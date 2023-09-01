Monza Exotics Photo #1

Innovation meets extravagance at Monza Exotics, California's premier exotic car rental business founded by Aamer Sakallah in the summer of 2020. Providing unrivaled driving experiences like no other service provider in the area, Monza Exotics boasts an ever-growing collection of over thirty top-of-the-line luxury and exotic vehicles that cater primarily to car enthusiasts eighteen and older. 

With a keen sense of entrepreneurship, Sakallah has carved out a path to success by leveraging his experiences and lessons learnt. Guided by five key principles – setting objectives, building robust relationships, learning from failure, keeping an open mind, and engaging with professionals – he has taken Monza Exotics to new heights. 

Monza Exotics Photo #2
Monza Exotics Photo #3