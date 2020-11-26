Meticore Reviews: New Scam Updates on Weight Loss Supplement

Meticore is a popular new diet pill that works by boosting your low core body temperature, thus increasing the temperature of your internal cells and enhancing metabolism regeneration for effective weight loss results. This metabolism boosting weight loss supplement works for both women and men to trigger morning metabolism that helps lose unsightly belly fat and recharge energy levels daily.

Most know that metabolism plays a crucial role in hunger, appetite, and weight loss. By boosting your metabolism and addressing the hormonal imbalances of a metabolic slowdown due to age or poor dietary habits, Meticore is formulated with eight powerful nutrients that are dosed at very specific levels to make it easier to lose weight by raising core body temperatures once again.

But does Meticore live up to the hype? What’s the story behind Meticore? Is there any scientific evidence supporting the Meticore weight loss diet pill? And most important, where to buy Meticore online as the industry is strife with fake pills, cheap knockoff formulas and downright scams. Let’s take a closer look at the new Meticore supplement to see how effective this diet pill actually is at tackling the root cause of weight gain, a low core body temperature.

About Meticore

Meticore is a nutritional supplement sold online through Meticore.com and zero other websites (this is important when ordering the authentic Meticore pills). Launched in early August 2020, the diet pill features unique packaging, a dosage-specific formula and an affordable price range worthy of consideration by anyone looking for an extra edge in the battle against the bulge this holiday season – and it works in a unique way compared to other diet pills that up until now has never even been concocted before in terms of the exact and targeted support it provides.

While other cheap diet pills use harsh stimulants like excessive amounts of caffeine to kick start weight loss, Meticore works in a different way that is 100% safe and has zero reported side effects or adverse reactions.

The supplement is made to target your metabolism by optimally manipulating your body’s core temperature. By raising core body temperature, Meticore forces your body to increase its metabolism, leading to better weight loss, more energy, and faster calorie burning, among other benefits. As we age, metabolic slowdown is almost inevitable, as no one can sustain through decades and decades of adulthood, but there is the ability to prolong the metabolism regeneration process.

Not only do the makers of Meticore claim low body temperature is the reason many of us are overweight, but there is ample amounts of credible and highly intelligent insights on this matter being at the literal core of the issue of imbalanced weight gain and body weight management. One pound of muscle burns significantly more calories than one pound of fat. That’s because muscle has a higher resting temperature. Your body needs to burn calories to maintain this higher temperature, so people with more lean muscle mass naturally burn more calories than people who are overweight.

Meticore is formulated and offered online towards all men and women seeking an easy way to complement their diet and exercise routines to lose weight.

If you have tried different diets or supplements without losing weight, then Meticore claims to be the right supplement for you. Because Meticore works differently than other diet pills, it could kickstart weight loss more effectively than competing products. The official presentation at Meticore.com explains in great detail how this process works using the Meticore ingredients to not only induce faster weight loss results, but boost metabolism and energy levels.

Obviously, many diet pills claim to provide easy weight loss with minimal effort. Let’s find out how Meticore works.

How Meticore Works

Meticore claims to work quickly. You take one capsule of Meticore per day, and the ingredients inside each capsule target core body temperature.

By raising your core body temperature, Meticore increases metabolism. When you have a higher metabolism, your body burns more calories, increases fat burning, and boosts its energy, among other effects. If experiencing a metabolic rate slowing is something you are going through, likely you have noticed the subtle effects of it being easier to gain weight and harder to burn it off despite real efforts to exercise and eat right.

This is because of age-related non optimal metabolism happening throughout the body’s systems. In fact, the makers of Meticore claim their diet pill does more than just help with weight loss: the diet pill also helps you feel younger. It helps your skin glow, gives you silkier hair, and reduces joint pain, among other anti-aging effects.

The sales page for Meticore is filled with stories of people who rapidly lost 30 to 50 pounds by taking Meticore.

To lose weight, your body needs to burn more calories than it consumes. Most people lose weight by simply eating less and exercising more: by maintaining a caloric deficit, you can gradually lose weight until hitting your target weight.

However, many people take a shortcut by taking a diet pill like Meticore. Meticore could complement a healthy diet and exercise routine, increasing your weight loss results.

Meticore specifically claims to work by targeting inflammation and internal body temperatures. Some of the ingredients in Meticore support healthy inflammation – like turmeric and ginger. Other ingredients kickstart your metabolism or accelerate fat burning – like brown seaweed extract.

By combining all of these ingredients together, the makers of Meticore claim to have created the ultimate weight loss aid.

Meticore is all natural, vegetarian, non-GMO, and made from generally recognized as safe (GRAS) ingredients. It’s also non-habit forming.

