Renowned Napa Valley Family Celebrates Over 50 Years of Winemaking Excellence

Founded in 1969 by the deLeuze family, ZD Wines in Rutherford is committed to producing world-class wines, farming organically, and providing top-notch hospitality in the Napa Valley. Today, the second and third generations of the deLeuze family carry on the family legacy, producing wines from their certified organic vineyards in Rutherford and Carneros, as well as organic vineyards in Napa, Santa Barbara, Monterey, and Sonoma. With innovative winemaking practices, they produce wines of distinctive quality, consistency, and style for over 50 years.

“Our parents strived to raise the bar of excellence across the board,” said second generation family member Brett deLeuze, President of ZD Wines. “Continuing that vision and tradition is an honor that we hold dear to our hearts.”

ZD Wines is known for three critically acclaimed varietals, including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. They additionally produce two small-production wines named after founding matriarch “Rosa Lee,” and this year are introducing a Sauvignon Blanc to their offerings. They are also known for Abacus, a “solera style” multiple-vintage blend of every ZD Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ever produced. The unique wine artfully expresses the depth and complexity of a well-aged wine, infused with a touch of forward fruit and the intensity of a younger vintage.

ZD Wines was a true pioneer in the California wine business. Long before sustainability was a trend, they farmed with an ecologically sensitive approach. ZD’s certified organic vineyards promote biodiversity using the best technologies of the day, as well as time-honored farming methods. Today, the winery and vineyards use solar energy, composting, cover cropping, recycling, water conservation, electric vehicles, and more, to conserve and enhance our planet. ZD Wines is certified by CCOF, Fish Friendly Farming, Napa Green Winery, and California Certified Sustainable Winegrowing.

“Our father believed that great wines are made from healthy vines grown in rich, living soils,” said Robert deLeuze, CEO of ZD Wines. “We are dedicated to taking care of our planet and our community. It’s at the core of who we are as a family and who we are as a business. We’re looking forward to the next 50 years of world-class wines.”

Log on today to www.zdwines.com to shop and use their special discount code ZD50 for free ground shipping on 3+ bottles. Recent acclaim includes 100 Points for their 2016 Napa Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and 99 Points for their 2018 50th Anniversary Carneros Pinot Noir.