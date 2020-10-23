No tricks, just treats this Halloween with the Korbel Screamsicle Mimosa

Korbel 

By Liane M. Roth

By the pricking of my thumbs, something wickedly delicious this way comes! Calling all

ghosties and ghoulies and things that go bump in the night; add some sparkle to this year’s

Halloween celebration with a frightfully festive cocktail, the KORBEL Screamsicle Mimosa.

KORBEL Screamsicle Mimosa

Ingredients

KORBEL

2 ounces no-pulp orange juice

Spoonful of vanilla ice cream

Shaved dark chocolate candy bar, optional

Instructions

Pour 2 ounces of orange juice into your champagne flute

Stir in a spoonful of vanilla ice cream

Top with KORBEL Champagne

If desired, sprinkle on chocolate shavings

The devil is in the details in this sinfully sweet take on a traditional mimosa base featuring a scoop of vanilla ice cream and shavings of dark chocolate to set the mood for all your haunting happenings. This bubbly witch’s brew is a perfect fit for any demonic meals from midmorning brunches to late-night bloodcurdling movie scream fests. Revamp your vampire’s spirited infusion to pair with your favorite Halloween goodies from crunchy popcorn balls to caramel apples, pumpkin bread, candy corn or devilishly decadent chocolate bars.

Running out of time to pick up a bottle (or two) of your favorite varietal of KORBEL California Champagne? Let the bottles come to you, courtesy of Drizly.com, which partners with retailers in your area and offers delivery to your doorstep in about an hour. Visit their website, select your favorite KORBEL California Champagne and number of bottles, enter your address, choose your store (or stores) and boom! Korbel California Champagne at your door in under 60 minutes and KORBEL Screamsicle Mimosas ready to serve in about 5 minutes.

This year’s spookiest season is expected to be low-key so consider hosting a virtual gathering with family and friends crafted around the signature KORBEL Screamsicle Mimosa and ask participants to wear a costume to set the mood.

Create virtual games such as monster movie trivia or scary word scramble and conduct a costume contest or a decorated pumpkin contest where everyone votes for their favorites. Send winners a bottle of KORBEL California Champagne in their choice of varietals, delivered by Drizly.com.

KORBEL California Champagne offers a range of varietals that complement every celebration whether in person or “spirit” — so pop open a bottle and toast the spookiest season of all with the KORBEL California Champagne of your choice. For details about the KORBEL Screamsicle Mimosa and other tasty adult suggestions featuring KORBEL Champagne for the scariest night of the year, visit korbel.com/Halloween.

F. Korbel & Bros., Guerneville, Sonoma County, CA. Producers of fine California mèthode champenoise champagnes for 138 years. KORBEL is a registered trademark. ©2020 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.

