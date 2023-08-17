Upgraded Photo #3

Technology is an ever-present and essential player in our everyday lives. At the rate tech changes, it can be hard to constantly upgrade your personal devices. Transferring all of your work to a new laptop is costly and difficult. Upgraded is here to help you stay at the top of your game, making it easy always to have the latest MacBook without financial strain.

Upgraded’s CEO and co-founder, John Erik Metcalf, likens Upgraded’s business model to that of the automobile industry. Instead of purchasing a brand-new car outright, most people buy used cars or lease their cars. The majority of transactions are done through financing in the secondary market. Metcalf’s goal is to introduce this model for purchasing laptops.

Ex // Top Stories

Upgraded Photo #2