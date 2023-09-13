Meserve cat judging

The Boston Cat Extravaganza & Rescue Awareness Event: September 23rd & 24th of September from 10AM to 4PM at the Hynes Convention Center. 

Cat fans in Boston are in for a treat.

The Boston Cat Extravaganza and Rescue event is slated to kick off on September 23 at the Hynes Convention Center -- and with it comes a higher cause in the world of feline love and support.

Hairless cats? Oh yeah, they got that. See you in Boston on September 23 & 34. 

Steven Meserve and a pal

Steven Meserve and his pal. Meserve serves as head of the The Meserve Foundation, committed to making a lasting impact on the worldwide cat rescue population.