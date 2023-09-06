As Loving Cats Worldwide and its Cat Extravaganza descends on Pleasanton this weekend, it carries a higher purpose in mind.
"Our purpose, obviously, is to increase the visibility of all cats worldwide but our idea is to really kind of hit a new younger generation and get people interested, get people excited about it. I would say 95% of the people that come to our events have never even known this world existed," LCWW founder Steven Meserve told the Pleasanton Weekly.
What Meserve speaks of is the Cat Extravaganza and Rescue Awareness Event happening in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend, September 9 and 10.
With a portion of all ticket sales going to the Meserve Foundation’s focus on making a lasting impact on the worldwide cat rescue population, the weekend event is not only a tribute a cats, but also provides feline lovers some context around the challenges that face the cat population worldwide.
Through education and implementation, Loving Cats Worldwide aims to reduce the numbers of cats in need and ensure a brighter future for all cats -- by addressing the cause of overpopulation, promoting responsible pet ownership while trying to prevent crises before they occur.
With that underlying purpose, The Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza and Rescue Awareness Event offers cat fans the best of both worlds -- a chance to meet reputable breeders and connect with local rescue entities like the East Bay SPCA.
"This is a breed show, sure, but our No. 1 priority is to increase the visibility of all cats and to make sure that everybody understands that we do have a problem," Meserve told the Pleasanton Weekly. "The problem with California, and a lot of these warmer client climates, is that cats are having kittens the entire year ... it doesn't just happen in the spring."
Ex // Top Stories
More than 344,000 of California’s shelter animals do not have adequate access to veterinary care
City campaign encourages people to use 911 and 311 for street crises
The City's largest racial minority is still severely underrepresented among its top politicians
To that end, here are some of the planned events over the weekend:
International competition: Some of the most beautiful cats in the world will compete in an LCWW Competition for the ultimate prizes of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet.
Charities and rescues: Interact with local rescues and charities, where all purchases and contributions make a difference -- a great chance for those considering adoption or rescuing.
The CatWalk: The champions of the competition will strut their good looks on the CatWalk.
Meet the masters: Meet with exhibitors and renowned cat breeders to gain insight into their expertise, learn fascinating facts about the feline world, and see their beautiful cats up close.
Want to enter your cat in a competition? Email info@lcwwgroup.com for more information.
The cat door swings open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday September 9 and 10 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.