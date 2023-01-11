We are living in a time of great transformation. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lives have accelerated at a pace with which we are infinitely unfamiliar. The lines between work and family have blurred and our priorities have started to shift towards that which we value most. At a very minimum, these last few years have reshaped our relationships with our employers and reimagined how we define our company cultures. This new reality has resulted in more and more employees challenging the workplace paradigms that have governed our places of employment for years and has required our business leaders to consider new approaches to entrepreneurship, creativity, and culture.
The seismic shift in the business model stemming from the pandemic has also rapidly advanced an initiative heavily sponsored by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to explore ways that culture can be incorporated into business concepts and strengthen the overall commercial enterprise as a result. The trick, of course, is finding creative and sustainable ways to monetize traditional cultural expressions like music, art, fashion, stories, and architectural pursuits to resourcefully blend culture with entrepreneurship, revitalize local communities and produce an organized, unique, and lasting economic foundation. It is a key driver of growth and development at the local, national, regional, and global levels.
Visionary leaders in this space are referred to as culturepreneurs and they are fashioning ingenious ways to both establish a cultural identity in their business models and take advantage of the tremendous economic activity that takes place within our vastly diverse cultural landscapes. This new industry is being referred to as the Cultural and Creative Industry (CCI) and there is certainly room within any other established industry for this type of out-of-the-box business intelligence. The annual revenue of the global recorded music industry is estimated to be $25.9 billion as of 2021, the global fashion industry is valued at $1.7 trillion as of 2022, and, in 2021, the total value of transactions in the global art market amounted to $65.1 billion. The CCIs are a key driver of growth and development at the local, national, regional, and global levels.
Every region and every culture throughout the world have a cultural uniqueness that can be assumed to have an artistic, societal, or originative value and culturepreneurs, creative entrepreneurs who approach business with cultural philosophies as the commercial paradigm, are turning the expression of traditional culture into real economic value. In 2022, Cultured Focus Magazine honored the Top 10 culturepreneurs, emphasizing not only their ability to stimulate economic growth, but their innate capacity to act on their visions and innovate in a manner that values the intangible social benefits on a par with the economic returns.
Among those honored were Daphne di Cinto, a Director, Producer and Actor known recently for her work in the popular Netflix series, “Bridgerton”; Gola(Golazin Ardestani), a singer-songwriter whose latest album advocates for human rights of Iranian women; and Hollywood mega-star Eva Longoria, whose history of philanthropic work outshines even her substantial acting pedigree.
This is only a small sampling of modern-day culturepreneurs who have been recognized for their work in a burgeoning industry that will provide significant economic benefits and is also expected to alleviate employment pressure in local and global communities. According to recent insights from the Group of 20 (G20), an intergovernmental forum that is comprised of nineteen countries and the European Union and is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the creative and cultural economy is projected to reach a global valuation of $985 billion by 2023 and could represent 10 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product before 2030.
So, it stands to reason that a local investment in the Cultural and Creative Industry will inspire more new companies to become a part of this impactful and inclusive commercial sector to create jobs and generate economic development for the community. “This is why it is so critical that governmental agencies enthusiastically and unconditionally support initiatives that contribute to CCI development and accelerate the policies that provide the appropriate financial backing, said film producer Taylor Re Lynn.
The pandemic has surely been a time of great change, but the good news is that in times of great change we are afforded great opportunity. This opportunity will pass us by if we do not seize the right moments now or capitalize on the right chances today. Today is that moment and now is that time. All entities must work together to highlight the achievements of our cultural communities and use our diverse voices to do so. This will help lay a sturdy cornerstone so that our future CCI development can stand tall and straight against even the mightiest forces.
