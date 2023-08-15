In partnership with the San Francisco Examiner 

If you like cats and want to help support local cat charities -- the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza might just be the event of the year to circle on your calendar.

White cat best in show

Enter your cat for Best in Show at the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza & Rescue Awareness Event -- Email info@lcwwgroup.com for more information.

Loving Cats Worldwide comes to Pleasanton, CA September 9 &10