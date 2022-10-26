YouTube videos for kids often arouse much controversy among parents over whether toddlers and kids should be using the platform. As long as you select the right channel and content based on your kids’ age and interests, YouTube can be considered safe for them. However, finding high-quality kids’ content that does not violate any policies can be tricky. If your kids adore Blippi or enjoy watching videos by Vlad and Niki, you should definitely check Pipsy - Educational Videos For Kids, a new YouTube channel going into the kids’ and toddlers space.
If you are curious about what makes Pipsy so entertaining, educational, and, most importantly, kid-friendly, here are a few reasons you should let your kids spend their screen time watching Pipsy.
1. Pipsy Is a Great Alternative to Blippi or Vlad and Niki
Blippi and Vlad and Niki are two of the most famous kids’ channels on YouTube. While Blippi shares more educational content by explaining how different objects work, Vlad and Niki are focused on creating more entertaining videos with less talking.
While these channels are excellent for kids and toddlers, you may be looking for something new and unique. If this is the case, make sure you explore Pipsy, a new YouTube personality offering entertaining and educational videos for toddlers and kids approved by Child Psychologists.
2.Pipsy Makes It Easier For Kids to Learn New Words
Along with amusing kids with his friendly and charming personality, Pipsy shares videos and songs for littles with a bunch of new words. By watching Pipsy, you will not only keep your kids entertained during their screen time but also ensure that they learn something new every day.
As Pipsy pronounces some keywords pretty clearly, he also adds subtitles to the videos. In this way, Pipsy’s videos not only improve your child’s vocabulary but also teach them how to spell different words. Therefore, Pipsy’s YouTube channel can be considered a great academic resource.
3.Pipsy Teaches Kids How to Use Different Objects
What makes Pipsy’s channel so exceptionally helpful for kids is that Pipsy explains how different objects and devices work and how one should use them in real life. His friendly tone and cute smile ensure that young viewers are engaged in diverse learning adventures.
4.Pipsy Helps Kids Explore Their Interests and Talents
When exploring and playing, Pipsy not only educates toddlers and kids but also helps them discover their interests and talents. On Pipsy’s channel, children of all ages will come across some useful insights and ideas that they can incorporate into their everyday lives.
Pipsy’s educational videos also nurture and spark curious thinking in young children. Along with inspiring curiosity in kids, Pipsy uses kid-friendly strategies to improve social and environmental awareness in children.
Last but not least, Pipsy always ensures that toddlers and kids are aware of the safety precautions when playing or exploring different objects, toys, devices, or equipment. By watching Pipsy’s videos, your children will never forget the basic safety rules.