Meticore Ingredients

In order for Meticore to be billed as a revolutionary weight loss dietary supplement, the ingredients are the real true factor here if that were to ever be the case. By now consumers know it functions by increasing the low core body temperature, thereby boosting your body’s metabolism for proper energy, weight management and a host of hormonal balancing qualities. As it stands, this low core body temperature is responsible for fat accumulation and needs to be addressed effectively.

Meticore is an amalgamation of some top-notch herbal ingredients that act together to melt fat. Here is the ingredient list of the toxin-free supplement:

Meticore claims to provide a range of weight loss benefits using just eight ingredients, including all of the following:

Brown Seaweed Extract: Brown seaweed extract comes from the ocean. It’s been prized in recent years because of its high level of fucoxanthin. Fucoxanthin is found in many diet pills, and it’s particularly popular for targeting adipose fat tissue – the stubborn fat around your belly, thighs, butt, and other ‘problem’ areas. Fucoxanthin appears to interact with your metabolism in various ways, which could help kickstart your weight loss process.

Brown seaweed plays a significant role in Asian cuisine. It’s a multi-faceted ingredient that comprises vitamins B2, B9, and B12. Furthermore, it also is marked by the presence of iodine, minerals, and fibre. Fibre is the ultimate aid for digestive goodness. It acts as a catalyst for breaking down food and preventing constipation. Brown seaweed also has fucoxanthin. This pigment renders its colour to the ingredient. The combination of fucoxanthin and pomegranate seed oil supposedly helps aid weight loss. It also decreases liver fat in women.

African Mango Extract: African mango extract, also known as Irvingia gabonensis, is another popular herbal extract found in many modern diet pills. Some studies have shown that African mango extract leads to significant weight loss by targeting metabolism, appetite, and other areas of your body. African mango or Irvingia gabonensis is a staple for weight loss supplements. Generally, it’s the seeds of the plant that find a way into the composition because they are a storehouse of nutrients, fibre, amino acids, and minerals.

On a basic level, it releases leptin. Leptin is a hormone that regulates energy levels and hunger. So when you do not need energy, this hormone will prevent the urge for hunger. Additionally, it also balances out CPR or C-reactive protein. High levels of this protein indicates increased inflammation. The inflammation is such that it can also cause a heart attack. So, African mango plays these two significant roles and suppresses hunger.

Moringa Oleifera: Moringa oleifera is yet another herbal extract that is purportedly linked to metabolism and weight loss. Moringa Oleifera is an herb of Indian origin. It has been an active part of the Ayurvedic medicinal system for centuries now. Initially it was put to use for decreasing symptoms of diabetes, skin issues, and bodily infections. It has also been found impactful for people who are trying to shed weight. A study researching the effect of Moringa on weight loss was conducted. These were animal and test tube studies. The results show that Moringa facilitated fat breakdown and reduced its accumulation. However, there is no study that examines its effects on human metabolism. Other potential benefits that can be derived from Moringa plants are regulating blood pressure and inflammation, lowering cholesterol, and preventing cardiovascular problems.

Ginger: Ginger has been used for centuries for general health and wellness. We’ve seen ginger in nootropic supplements, weight loss aids, and immunity boosters. The makers of Meticore claim that the ginger in their formula has anti-inflammatory properties, making it easier for your body’s natural processes to go to work. Ginger is essentially extracted for its roots that have medicinal properties. Consumption of ginger leads to the triggering of numerous biological activities. This is due to the presence of compounds, namely gingerols and shogaols.

Studies have proven that ginger along with a healthy diet and optimum exercising can lead to weight loss. A meta-analysis on the effect of ginger for weight loss was conducted. The implications suggest that ginger is effective in helping maintain body weight and waist-to-hip ratio.

Furthermore, its antioxidant properties are also effective in preventing diseases like cardiovascular discrepancies, neurodegenerative diseases, aging symptoms, and cancer.

Turmeric: Turmeric is one of the most proven and popular anti-inflammatory herbal extracts available today. Studies show turmeric can support inflammation in various ways. Some studies have specifically shown that turmeric can help with weight loss. Other studies show turmeric supports healthy inflammation throughout the body. Turmeric works because it contains an active ingredient called curcumin, a type of curcuminoid associated with various benefits.

Inflammation and obesity are directly proportional. So to tackle obesity, an anti-inflammatory substance is needed. Turmeric does exactly the same by suppressing inflammation in fat, muscle, and pancreatic cells. Curcumin is the most impactful compound in turmeric. An anti-oxidant of highest order, it also regulates oxidative stress. While optimizing blood sugar levels and preventing insulin resistance, turmeric suppresses fat tissues. Additionally, the production of bile, a juice integral to effective digestion is also released due to turmeric consumption. Better the digestion, less fat is stored in the body. It emulsifies fat and gears up metabolic activities.

