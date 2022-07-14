Vascular ultrasounds are frequently ordered by vascular surgeons to evaluate the blood flow in arteries and veins. These safe, noninvasive tests can detect blockages and clots and are often used as screening tools for early detection of vascular disease and for post-treatment monitoring. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, many patients were forced to delay routine tests such as vascular ultrasounds.
With life getting back to normal and patients playing catch up on necessary care, demand for vascular ultrasounds is at an all-time high. However, the supply of specialized vascular technologists has not kept pace, leaving many surgeons and patients frustrated with an inability to get high-quality, timely results.
As Brad Hummel, the CEO of Mint Medical explains, “there’s a dynamic today that we’ve never seen – we have this insatiable demand for vascular testing and it’s tougher than ever for hospitals to hire skilled experienced vascular techs.”
Based in Castro Valley, Mint Medical is solving that challenge for Northern California hospitals by providing an all-in-one “lab within a hospital” solution. They have a network of highly trained and educated vascular technologists, so hospitals don’t have to worry about recruiting and credentialing these in-demand experts.
In addition to the technical staff, they also provide the equipment and even administrative services, including scheduling, registration, eligibility verification, exam transcription, and report distribution, so it’s truly an all-in-one solution.
Vascular ultrasound procedures are simple and painless for the patient, yet they are very specialized, labor-intensive tests that required highly trained techs. While other diagnostic tests rely on machines to do most of the work with oversight from a tech, operator skill and knowledge makes all the difference in achieving high-quality, reliable results for vascular ultrasounds. “
As a surgeon, I want a study quickly – like yesterday – so I can make a diagnosis and start treatment immediately. And I need results that I can trust. If I can’t trust the results, then I have to repeat the study or conduct a more invasive procedure,” says vascular surgeon Dr. Steven Okun. “With Mint Medical, I have the flexibility to prioritize patients to get easy access if an urgent need arises and I know I can always trust the results. I trust their techs and know they always put quality first.”
With radiology departments struggling to keep up with demand on all tests, Mint Medical allows them to shift the most specialized and demanding tests to a provider that their vascular surgeons trust. As Brad explains, “we provide relief to radiology because we handle the most problematic tests within the domain of vascular surgery so they can see their other patients.”
For 20 years, Mint Medical has focused exclusively on providing high-quality vascular testing. “Vascular testing isn’t one of many services for us,” says Brad. “It’s not an afterthought. It’s all we do. And that’s the only way you get quality results on complex tests that are highly tech-dependent.”
With the unprecedented demand across the country, Mint Medical has a vision and mission. Brad articulates, “After two decades of serving the San Francisco Bay, we want to expand to other geographic areas to meet the demand for high-quality, accessible vascular scans. We have proven that have the expertise to maintain quality during peak demand and now want to scale that expertise to meet the demand for high-quality, accessible vascular scans across the country.”
With their network of providers, resources, technology, and supporting infrastructure specifically to support vascular surgeons, Mint Medical is well positioned with both embedded and independent labs.