Cat fans in Boston are in for a treat.
The Boston Cat Extravaganza and Rescue event is slated to kick off on September 23 at the Hynes Convention Center -- and with it comes a higher cause in the world of feline love and support.
The Meserve Foundation is the charity behind this two-day weekend event, and it is committed to making a lasting impact on the worldwide cat rescue population. The mission is simple: through education and implementation, they aim to drastically reduce the numbers of cats in need and ensure a brighter future for all felines.
This is done by addressing the cause of overpopulation, promoting responsible cat ownership and aiming to prevent crises before they occur.
Join them and their noble cause in Boston as Steven Meserve and his foundation pave the way for a world where every cat receives care, love, and protection.
Perhaps you're asking -- what is a Cat Extravaganza? Well, it's pretty much all things cat.
Want to meet with area rescue charities like MSPCA Angel, Fitchburg Friends of Felines and Black Cat Rescue? These charities and more will be there to answer your questions, educate your family and maybe -- get you set up with your family's next -- or first -- feline love to take home.
Maybe you're interested in seeing an international cat competition -- or maybe you want to enter your own little tiger into the event? Contact them here to talk about getting in the game: Email info@lcwwgroup.com for more information.
The Boston Cat Extravaganza and Rescue Event also offers the chance for you to meet reputable breeders in the Boston area if there's a certain breed that strikes your fancy.
Ex // Top Stories
Take action quickly, as state law sets deadlines for claims and responses
“I Went to the Dance” shows at the Roxie in San Francisco Saturday
The man is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday
Here's a sampling of what's offered at this year's Cat Extravaganza in Boston.
MEET WITH LOCAL RESCUES Interact with local rescues and charities, where every purchase and contribution makes a difference. This is a great opportunity for those considering adoption or rescuing.
THE CATWALK Cheer on the champions of the competition as they strut their stuff on the CatWalk.
AN INTERNATIONAL CAT COMPETITION The most beautiful cats in the world will join under one roof to compete in an LCWW Competition for the ultimate prizes of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet.
MEET THE MASTERS Engage in conversations with exhibitors and renowned cat breeders. Gain insight into their expertise, learn fascinating facts about the feline world, and see their beautiful cats up close (please ask before touching!)
KITTY CORNER Get up close and personal with your favorite cat breeds in Kitty Corner. Expand your knowledge and become a true feline expert.
SHOPPING VILLAGE Explore the fabulous shopping stalls and indulge your own beloved furball with a special treat.
Your best bet is to get your tickets now to take advantage of the discounts as prices will rise in the days leading up to the event. Remember -- kiddos five and under are free. Doors open at 10 a.m. each day.