Vitamin B12: Many diet pills now contain vitamin B12, a crucial ingredient for energy. Vitamin B12 has no plant-based sources. That’s why vegans and vegetarians are deficient in vitamin B12 unless they take a vitamin B12 supplement. A growing number of supplements contain vitamin B12 to boost your energy. If you already take a supplement, then you may not notice a difference. If you’re deficient in vitamin B12, then the vitamin B12 could lead to a significant boost in energy.

Fucoxanthin: Fucoxanthin hails from the carotenoid family. These feature in brown seaweed. It is also found in few other marine sources. Being a xanthophyll, its molecule structure resembles that of beta-carotene and vitamin A. Through metabolites, fucoxanthin finds home in the fat cells for a long time. Thereafter it acts as a catalyst for cell differentiation and proliferation. Although the effectiveness is certain, it does take some time to show the result.

It also significantly contributes to correction of glucose abnormalities alongside regulating blood pressure.

Quercetin: Quercetin is a flavonoid or a plant pigment. It’s commonly found in numerous plants and fruits. Some of them are red wine, onion, green tea, Ginkgo biloba, St. John’s wort, apples, berries, etc.

When consumed by mouth, quercetin is a treatment for heart diseases and cancer. Quercetin is packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Since inflammation is the prime cause attribute of weight gain, this ingredient helps in catering to the same. However, there isn’t much scientific backing to support the effect of quercetin on health.

Chromium: Meticore also contains one mineral – chromium. Chromium is often found in diet pills for absorption. Studies show your body needs chromium to absorb certain plant-based extracts. Chromium, of course, is required for many other body processes, so it helps the body more than just

Most active ingredients in Meticore are packaged into a small proprietary blend. That proprietary blend has 250mg of total formula per serving, with turmeric being the first listed ingredient (which means there’s more turmeric than any other ingredient).

Proprietary formulas make it impossible to see individual ingredient dosages. However, proprietary formulas are common in the diet pill space. Many companies hide dosages from competitors. Others want to keep formulas a secret. Some companies even hide ingredients within these proprietary formulas, including ingredients that aren’t listed. However, we assume Meticore lists all ingredients upfront.

Overall, the ingredients in Meticore are linked with healthy inflammation, metabolism, appetite control, fat burning, and other benefits.

Meticore is a combination of some well researched ingredients for weight loss and overall body health. All the substances are of herbal origin. No toxins or tolerance formation ingredients are used. Hence, it’s safe for consumption. However, it is worthy of taking a strong look at the real scientific evidence of Meticore weight loss diet pill ingredients to properly understand the full spectrum of what is at stake here.

Scientific Evidence for Meticore

Meticore uses several ingredients linked to weight loss in multiple studies, including fucoxanthin, turmeric, and ginger, among other ingredients. Before we get into the Meticore scams of this popular weight loss pill, it is important to really dive into the medical literature of each of the ingredients first.

First, Meticore is based on the idea that overweight people have lower body temperatures than skinnier people.

This is generally true: fat tissue has a lower normal temperature than muscle tissue. If you have belly fat, then your belly fat is a cooler temperature than someone with six-pack abs.

Basic laws of thermodynamics tell us that heat has to come from somewhere. Your body needs to burn energy to create heat. Typically, your body burns calories to create energy and make heat. However, if your body cannot get energy from carbs, then your body burns fat.

Based on that premise, a person with lean muscle literally burns fat to keep their lean muscle. A person with belly fat, meanwhile, does not need to burn energy because that body fat maintains a cool temperature.

In simpler terms, someone with lean muscle has an advantage for weight loss: their bodies burn more calories at rest than an overweight person. All other things being equal, someone with lean muscle mass could eat 3,000 calories per day and not gain weight – while someone who is overweight could eat the same number of calories and gain weight.

None of this is ground-breaking or controversial: we’ve known for decades that fat burns more calories than muscle.

Meticore takes that premise to its logical conclusion. The makers of Meticore cite studies like this one from 2015, where researchers found that the inability to raise core body temperatures could be linked to weight loss. Some people struggle to raise core body temperatures, which makes it harder to lose weight. Even if you’re doing everything else right, your low body temperature could be holding back your weight loss results.

Meticore aims to fix that. Meticore claims to raise your core body temperature, forcing your body to burn more calories in its resting state. By raising your core body temperature, Meticore gives overweight people the advantage of skinnier people: now, you’re not restricted with your weight loss results.

