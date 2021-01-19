Most memorable moments in the history of the NFL

There are so many memorable moments in the long history of the NFL. Narrowing them down to just a small list is no easy task but that is exactly what we have set out to do here.

1- The closest Super Bowl

Search in the long history of the NFL and you cannot find a better final game than the Super Bowl XXV. This was the time of the Gulf War, so the security at the Tampa Stadium was extremely tight.

The New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills made it the closest Super Bowl in the history of the competition. This engrossing contest saw the Giants ultimately prevailing over the Bills by a single point after Scott Norwood’s field goal attempt sailed wide right in the ending stages of the game.

The Jints’ fans couldn’t believe their luck as their team won by 20-19, while for the Bills fans, it was the start of their tough Super Bowl memories, with the Western New York side reaching three more consecutive finals only to lose them all.

2- Perfection by the Miami Dolphins

There have been many great teams in the history of the NFL but none greater than the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who managed to sweep through the whole regular season as well as the playoffs and Super Bowl. Since then, many teams have tried and failed to match this incredible feat.

This achievement was all the more amazing because the Fins lost the services of their starting quarterback Bob Griese to injury in Week 5. However, backup Earl Morrall stepped up and contrary to the expectations of a typical casino bettor, capably guided his side to the AFC Championship game until the Indiana born player returned.

The Phins didn’t completely destroy their opponents but put together a series of good performances that were enough to win them every game. Super Bowl VII was one of the lowest-scoring final games but they largely dominated it and ultimately won it by 14-7.

Miami’s record looked in danger when the 2007 New England Patriots went unbeaten in the regular season and made it to Super Bowl XLII. However, the Pats failed at the last hurdle and missed out on the coveted prize by 17-14.

3- ‘The Tackle’

The Super Bowl XXXIV was one of the most exciting and thrilling games in the NFL history. The St. Louis Rams looked to be winning easily when they gained a 16-0 advantage in the third quarter but the Tennessee Titans made a strong comeback and soon reduced the 16-point deficit to tie the game.

However, Issac Bruce caught a 73-yard touchdown pass and restored their lead by 23-16. With only six seconds remaining, the Titans drove the Rams 10-yard line, however, wide receiver Kevin Dyson failed to make a game-tying touchdown as he was tackled by linebacker Mike Jones just one yard short of the goal line.

Thus, the Rams won their first Super Bowl championship and that play became enormously famous in the history of the competition as ‘The Tackle.’

4- Super Bowl III

Super Bowl III saw one of the biggest upsets in the history of American football. This match also served to change the national perception of the AFL as it was considered an inferior brand of football compared to the NFL at that time.

Before the 1969 game at the Orange Bowl, majority of the sports experts were expecting a heavy defeat to the AFL champion New York Jets against the NFL’s Baltimore Colts.

The Colts were also in an exceptional form at that time, with Don Shula’s side claiming an emphatic 34-0 victory in the NFL Championship Game against the Cleveland Browns and posting a 13-1 record in the regular season.

However, the Jets quarterback Joe Namath had so much belief in the ability of his team that he famously made an appearance at the Miami Touchdown Club three days before the final game and guaranteed that they would win.

And true to his words, the Jets brilliantly controlled the game and established a 16-0 lead by the fourth quarter. The Jets were not seriously challenged at any point and they went on defeat their opponents easily by 16-7. That victory greatly helped in improving the perception of the AFL.