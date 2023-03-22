The meal delivery industry has grown significantly in recent years for many reasons. The market includes services that provide customers with fully-prepared meals that only need to be heated up and services that provide customers with recipes to follow and pre-measured ingredients to cook themselves. Consumers are drawn to these services due to their convenience, flexibility, cost-savings, and other trends in the food industry. To this point, Globe Newswire reports that the global market value of the meal delivery industry will reach an impressive $29.63 billion by 2028.
Building on sentiments that existed before the pandemic, consumers are increasingly concerned with the quality of food and its effect on their health. To this point, McKinsey reports that at least 50% of consumers are somewhat health-conscious when purchasing food. This trend intersects with the meal delivery industry because many people struggling to consistently eat healthy food use these services to keep them on track. While every meal delivery service is not guaranteed to have healthy options, these services have increased the availability of healthy food to people living in food deserts, busy moms & dads, and fitness enthusiasts.
Of course, the pandemic accelerated the public’s overall concern with staying healthy. Additionally, the pandemic forced people to rely on eating at home or ordering in as many restaurants either closed or had limited seating. Holistically, these factors have accelerated the adoption of meal delivery services as they proved to be far more convenient than going to the grocery store (or ordering groceries online) and far cheaper than ordering takeout.
One of the most exciting meal delivery services to look out for in 2023, is MegaFit Meals. Founded by two brothers, PG and Billy Georgiou, the Kentucky-based meal delivery service is resonating with consumers around the United States due to its commitment to clean ingredients, tasty dishes, and meal customization. The brand’s commitment to healthy food isn’t surprising because the Georgiou brothers are ex-bodybuilders and fitness entrepreneurs as the owners of the Mega Gym brand. Growing up, the brothers hung out and worked in their family’s restaurant, which their parents have been operating for the last 50 years. In a turn of fate, MegaFit Meals was unofficially born in 2015 partially because one of the three Mega Gyms is located next door to the Georgiou family restaurant.
Despite the Georgiou brother’s bodybuilding background, the brand is connecting with busy parents of picky eaters and kids with allergies as much as it is with dieters and bodybuilders. Their passion for providing high-quality food has grown significantly over the past few years as the truth continues to show that there is power in the food you eat.
You'll also help lessen the food delivery industry's growing carbon footprint
Coming from the competitive bodybuilding scene, the founders have been privy to the importance of clean eating well before it entered the public zeitgeist. Understandably, MegaFit Meals is committed to using local, fresh, and healthy ingredients. In a consumer-centric (and on-brand) move, the MegaFit Meals team puts a standard of 5 ounces of cooked protein in each dish. This is much larger than the industry average of 3-4 cooked ounces. Illustrating the value of its clean eating philosophy, MegaFit Meals has partnered with many top fitness and performance athletes who trust their diets to the brand. Some of these athletes include Chris Bumstead, a professional bodybuilder - Classic Physique Mr. Olympia x 4 to be exact, Jennifer Dorie - a professional fitness model and former Ms. Bikina Olympia, and Michael Chandler - former Bellator Lightweight Champion and UFC competitor, who is next in line to fight Conor McGregor.
Growing up in their parents' restaurant world, the founders learned from an early age that giving a dish a little extra love and attention can make all the difference — and their mother wouldn’t let them forget it. One of their mottos is the difference is in the details. As a result, MegaFit Meals has state-of-the-art kitchen facilities - they operate in a USDA approved kitchen and have a team of in-house food and nutrition experts that are passionate about food, fitness, and work together to maximize taste and nutrient levels. In addition to improving the taste of the food, this vertically integrated approach has helped the MegaFit Meals team make the business more efficient, avoid global supply chain issues, and support the local economy. Among many dishes, the brand is known for its homemade sauces. These sauces do not have any preservatives, additives, or extra sugar as many store-bought sauces do. However, they elevate the taste of every meal. Clearly, PG’s and Billy’s Mother’s lessons are paying off all these years later; there are even rumors that she is responsible for the secret ingredients in the MegaFit Meals sauces, but you didn’t read that here first.
Driving more value to customers and further distinguishing itself from the competition, MegaFit Meals is disrupting the industry with its highly customizable options. Customers are not locked into a predetermined meal or ingredient list like they are with many other brands. With their Custom Meal option, MegaFit Meals customers can build a meal from scratch, selecting their preferred protein, carb, and vegetable choices. Additionally, customers can change the portion sizes of each part of the meal, which is highly unique in the industry. Of course, MegaFit Meals has all the standard features that enable customers to filter for popular dietary requirements like keto, paleo, and more. These customizable options are precisely the mechanism that makes MegaFit Meals an essential resource for parents and competitive athletes.
We are excited to see how MegaFit Meals continues to disrupt the meal delivery industry in 2023 with its healthy, flavorful, and customizable approach.