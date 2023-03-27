The moment a baby utters ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’ sounds to the time it starts holding up its head can seem like a lifetime to a parent due to countless memories and sleepless nights. By the end of four months, your baby coos back when talked to, can even grasp toys, and roll over from tummy to back. A month later, the baby will imitate sounds, blow bubbles, and may be able to start sitting up.
The gateway to the surrounding world for a baby is baby toys, the first possessions that help baby explore the world. If received at the right moment, the right toy can help propel a baby's development further along. Among hundreds if not thousands of baby toy manufacturers, leading baby brand Nuby stands apart, thanks in part to its broad array of educational and development toys.
The Interactive Baby Walker, while helping those little and shaky legs make first steps, also keeps baby's attention glued to the four buttons each with a melody and flashing lights. By pushing on those buttons the baby develops sensory skills and hand-eye coordination. Parent control is present too: moms and dads can change melodies and cause the walker to produce surprise noises to the baby’s delight. Baby Play Gym is the next extremely useful contraption that keeps a baby safely on his back or tummy playing with the interactive play gym lying on the cushioned mat with padded sides. Arches with interactive toys are easily attached on top for extra fun and hours of entertainment as the attachable toys will develop senses and coordination. The Nuby Ball Pit is the next must-have as it is perfect for developing a baby’s hand-eye coordination and refining motor skills. Staying in the pit also makes sitting up easier.
The time spent tummy down helps make the baby’s neck, arms, and core muscles stronger and prepares the baby for the next step, walking. Since tummy time starts at around the fourth month, the Penguin Tummy Time Activity Pillow is specifically designed to make that tummy time as much fun as possible.
The time your baby spends in the bath is critical for the little one’s cognitive and emotional development as the bath time makes a baby’s brain focus while emotions associated with watching pouring water, playing with shampoo bubbles, touching them and a parent’s hands are priceless.Nuby’s Bath Toys for that matter add to the quality of the precious bath time. From Octopus Hoopla that teaches coordination while splashing in the bath, to Fun Fish Squirters that blow bubbles under water to Foam Bath Animals and Foam Bath Letters and Numbers that are both fun and educative, and much more — Nuby makes the time a baby spends in the bath both amusing and rewarding.
As teething starts around four to eight months your baby becomes irritable, sleeps fitfully, may loose appetite, and this may last till the last of molars cut at around 30 months. Among the many remedies to alleviate teething discomfort are special toys that babies can munch on. Putting vertical pressure on cutting teeth opposite to the upward pressure coming from inside the gums soothes the pain. Nuby offers a whole line of Teether Toys intended to make those hard teething months easier on the baby. Among them are the Avocado Muncher Wood and Silicon Teether that provides relief for those tough times while helping recognize healthy foods; Soft Silicone Chewy Charms ring, Jackie the Giraffe Natural Rubber Teether, and many more.
For older babies, Nuby has a selection of more advanced educational toys, such as My Busy Book, a Montessori toy that is much more than just a toy. With activities ranging from Velcro numbers to buckles, laces, buttons, and more, the Busy Book is a great alternative to the ever-pervasive tablets and screens. It also helps develop concentration, problem-solving, independence, and hand-eye coordination skills. The Book is for children 3 years and older.
Investing in your baby’s future starts on the first day. Every day a baby spends with one of Nuby’s development and educational toysmakes them more prepared for the bigger world and the rest of their life.