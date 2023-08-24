Few elements are more inherent to the American Dream than that of social mobility. For generations, the promise of achieving one's dreams and financial freedom through hard work, innovation, and smart investment has been a driving force behind the pursuit of success. Despite this, some of the most effective means of investment remain closed to most Americans, with private markets being one of them.
A recent survey by Gallup found that 61% of American adults own individual stocks, a stock mutual fund, or a self-directed 401(k)/IRA. These methods, while effective at building wealth under the right conditions, have historically proven to be less effective than private markets even during economic downturns like that of 2022.
“The fact that these private markets are still accessible to just 2% of all accredited investors is quite surprising,” says Joe Endoso, CEO and Board Member of San Jose-based fintech company Linqto. “Not only is this an indication of how prevalent wealth inequality is but also of how we are failing to take advantage of the incredible opportunity that technologies like blockchain represent when it comes to democratizing such effective value-creation engines.”
With an estimated 10.6% of all American households (13.6 million) being accredited investors, Endoso’s figure would mean that only 2.1% (8.3 million) of American households are eligible to access private markets. This low percentage is the result of accredited investors being often required to invest a minimum between $250 thousand and $25 million to gain access, an amount most investors can’t afford to part from.
This is the reality that Endoso’s Linqto is trying to change by making it possible for millions of investors all over the world to access private markets. The company’s platform makes investing in private companies like Ripple, Epic Games, and Circle just as easy as investing in publicly traded companies by using apps like Robin Hood. The only requirement is being accredited as an investor by your country’s regulator and having an internet connection.
“Linqto is all about harvesting technology to enable everyday individuals to step into the shoes of the 1%, embrace their aspirations, and invest in a future that was previously out of reach,” adds Endoso, who also serves as a Senior Managing Director for Enverra Capital. “Our success is a testament to the power of innovation to bridge gaps, dissolve barriers, and open the gates of financial opportunity.”
By offering a highly curated catalog of investment opportunities with their respective risk assessment and the option to invest as little as $5,000, Linqto has drastically lowered the entry barrier to private markets. This has made it possible for the platform to attract more than 211 thousand investors in a matter of three years, investing a total of $258.6 million in the process.
“No other company out there is offering investors the opportunity to access top private companies with no fees and incredibly low investment minimums,” explains Endoso. “Linqto's upcoming upgrade to version 2.0 will provide our investors with more liquidity and investment opportunities thanks to the benefits of blockchain. This will further Linqto’s position as a pioneer while also getting us closer to fulfilling our mission.”
With firms like PwC expecting private market investing to grow by as much as $5.5 trillion over the next two years, the time is ripe for Linqto to make an even more significant impact. Perhaps, if the company’s success so far is any indication, America could be soon entering a new era in which social mobility is no longer a dream but a tangible reality.