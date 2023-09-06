Steven Meserve with a cat

Cat judge and Loving Cats Worldwide founder, Steven Meserve.

 Loving Cats Worldwide

As Loving Cats Worldwide and its Cat Extravaganza descends on Pleasanton this weekend, it carries a higher purpose in mind.

"Our purpose, obviously, is to increase the visibility of all cats worldwide but our idea is to really kind of hit a new younger generation and get people interested, get people excited about it. I would say 95% of the people that come to our events have never even known this world existed," LCWW founder Steven Meserve told the Pleasanton Weekly.

