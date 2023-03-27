pic 2

The moment a baby utters ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’ sounds to the time it starts holding up its head can seem like a lifetime to a parent due to countless memories and sleepless nights. By the end of four months, your baby coos back when talked to, can even grasp toys, and roll over from tummy to back. A month later, the baby will imitate sounds, blow bubbles, and may be able to start sitting up. 

The gateway to the surrounding world for a baby is baby toys, the first possessions that help baby explore the world. If received at the right moment, the right toy can help propel a baby's development further along. Among hundreds if not thousands of baby toy manufacturers, leading baby brand Nuby stands apart, thanks in part to its broad array of educational and development toys. 

