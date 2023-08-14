Ross Kernez Photo #1

Ross Kernez, founder of SEO meetup and a leading voice in the world of digital marketing, has been offering invaluable opportunities for driven and like minded individuals to acquire necessary marketing skills in their industries. Kernez seeks to mentor startups, new and existing brands, and business owners in creating optimized digital marketing strategies to boost brand awareness, drive traffic, and acquire sales. His expertise in generating leads, traffic, and revenue continues to revitalize a wide range of businesses across multiple industries. Mentor, speaker, and marketing guru, Ross Kernez is helping to transform the rat race to success within the digital marketing sphere.

In the ever changing landscape of search engine optimization and online marketing, Kernez wants business owners and other driven individuals to understand and acquire the skills necessary to build a successful brand through online marketing tactics. This includes through SEO, affiliate marketing, content marketing, paid search, and more. Organic growth is another facet of what Ross hopes business owners can master because it plays such a large role in the growth of a brand. SEO Meetup allows Kernez to educate members about SEO, SEM, PR and other marketing channels. Understanding how any marketing campaign can advance through the use of learned digital marketing techniques is the focus of Kernez’s mission.

Ex // Top Stories