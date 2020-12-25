Public opposition begins to form to the ban on smoking tobacco inside apartments

For those of you who don’t know, city officials in San Francisco prohibited tobacco smoking inside apartment buildings in an effort to curb secondhand smoke. It’s the largest city in the United States to have implemented such a measure. To put it simply, people are no longer allowed to smoke tobacco or e-cigarettes inside their homes, which is in their best interest.

Supporters argued that it’s paramount to protect non-smokers, especially low-income individuals and families who live in dense apartment buildings. The law must pass a second vote of the Board of Supervisors and the mayor must sign the legislation. If this occurs, the law will come into effect 30 days later.

Needless to say, some people aren’t happy with the tough new rules. They claim that the legislation is biased, attempting to reduce air pollution at the expense of civil rights. People are forced to leave their homes and smoke in permitted outdoor areas to avoid exposing others to harmful chemicals from their cigarettes.

With the growingcontroversy around the topic, and some aren’t willing to give the legislation a chance. According to the Department of Public Health, repeat offenders will be fined $1000 a day, yet they can’t be evicted for smoking violations.

Marijuana smoking is still permitted in San Francisco homes

In the beginning, it was decided that marijuana smoking would be banned inside apartments. Nonetheless, the effort to ban indoor marijuana smoking sparked unfavorable reactions. Activists were extremely angry, claiming that officials took away the only place where they could legally smoke marijuana.

The initial proposal was modified to allow an exemption for those who use marijuana for medical purposes. As a friendly reminder, it’s forbidden to smoke recreational marijuana in public places. In Mississippi, for instance, it’s unlawful for a person to smoke marijuana in a public spot. You can join the waitlist to speak to a medical marijuana doctor in Mississippi and, once you have a medical card, you can go to a dispensary. The products are for use only in private residences.

San Francisco has permitted marijuana smoking in private residences for more than 24 years since the Medical Use of Marijuana Initiative, which was introduced on November 5, 1996. Marijuana smoke isn’t linked to mortality issues. There’s no proof testifying to the fact that marijuana smoke can lead to lung cancer, COPD, or other health concerns.

In spite of the fact that marijuana smoking is permitted, it’s still necessary to obtain a special piece of paper to be allowed to smoke marijuana legally and to be a medical marijuana patient. Given that many people struggle with obtaining medical appointments, there’s still a barrier to access. The outcome is that some won’t be able to access this very important medicine that assists with various symptoms andmedical conditions.

People are hoping for an exemption for all marijuana users, not just those who have a doctor’s recommendation. Their attitude is understandable because there aren’t many places where people can consume marijuana legally.

San Francisco isn’t the only California city with a ban on tobacco smoking

California distinguishes itself among other states by declaring cigarette smoke a toxic pollutant. California cities are making continuous efforts to regulate smoking, as well as tobacco use, and change perceptions regarding smoking. About 63 municipalities have imposed a ban on tobacco smoking in private residences. It doesn’t come as a surprise that California is commonly referred to as America’s Non-Smoking Section.

Residents and visitors alike are protected against the harm of secondhand smoke by means of various bans that focus on cigarettes, e-cigarettes, little cigars, marijuana, and finally yet importantly, hookah. People are able to breathe fresh air whether they are at home or work. Undoubtedly, significant progress has been made when it comes down to secondhand smoke in California.

There may be a possible amendment to the San Francisco legislation prohibiting smoking in indoor areas. The lack of a marijuana exemption is regarded as a problem and the concerns will be addressed. There’s no way of knowing if the proposed ordinance will pass, but there are hopes it will. Otherwise, the ban will disproportionately affect individuals and families.