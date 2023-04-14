Picture1.jpg

The presentation of self in everyday life, as Sigmund Freud called it, is the earmark of all of us. This doesn’t mean we present the same face all the time, but rather that, in any particular context, we choose a certain look. A movie star may wear jeans and a t-shirt on the street when she doesn’t want to be recognized. The same woman will be her iconic self on the red carpet. Which of these looks is the real one? Neither, or both? Each is an adaptation to circumstance.

When it comes to one’s face, the terms change. For some people, cosmetic surgery is the order of the day. They want to be made to look younger or prettier or less this or more that. While relatively few people go this route, all of us make choices about our hair. For men, the choice tends to remain more or less constant over time, although men are not immune to trends. Women on the other hand often change their look by changing their hairstyle, hair color, or by using a new product.

