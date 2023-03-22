megafitmeals

The meal delivery industry has grown significantly in recent years for many reasons. The market includes services that provide customers with fully-prepared meals that only need to be heated up and services that provide customers with recipes to follow and pre-measured ingredients to cook themselves. Consumers are drawn to these services due to their convenience, flexibility, cost-savings, and other trends in the food industry. To this point, Globe Newswire reports that the global market value of the meal delivery industry will reach an impressive $29.63 billion by 2028.

Building on sentiments that existed before the pandemic, consumers are increasingly concerned with the quality of food and its effect on their health. To this point, McKinsey reports that at least 50% of consumers are somewhat health-conscious when purchasing food. This trend intersects with the meal delivery industry because many people struggling to consistently eat healthy food use these services to keep them on track. While every meal delivery service is not guaranteed to have healthy options, these services have increased the availability of healthy food to people living in food deserts, busy moms & dads, and fitness enthusiasts. 

