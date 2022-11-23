Climate change is impacting human lives and health in a variety of ways. It threatens the essential ingredients of good health and has attracted attention both from individuals and governments. And for Maria Ivina, an environmentalist and Founder of the Satori Me company and Co-founder of Allegro Moderato company, everyone is to blame.
“Everyone can already see with the naked eye that the climate is changing faster than we could have imagined. This summer, average temperatures have risen all over the world. As a result, the long-worn topic of global warming and the greenhouse effect is no longer a potential challenge but our reality. And each of us is responsible for this. I believe only an integral approach can make a change. We should adopt a different educational system. The teaching process starting from early stage school till the last year of university should contain a sustainable way of living. We must each be eco-friendly and eco responsible,” she
For years, Ivina has immersed herself in the crusade of environmental protection and ecology, seeking different ways and solutions to the problem, to the extent of availing himself of recent development in the field of science and technology.
She recounted an experience which inspired her to be more committed to environmental protection. All her very essence, experience in art, music, yoga and digital technology are channelled towards the sole objective of promoting the narrative for a cleaner and better planet.
Ivina experienced a real shock when she traveled to India, and not only a cultural one. She was struck by the amount of dirt on the streets and the way people throw away the garbage, resulting in animals and the environment suffering. Things she saw inspired Maria to focus on environmental issues seriously and pay more attention to them in everyday life.
Since Ms Ivina practices yoga, she wondered why there is such a conflict between the physical and the spiritual in the homeland of yoga. In matters of environmental protection, Maria started with herself. Now, through her actions, she sets an excellent example for others and shows that it is possible to contribute to the environment even at the household level. Ms Ivina often attends specialized events, delving into the problems of this area. She is highly proficient in many issues related to
environmental pollution and is always ready to help others understand this topic.
Maria writes posts, communicates with her subscribers on ecology, conducts live broadcasts, and answers all thematic questions. Through her actions, she brings environmental problems to the masses. Using her authority and influence, Ms Ivina actively promotes this topic to her audience.
“My main credo in life is trying my best to live the life I manifest. I'm an Eco-Friendly person in every sense. The meaning of word “ecology" is the doctrine of the location and interaction of living
organisms with each other and their environment; the organization of all biosystems. All these systems exist in harmony. A person just needs to learn to be a part of a whole ecosystem. The anthropogenic factor is the only aggressive one in its impact. Each of us must understand that we are a part of the world. We cannot endlessly consume, deplete the bowels of the earth, pollute, litter and destroy. It's high time to learn to respect and protect our home – our planet. Internal ecology is always associated with external actions. And this is, first of all, responsibility for your words, thoughts and actions,' she highlights
Maria Ivina is a yoga expert, a former model, entrepreneur, environmentalist, philosopher, an aficionado of art, beauty and music as well as a philanthropist and public figure. She has undergone training with certifications in almost every area of her passions.
Maria is a certified Hattha Yoga Teacher Training Course 200-Hour and Ashtanga Viniyasa Yoga 200-Hour TTC.
