If you like cats and want to help support local cat charities -- the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza might just be the event of the year to circle on your calendar.
With a portion of all ticket sales going to the Meserve Foundation’s focus on making a lasting impact on the worldwide cat rescue population, The Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza is poised to kick off on September 9 for a two-day event that serves all the needs of Bay Area cat fans.
Want to see cats strut on the catwalk? How about an international cat-judging contest? Need to grab a gift for your cat-loving friend or maybe a toy for your own family's feline? Roger that. Just head to the many shopping areas on the grounds.
You can even get your own cat involved -- participants will compete for the titles of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet, all while learning from judges as they explain the history and characteristics of each breed.
Loving Cats Worldwide is bringing the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza & Rescue Awareness Event to the Alameda County Fairgrounds September 9th and 10th.
If you're looking to bring a new kitten into your family's fold, meet with exhibitors who can guide you in the right direction and recommend reputable breeders you can trust.
Looking to support the cat cause? Local charities will be in attendance to provide ways you can help cats, too.
Tickets are available for the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza & Rescue Awareness Event, and here's the thing -- due to limited availability, those who get their tickets now will save. Early Cat discounts can be purchased from the LCWW website today. 2-day tickets start at $16 for children 5-12, $22 for students/seniors 65+, and $25 for adult tickets.
Dreaming of Best in Show for your own feline? Enter your cat in one of the competitions. Email info@lcwwgroup.com for more information.
MEET WITH LOCAL RESCUES Interact with local rescues and charities, where every purchase and contribution makes a difference. This is a great opportunity for those considering adoption or rescuing.
THE CATWALK Cheer on the champions of the competition as they strut their stuff on the CatWalk.
AN INTERNATIONAL CAT COMPETITION The most beautiful cats in the world will join under one roof to compete in an LCWW Competition for the ultimate prizes of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet.
MEET THE MASTERS Engage in conversations with exhibitors and renowned cat breeders. Gain insight into their expertise, learn fascinating facts about the feline world, and see their beautiful cats up close (please ask before touching!)
KITTY CORNER Get up close and personal with your favorite cat breeds in Kitty Corner! Expand your knowledge and become a true feline expert.
SHOPPING VILLAGE Explore our fabulous shopping stalls and indulge your own beloved furball with a special treat.