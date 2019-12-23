San Francisco Could Prove a Dangerous Place for Students to Study

There are many people who leave school and head to university with dreams of eventually embarking upon their dream career. Most of these students think about the thrills of making new friends, enjoying a newfound independence, improving their knowledge, and starting off on the right foot in life. One thing most do not think about is falling victim to crime while they are at university.

Sadly, crime can and does occur everywhere and this includes at colleges and universities across the United States. In fact, a recent report from OneClass has provided details of the top 10 most dangerous colleges when it comes to crime rate, with the University of California in San Francisco taking the dubious honor of top spot. This popular university has a worryingly high crime rate according to statistics, which is something that all students should be aware of if they are considering this facility for their further education.

A Range of Crimes Taking Place at Universities

According to the data from the report, a wide range of crimes take place at the University of California as well as other universities across the United States. This includes serious crimes such as theft, burglary, arson, assault, rape, and murder. Naturally, this is something that will cause concern for those studying at the universities that are considered the most unsafe, with the top ten being made up of the following:

· University of California

· University of Texas

· Morehouse College

· Amherst College

· Vanderbilt University

· University of the South

· Benedict College

· MIT

· Emory University

· Duke University

This makes up the list of the top ten colleges when it comes to crime levels.

An Unexpected Concern for Students

When students are preparing for university, there are many different things that they have to prepare themselves for. This includes learning to live independently if they are moving away from home, getting ready for a big life change, preparing to meet new people and make new friends, and getting themselves ready to take their education to a whole new level. Most do not take crime rates into consideration when it comes to going to university, but figures suggest that this is something that they may need to do.

The figures for the University of California, San Francisco, are particularly worrying, with the report showing that crime figures are far higher than many people realize. However, it is also important to remember that these crime figures only refer to crimes that have actually been reported, and there may be many other crimes that have not been logged because they have never been reported by the victims. Huge numbers of victims do not report the fact that they have fallen victim to crime, and this can be for any number of reasons. Some people simply feel too embarrassed while others have their own reasons for not reporting what has happened.

According to the figures, the annual crime rate at the university stands at 137 per 1,000 students. This means that one student in every eight could find themselves falling victim to serious crime at this university, which is a very high rate and a big risk for students. With this in mind, it is advisable for all students to think carefully about the university they attend and to carry out some research into the surroundings areas as well as the crime rate at the universities they are considering.

Being Aware of University Crime Rates

It is advisable for all students to ensure they are aware of what crime is like at the university they are considering attending. While nobody wants to think about falling victim to crime, the sad fact is that it is a very real problem and it must be taken into consideration. By being aware of the situation, students will be better equipped to take steps to protect themselves as much as possible against different forms of crime while they are studying at university.

While the crime rate figures can be a worry for those who are considering attending the University of California or other universities with higher crime rates, it is better to go in with your eyes open so you can take precautions.