It’s not super clear how Meticore raises core body temperature. The supplement contains ingredients that support healthy inflammation, which typically means they lower core body temperature – not raise it.

However, other ingredients in Meticore seem to target weight loss from other angles – or provide other weight loss effects.

Vitamin B12, for example, is a proven energy booster. As Harvard’s School of Public Health explains, vitamin B12 (also known as cobalamin) is naturally found in animal foods. Your body needs vitamin B12 to form red blood cells and DNA. Vitamin B12 also plays a crucial role in nerve and brain cell function. Many vegans and vegetarians are vitamin B12 deficient, which is why doctors may recommend taking a vitamin B12 supplement (or any ordinary multivitamin).

Meanwhile, you can find fucoxanthin in plenty of diet pills. According to this 2015 review study, fucoxanthin “can improve the lipid profile and prevent the damage in the cardiovascular system by promoting the proportion of DHA in the liver.”

Researchers also praised fucoxanthin for being a carotenoid with many bioactivities, including the ability to support healthy inflammation throughout the body, help with blood oxygen levels, and provide other benefits.

It’s not all good news for fucoxanthin. As this recent review study explained, many fucoxanthin supplements claim to contain the right dosage of fucoxanthin – but really contain other ingredients aside from fucoxanthin. Researchers tested 10 of the leading fucoxanthin supplements on the market and found that 3 supplements had no detectable amount of fucoxanthin, 5 contained only trace amounts, and only 2 supplements had the same amount of fucoxanthin as advertised on their label. That’s why it’s important to buy fucoxanthin supplements from trusted manufacturers.

Turmeric has been one of the most popular supplements in recent years. Many people take turmeric daily to support healthy inflammation. Most studies use a dose of 70 to 2,400mg of curcumin per day, which makes the dose in Meticore seem relatively low. However, this review of 1,604 patient trials showed that taking turmeric daily was associated with a significant reduction in weight, body mass index, and other factors.

Overall, Meticore uses a range of popular diet pill ingredients, including many of the same ingredients found in other leading weight loss supplements. It’s possible Meticore could support weight loss in various ways, although it’s not totally clear how the supplement impacts body temperature – if at all.

Meticore Pricing

Meticore is priced at around $60 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $40 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles at once. Although pricing seems slightly lower than competing diet pills, Meticore comes with a $10 shipping fee per order, which is relatively high.

Here's how pricing breaks down:

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $59 + $9.95 Shipping

$59 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + $9.95 Shipping

$147 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 + $9.95 Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 capsules. You take one capsule per day, so one bottle should last for one month.

Meticore Refund Policy

Meticore comes with a 60 day money back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked.

Meticore claims to lead to significant weight loss within 60 days. If you aren’t able to lose a lot of weight within your first two months of taking the formula, then you’re entitled to a refund.

Meticore doesn’t even claim to keep the shipping fee ($10 per order). The company specifically claims to “refund every single penny of your investment within 48 hours” of requesting the refund.

Email contact@meticore.com to initiate the refund process.

Where is Meticore Made?

Meticore is made in the United States in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility. The company claims to use the most sterile, strict, and precise standards to formulate the supplement.

The makers of Meticore have partnered with ecommerce platform Digistore to sell the supplement online. The company also uses a man named Todd Pittman to sell Meticore, although the company admits that this is a pen name. Todd appears to be a weight loss specialist, although it’s unclear what type of medical experience or nutritional certifications Todd has – if any.

You can contact the makers of Meticore via the following:

Email: contact@meticore.com

Email: contact@meticore.com

FAQs About Meticore

The heavy demand of Meticore supplementation has brought on its fair share of customer confusion and even chaos (outlined below). Here are the most often asked questions about using Meticore, as well as the best short and concise answers to help all onlooking consumers properly understand this trendy fat burning weight loss formula:

Q: Is Meticore a scam?

A: Meticore is a diet pill that could help you lose weight. However, like all diet pills, Meticore will only work when combined with diet and exercise. You can’t sit on your couch all week, eat pizza, and expect to lose weight by taking Meticore. Please note the risks of falling into a Meticore scam trap are high, but simple to bypass if knowing the proper steps on buying directly from the official website.

Q: What if Meticore doesn’t work?

A: Meticore comes with a 60 day refund policy. Even the best diet pills aren’t 100% effective for everyone. If Meticore doesn’t work for you, then you’re entitled to a complete refund.

Q: Is there any scientific evidence for Meticore?

