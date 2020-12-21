Post Cycle Therapy – How Crucial is PCT Really

Many users wonder if they need a post cycle therapy, or they question the importance of one.

This article will show you why this regimen is crucial, when you need to use one and what the best post cycle therapy supplement is.

What Is Post Cycle Therapy (PCT)?

Post cycle therapy, referred to by many as PCT, is a specific protocol that has to be used after a cycle of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to recover the users’ hormone levels.

What compounds classify as performance enhancers, you ask? The primary ones are SARMs, prohormones, or androgenic anabolic steroids.

All the PEDs, as mentioned above, will suppress your body’s natural testosterone production once taken. Even if only taken for a short period, they can significantly negatively impact hormone levels.

This means that once the cycle of PEDs is over, your body’s hormone production has to start up again. And that’s when a post cycle therapy comes in to play, to help boost hormonal production again so that you can recover rapidly.

You can take Rebirth PCT for 4-8 weeks and use it as a post cycle therapy because it’s by far the most potent product we know of.

Your body might recover on its own, but it’s a chance you shouldn’t be taking simply because the process could take months.

Make sure to keep reading to determine which product can help you speed up the recovery period after a cycle.

Which Post Cycle Therapy Supplement Should You Use?

There are dozens of post cycle therapy supplements out there that claim to work efficiently but, in reality, don’t contain the right ingredients to help restart hormones.

It took us a while, but we’ve managed to find and test a supplement that we think is the best product for a proper post cycle therapy protocol.

You see, you want a post cycle therapy supplement that acts fast and starts working from the first day you take it. This is important because the sooner a product starts restoring your hormones, the more muscle mass, and strength you’ll keep.

The supplement we swear by is Huge Nutritions Rebirth PCT.

It was created to restart and boost testosterone production; something not many products are capable of doing. Rebirth PCT is stacked with science-backed ingredients that will have a positive and immediate effect on your hormones.

Because it kicks in fast, you’ll notice that your muscle mass, strength, libido, and mood will all stay optimized even though you are no longer on cycle.

We advise everybody planning, or currently running a cycle, to pick up one or two bottles of Rebirth PCT from HugeSupplements.com.

When Should You Start Post Cycle Therapy?

Another critical topic that we have to cover is when should you start your post cycle therapy.

When you have to start your PCT depends on what kind of compound you’ve been using. We’ve broken it down to the three main types of compounds for you:

SARMs – start the day after you complete the cycle.

AAS – start a week after you complete the cycle.

Prohormones – start a day after you complete the cycle.

For mild cycles, you can use Rebirth PCT to recover but make sure to use it for a minimum of 4, preferably 8 weeks.

It’s important to note that whichever performance-enhancing compound you decide to use, you will need a PCT.

Even if it’s a short cycle with just one compound, your hormones will have experienced suppression. I know I might be repeating myself at this point, but you don’t know how many people end up regretting skipping a post cycle therapy.

What Happens If You Don’t PCT?

If you don’t use PCT after a cycle of PEDs, it could take months, if not longer, for your hormone levels to get back to normal.

During the period where your body is trying to restore the hormones, you will notice several side effects. These are side effects associated with low levels of testosterone.

A few examples of these side effects are reduced muscle mass, low libido, fatigue, and mood swings.

So on top of the fact that you’ll lose the majority of the progress you’ve made from a cycle, you’ll also end up feeling quite horrible.

Tips For Getting Through Post Cycle Therapy

Many users don’t look forward to coming off cycle and running a post cycle therapy, but it’s not as bad as it might seem.

We’ve put together several tips for you to use during your post cycle therapy (PCT). Take a look and try following them as best as you can:

Keep your training frequency the same, and make sure to keep the intensity high as well.

Try and maintain the amount of weight you are lifting. It’s natural to notice a slight decrease in strength, but do your best to keep the numbers high.

Prioritize your rest; this is essential for the recovery of both your muscles and hormones. That means to aim for a minimum of 7 to 8 hours of sleep per day.

Add other natural products to your routine to help with muscle growth. One kind worth looking into is BCAA supplements.

Make sure to stay on top of your diet and nutrition. This is another significant factor when it comes to maintaining your gains and speeding up your hormonal recovery.

You might feel slightly weaker and fatigued after your cycle, but it’s completely normal. Remember, your hormones are going through a rollercoaster, which will show in your mood and performance.

As long as you get yourself a 4 to 8 week supply of Rebirth PCT, combined with the above tips, you’ll be fine and maintain most of the progress you’ve made.

Conclusion

Everybody thinking about a cycle of performance-enhancers should educate themselves on the importance of post cycle therapy.

PCT is what will help you recover fast and efficiently, getting you ready for the next cycle as soon as possible.

Finding a quality supplement to do the job isn’t easy, but we’ve managed to find a robust product that matched our expectations.

If you require a potent PCT supplement, check out Rebirth PCT, which will start working from day one to make sure you maintain your gains.

Don’t worry; it’ll be over before you know, and you’ll realize it wasn’t that bad at all. Don’t forget to add our tips to your routine to speed up the process further.