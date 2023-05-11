Across the United States, malls are struggling to stay afloat as brick-and-mortar retailers face increasing competition from online shopping. As more and more consumers opt to make purchases from the comfort of their own homes, shopping centers are left with empty storefronts and declining foot traffic. However, amidst this retail downturn, many companies are developing a thriving e-commerce arm. The truly successful retailers are those that have made online shopping convenient as well as practical, leveraging technology and data to personalize the customer experience and streamline the purchasing process. These companies have been able to weather the decline of retail and the rise of e-commerce to emerge as leaders in the new landscape.
Even some of the most consequential shopping experiences from purchasing a new car to luxury jewelry are not immune to this trend. Some critics believe that a handful of premium goods necessitate an ‘in-person’ experience and are not suited for online shopping. Engagement rings are often the paradigmatic example used in these arguments. Despite the challenges of purchasing such a significant item without seeing it in person, one company has pioneered a solution in this space: Liori Diamonds.
As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable with making purchases without physically seeing items first. However, for certain high-stakes purchases, such as engagement rings, many shoppers are hesitant to take the plunge without first laying their hands and eyes on the product. Liori Diamonds, a New York-based luxury jewelry retailer with a traditional showroom and a budding online presence, has found a way to address this concern via their Home Try On Collection. The Home Try On Collection allows customers to try on several diamond rings of their choice in the comfort of their own homes for up to five days. This program gives consumers the convenience of online shopping while preserving the critical opportunity to see the rings in person, try them on, and decide which one they like best. Liori Diamonds does not only allow consumers to select which rings they want to be sent to their home to try on, but Liori Diamonds also sends a sizing tool to ensure the ring fits perfectly and includes a prepaid return label to easily send back the rings they do not want. For those already nervous about proposing and selecting the perfect ring online, the Home Try On Collections provides an unparalleled level of flexibility, reassurance, and peace of mind.
As consumers start to recognize Liori Diamonds as an innovator for its Home Try On Collection, the industry already recognizes the brand for its extensive selection of world-class lab-grown diamonds. In fact, Liori Diamonds has one of the industry's largest selections of 20 and 30 carat lab-grown diamonds in a range of ‘fancy colors.’
These diamonds are more affordable than their earth-mined counterparts, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious shoppers. Lab-grown diamonds are created in a controlled environment that replicates the natural conditions that cause diamonds to form deep within the earth. While the chemical and physical properties of lab-grown diamonds are virtually identical to those of earth-mined diamonds, they are typically priced lower. For those who prioritize sustainability, lab-grown diamonds are also an environmentally conscious choice. Earth-mined diamonds can have a significant environmental impact due to the energy-intensive mining and transportation processes required to extract them. By contrast, lab-grown diamonds require significantly less energy and do not involve the same environmental degradation. However, Liori also offers traditional diamonds for those who are not yet ready to make the jump into the lab-grown diamond world.