A: Science tells us that one pound of muscle burns more energy than one pound of fat. Although Meticore has not been independently studied, it’s based on proven scientific premises and uses ingredients that are generally recognized as safe.

Q: How does Meticore work?

A: Meticore works by raising your core body temperature and supporting inflammation, making it easier for your body to lose weight.

Q: What’s in Meticore?

A: Meticore uses herbal extracts, plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals to help you lose weight.

Q: What are the benefits of Meticore?

A: Meticore claims to target low core body temperature, supporting metabolism and helping with weight loss. The company also claims you can enjoy anti-aging effects, including glowing skin, silkier hair, and reduced joint pain, among other benefits.

Q: Is Meticore legit?

A: Meticore is as reputable as other diet pills sold online today. Although the company has some unusually dramatic marketing, the company backs up its claims with a 60 day refund policy.

Q: Is Meticore safe?

A: The makers of Meticore claim “Meticore is safer than your daily multivitamin” and “a lot safer than starvation diets or hours of high intensity cardio.” Like all legal supplements sold today, Meticore only contains ingredients that are on the generally recognized as safe (GRAS) list.

Q: How much weight can I lose with Meticore?

A: Weight loss varies based on everybody’s body chemistry. The makers of Meticore don’t reveal specific weight loss targets. However, the Meticore sales page is filled with testimonials from people who have lost 30 to 60 pounds in a short period of time by taking Meticore.

Q: What are the side effects of Meticore?

A: The makers of Meticore claim their supplement has no side effects whatsoever. As mentioned above, the company insists Meticore is safer than a multivitamin.

Q: Where can I buy Meticore?

A: Meticore is only available online through Meticore.com. It’s not available through Amazon, GNC, or other retailers.

Q: What is the Meticore guarantee?

A: Meticore guarantees weight loss results within 60 days. If you don’t lose a significant amount of weight within 60 days of taking Meticore, then you’re entitled to a complete refund.

Meticore Scam Updates: Consumer Protection, Buyer Beware

The beauty of the Meticore popularity speaks volumes to its success as a healthy metabolism support supplement for targeting the root cause of weight gain by supplying the body with all-day energy to increase the temperature of internal cellular activity. But, as briefly touched on in the beginning of this Meticore review and throughout the breakdown of how it works, the ingredients list and where to buy officially; the probability to get scammed when buying Meticore online is particularly high in comparison to all the other weight loss supplements given the extreme demand the past few months.

Thankfully, it is relatively easy to avoid all of the Meticore scams out there that offer dubious and inferior formulas under the guise of being the official Meticore company by simply visiting Meticore.com to buy. All other Meticore supplement offerings are to be considered fake formulas and fraudulent pills, even the ones on Amazon.com. It is unfortunate situation that has transpired, but is ease to not get trapped into purchasing fake Meticore pills online. It is important to note that even though there are more than a handful Meticore Amazon listings, all of them are not direct from the manufacturer. Even the official presentation says the reason they only make Meticore available on Meticore.com is to avoid scams and to cut down on middlemen and costs, which transfers to the end user to save on a highly potent metabolism boosting weight loss formula.

Final Word

Meticore is designed to target low core body temperature to help with weight loss. Low core body temperatures are associated with subpar weight management results because of the low level of cellular activity required for proper fat burning mechanisms to be firing off during the energy production cycles. Muscle has a higher resting temperature than fat, and that’s why many people struggle to lose weight: people with lean muscle mass already have a natural advantage, as their bodies burn more energy at rest.

Meticore aims to solve that problem. By raising core body temperature and supporting inflammation, Meticore helps users lose weight by igniting the internal cellular temperature, thus raising lower core body heat and inducing an optimal environment for burning excess belly fat off for energy. Other previous Meticore reviews by FitLivings, posted on November 16, 2020, stated, “Meticore is an all-natural dietary supplement that actively boosts one’s metabolism to promote healthy weight loss and detoxification of the body. As per the official website, the supplement is crafted after extensive research to ensure it effectively awakens the body’s metabolism to unlock one’s hidden weight loss potential.”

Meticore is backed by a 60 day refund policy. If Meticore doesn’t help you lose a significant amount of weight within 60 days, then you’re entitled to a full refund. All of the ingredients inside Meticore pills contain powerhouse profiles on their own. Meticore is the first and only weight loss diet pill that has combined this unique formulation in these exact dosage amounts. The risk-free nature of buying Meticore pills puts the onus on the actual product to work, or simply cash-in on the money back guarantee aspect within the first two months of trying today.

As the Meticore scam risk is real online, be sure to visit Meticore.com right now to buy directly from the official company website for the lowest prices with the biggest savings automatically applied.