checkout experience withfast and professional shipping. Customers are updated with the delivery status of their orders and all products arrive in secure, protective packaging. In an industry where many retailers and manufacturers are located off-shore, this can make a massive difference.
They also offer free returns and no restocking or processing fees. As authorized distributors of every brand they carry, customers also have full coverage from manufacturer warranties and guarantees.
Educational Resources:
Finally, one of the truly unique features of shopping through ShopSolarKits.com is the company’s efforts to educate customers and stay engaged with them throughout their solar journey. This is all part of their effort to simplify solar, which is a key component of the company’s brand mission.
Beginner-friendly resources are provided through the ShopSolarKits Solar Hub. These resources include unbiased product reviews and comparisons, informative buyer’s guides, setup and installation guides, as well as various solar tools and calculators. They also support the Solar Hub with a regularly-updated YouTube Channel. Here you will find various product demonstrations and installation guides.
These efforts to help customers and the general public learn everything from solar basics to advanced skills clearly demonstrates a genuine interest in making solar technology more accessible to beginners.
Advantages of Purchasing a Complete Solar Kit vs. Building Your Own
You cannot discuss ShopSolarKits.com without recognizing the advantages of purchasing a complete solar kit, rather than attempting to build your own solar power system by purchasing individual parts.
To make things easy, we came up with a simple list of benefits:
Benefits of Purchasing a Ready-Made Solar Kit:
Simplicity – Even for those with a reasonable degree of solar experience, assembling the components required to build a solar power system can be a real headache. Even if you are missing a single cable, your entire system would not work.
You also have to consider compatibility issues. Every single component in your system must work together, so even something as simple as purchasing a charge controller that does not match the voltage rating for your batteries would render your entire system useless. Put simply, when you order a solar kit from ShopSolarKits.com, it will work.
ShopSolarKits.com also makes it incredibly easy to find the exact solar power system you need. Whether you are looking to outfit a RV with a compact Solar Generator Kit, or you are completely retrofitting your home with one of their full-sized Whole Home Solar Kits, you can find exactly what you need on the ShopSolarKits.com online store.
Ease of Installation – Having the knowledge that each component in your new system has been carefully selected to work together with optimal efficiency offers real peace of mind. The fact solar kits purchased from ShopSolarKits.com also come with custom installation and wiring guides makes things even easier.
When you consider you also get lifetime after-sale support, you can really see why they are becoming a top destination for those that would prefer to assemble their solar power system themselves, rather than hire a professional installer.
Affordability – As mentioned, purchasing a complete solar kit will almost always work out to be less expensive than it would be to purchase each of the components separately. You can also save a fortune on installation fees when you install a ready-made solar power system, rather than hiring professional installers to do so for you.
Many of the solar kits available on ShopSolarKits.com also come with free shipping. This can add up to serious savings when you consider the price of individually shipping each and every component to your home address.
So, Why Choose a Solar Kit from ShopSolarKits.com?
Now that you know why complete solar kits are increasing in popularity, we can take a deeper look at those that are offered by ShopSolarKits.com. The truth is, there are countless reasons why beginners and experienced solar enthusiasts are flocking to ShopSolarKits.com.
Convenience and Quality:
For starters, their complete solar kits are incredibly convenient. Not having to go out and purchase missing components makes the entire installation process so much easier. The fact that their solar kits are also designed to be DIY-friendly means they are very easy to install.
While convenience and the fact they offer solar kits for all types of budgets and power needs are really appealing, it is important to remember that the components within their solar kits also offer outstanding value and quality.
This is because ShopSolarKits.com seems to be fairly particular about the brands they carry. Each of their kits contain components from some of the most reputable brands in the solar industry. Where other online stores tend to lower prices by packaging big-name items with low-quality components, everything you receive in a solar kit from ShopSolarKits.com is of an impressively high standard.
To make things even easier, their website features aSolar Kit Recommender Tool, which helps match users with solar power systems that correspond to their unique needs and budget. Again, this simplifies the buying process for those that are new to solar.
Affordability:
While their focus on quality might lead you to believe that ShopSolarKits.com would have high prices, they are actually able to keep things affordable by buying direct from manufacturers. By bundling components together, they are also able to offer the equipment within their kits at a lower cost than these items would be if purchased separately.
They even offerhassle-free financing with low interest rates, so those that have concerns about the up-front cost of a large-scale solar power system have options.
In short, you get a pre-packed, complete solar power system that consists of high-quality components at a budget-friendly price. What is not to like?
ShopSolar Kits Reviews and Testimonials
While we are certainly impressed with what we see from ShopSolarKits.com, nothing speaks louder than the words of thousands of satisfied customers.
You can visit their Customer Testimonials Page where you will find thousands of reviews and customer-uploaded photographs, or you can browse a few of the reviews that stood out to us: