Renting to Do List in California

Around 45 percent of households are renters in California. This number is sure to increase over the next few years as people want to enjoy the freedom of their own property but to also be able to move around without restrictions. But these numbers demonstrate how important it is to understand how renting works and the best way to do it.

If you are new to renting, here is a to-do list you should use to get started. This is going to keep you on track and make sure your first move is as smooth as possible.

Do Your Research

First of all, do not jump at the first apartment you see. We know it can be exciting looking for a new humble abode. But you want to ensure that it is suited for you. For instance, think about what your priorities are. Do you need to be near to the city for work? Would you like a quiet neighborhood? Ask yourself what is important about your new rental in California and shop around.

Have A Budget and Stick to It

Rentals fluctuate a lot in price and there is something to suit every budget. But you have to decide what your budget is going to be. After all, you want to be able to pay your rent comfortably each month. The last thing you want is to default on a payment. Also consider the bills you are going to have to be paying, as well as any other expenses you have. You want to ensure that you have money left over at the end of each month for savings and in case of emergencies.

Ask the Landlord Questions

You will have the opportunity to speak to the landlord before you move in. Use this opportunity to ask questions and get to know the rules. You may want to know if you are allowed to redecorate and what the rules are regarding getting your security deposit back. Do not be afraid to ask questions and even receive the answers in writing. You want everything to be clear so that you and your landlord can have a positive experience.

Arrange Renter’s Insurance

Before you move in, it is best to arrange renter’s insurance. This is going to offer you peace of mind and protect you if the property or your personal belongings are damaged. There are affordable California renters insurance policies out there so you can know that you are protected. Shop around and find the best deal that is going to compensate you for damage, personal liability and loss of use.

Complete an Inspection

When you get the keys to your new rental, you will be excited to move in. But before you bring in all the boxes, make sure that you complete an inspection of the property. You are looking for any damage or problems there are. The idea is that you can tell your landlord so that they get fixed or to inform them that the damage was already there. You do not want to think that you caused this damage and have to pay for it with your security deposit at the end of the lease. Therefore, take photos and alert your landlord before you officially move into your new home.

Arrange Utilities and Redirect Mail

If you already have deals with utility providers, you want to ensure that you change your address and get them arranged. This is something that you should do as soon as you move in or before if this is possible. This is going to ensure the best transition to your new property and so that you have gas and electricity.

Do not forget that when you are moving to a new property, you are going to have to redirect your mail. This is something that a lot of people forget to do and it can cause problems when you no longer live there.

Hire a Removal Company

One thing you will have to arrange in advance before you move in is the removal company. You need them to collect all of your belongings tomove to your new home. Arranging this move in advance makes sure that it is on the days you get your keys so that you do not have to move in without any furniture. Shop around and see if you can find a good deal that is affordable. Some hire removal companies charge more than others and you want to ensure you find one that suits your budget.