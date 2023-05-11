Liori Diamonds Photo

Across the United States, malls are struggling to stay afloat as brick-and-mortar retailers face increasing competition from online shopping. As more and more consumers opt to make purchases from the comfort of their own homes, shopping centers are left with empty storefronts and declining foot traffic. However, amidst this retail downturn, many companies are developing a thriving e-commerce arm. The truly successful retailers are those that have made online shopping convenient as well as practical, leveraging technology and data to personalize the customer experience and streamline the purchasing process. These companies have been able to weather the decline of retail and the rise of e-commerce to emerge as leaders in the new landscape.

Even some of the most consequential shopping experiences from purchasing a new car to luxury jewelry are not immune to this trend. Some critics believe that a handful of premium goods necessitate an ‘in-person’ experience and are not suited for online shopping. Engagement rings are often the paradigmatic example used in these arguments. Despite the challenges of purchasing such a significant item without seeing it in person, one company has pioneered a solution in this space: Liori Diamonds.