At just 21,Mexican-American actor Mike Infante, a Sacramento native with cerebral palsy, is shattering stereotypes in Hollywood and beyond. From his early beginnings in theater at age 11 to his latest ventures on the silver screen, Infante's journey is about the power of determination and an undying spirit to challenge the status quo.

Mike's life has been guided by a burning desire to prove that you can do anything you set your mind to. "I wanted to show people that regardless of your situation, anything is possible," he says. Mike hopes to inspire the younger generation, especially kids with disabilities, to chase their dreams relentlessly. But, as is often the case with trailblazers, Mike's path was not always smooth. He notes the challenges of "people doubting you and the hate," explaining that such obstacles are par for the course in an actor's life. But Mike's resilience shines through. "You prove them wrong," he says, "I’ve shown them that I am still here, and I’m going to do what I set out to do."