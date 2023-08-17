At just 21,Mexican-American actor Mike Infante, a Sacramento native with cerebral palsy, is shattering stereotypes in Hollywood and beyond. From his early beginnings in theater at age 11 to his latest ventures on the silver screen, Infante's journey is about the power of determination and an undying spirit to challenge the status quo.
Mike's life has been guided by a burning desire to prove that you can do anything you set your mind to. "I wanted to show people that regardless of your situation, anything is possible," he says. Mike hopes to inspire the younger generation, especially kids with disabilities, to chase their dreams relentlessly. But, as is often the case with trailblazers, Mike's path was not always smooth. He notes the challenges of "people doubting you and the hate," explaining that such obstacles are par for the course in an actor's life. But Mike's resilience shines through. "You prove them wrong," he says, "I’ve shown them that I am still here, and I’m going to do what I set out to do."
What makes Mike's journey in Hollywood even more significant is his unique position. "I have a disability," he states, "and it’s not very common to see a person with an actual disability playing characters with disabilities." He envisions a future where representation extends beyond mere tokenism, breaking the stigma and showcasing that people with disabilities are so much more than just their physical challenges.
Mike's future has arrived. His career has taken off with the announcement of his role in Freaky Tales, an ambitious project produced under Macro Entertainment. The film, set in 1987 Oakland, interweaves stories of love for music, movies, and the myriad memories that transcend our understanding of the universe. Directed by the talented duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jay Ellis. "I am super excited to make my professional debut in the film," exclaims Mike, adding, "Working with my co-stars and the wonderful directors was an incredible experience.”
In addition to Freaky Tales, Mike is also part of Unvexed, a short film directed by Mackenzie Jardine and Emmalee Consigny. This queer slasher horror offers a fresh take on the genre by revealing the killer early on, providing audiences with a dual lens—the friends trying to survive and the killer plotting their next move.
When asked about his aspirations for the future, Mike's vision is clear: "I see myself providing for my family, ensuring everyone is taken care of." But for this rising star, the journey is far from over. "The fight isn’t over, and I still have more goals and dreams to chase. If I’m pursuing my dreams and doing the impossible, so can you," he emphasizes.
Through his own story, Mike Infante is crafting new narratives and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry. His courage, tenacity, and infectious enthusiasm not only inspire his audience but also pave the way for broader representation and understanding of disabilities in our society. By living his dream, Mike is becoming a symbol of hope. He reminds us that every day brings new opportunities and blessings, regardless of the barriers we face.