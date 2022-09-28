Coin

In the last couple of years, the emergence of bitcoin has led to a revolution in the online casino sector. Many casinos in New Zealand and other parts of the globe are turning to digital currency as a payment option. Although some individuals speak against the use of crypto in casinos, stating that it allows illegal activities to thrive, the fact remains that online gambling is legal and exploding in popularity.

That's why there has been a massive increase in crypto casinos for NZ players wanting to have a taste of iGaming excitement. Several trustworthy online casinos avoid dabbling in illegal activity. These casinos stick to the rules and regulations of the regions they're based in. Some online casinos even restrict offering access to their websites to prevent citizens in restricted areas from engaging in games on the platform.

