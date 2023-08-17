Technology is an ever-present and essential player in our everyday lives. At the rate tech changes, it can be hard to constantly upgrade your personal devices. Transferring all of your work to a new laptop is costly and difficult. Upgraded is here to help you stay at the top of your game, making it easy always to have the latest MacBook without financial strain.
Upgraded’s CEO and co-founder, John Erik Metcalf, likens Upgraded’s business model to that of the automobile industry. Instead of purchasing a brand-new car outright, most people buy used cars or lease their cars. The majority of transactions are done through financing in the secondary market. Metcalf’s goal is to introduce this model for purchasing laptops.
Currently, Upgraded is employing this philosophy with MacBooks. Through Upgraded, you can get the latest MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with AppleCare+ included for as low as $39.67 a month for 24 months. At the end of 24 months, Upgraded ships you a new machine, a new charging cable, and instructions on how to quickly and easily transfer your data and wipe your old device. You are able to ship the old machine right back to Upgraded at no additional cost. Upgraded then performs a military-grade wipe of your old laptop, replaces and refurbishes any malfunctioning parts, and gives it a new home.
This model is not only convenient for the customer but is also better for the environment. Laptops are often not recycled properly and have a short life span because of the ever-changing tech landscape. Upgraded makes sure that any device that is still operational gets the upgrades and refurbishment it needs to go to a new home and takes care of properly recycling defunct computers.
Upgraded is aware that the Apple announcement cycle is usually around every two years, making their 24-month program optimal for Mac users. However, this cycle isn’t always predictable. Upgraded allows you to extend the length of your laptop lease beyond 24 months if a better machine has not been brought onto the market yet. This is different from Best Buy’s MacBook leasing program, which requires the customer to upgrade within a certain window. The other major difference between Ugraded and Best Buy’s program is that at the end of a three-year financing contract, Best Buy asks the customer to pay the remaining $400 to own their laptop outright. With Upgraded, there are no additional payments—you just get your new device at the end of 24 months.
The launch of Upgraded in the US promises to be a major success. The company has already generated over $100 million in sales in Scandinavia, which includes Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Upgraded has been able to reuse and refurbish thousands of computers in the Nordic region and plans to do the same in the United States.
We all know how frustrating it can be to have an unreliable computer when so much of our work and personal lives rely on having up-to-date devices. Upgraded takes away that feeling of constantly needing a better MacBook without the added financial strain. With Upgraded, it looks like they’re helping you work, play, and create on your laptop stress-free.