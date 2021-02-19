Legendary Tad’s Steakhouse reopens for outdoor dining

By Liane M. Roth

Tad’s Steakhouse, a Union Square landmark since 1955, and newly reopened for outdoor dining, is a neighborhood staple and tourist must-visit eatery where the experience is deliciously casual, welcoming and satisfying

Known for its tasty, traditional menu, Tad’s Steakhouse has a rich history of providing mouthwatering food for 60-plus years and now brothers and co-owners Phineas and Stephen Ng are making their own history at Tad’s Steakhouse after growing up in the restaurant business under the guidance of their mother, Nancy Ng.

Known as the original restaurateur of the family, Nancy owned 3 successful restaurants in San Francisco before suggesting to take over Tad’s in 2000 at its original location on Powell St. before losing their lease and relocating around the corner to their new location on 38 Ellis St, and bringing their iconic sign with them.

The new site, built from the ground up and opened in March, 2020 with the addition of a full-service bar, has survived months of shutdowns because the brothers are committed to keeping the original concept brought forth decades ago: good food at good prices and friendly service with a smile (under their masks, of course). While much of the menu is familiar, most items have been updated and prepared from Tad’s own signature recipes using higher quality ingredients and are almost exclusively prepared in-house.

Safety comes first at Tad’s Steakhouse, with COVID-19 prevention practices for all staff as well as consistent sanitation of every surface between visits. The reimagined outdoor parklet designed by COVID specialists RED, LLC, features heaters and panoramic-style roofing with space for social distancing so diners can relax, take in the ambiance and let someone else do the cooking and cleanup.

Tad’s Steakhouse serves great breakfast classics but hungry diners come in for Tad’s Famous Steak or the country fried steak and eggs or perhaps one of their delicious, big omelets with crispy hash browns. Come for weekend brunch and order a mimosa, Bloody Mary, house wine, draft beer or your favorite cocktail from the newly installed bar while dining. Breakfast is served all day so no matter what time rise-and-shine is at your household, you can enjoy a fresh homemade meal.

Tad’s Steakhouse is perfect for lunch or dinner with sandwiches, rotisserie chicken, Shrimp Louis featuring large, lemon-poached shrimp, a fresh Caesar Salad and more. The gigantic PJ’s Fat Burger is a must and locals claim the Tad’s Philly cheesesteak so good they stop by to pick one up every week. Sample some starters including Tad’s Wings, which the brothers said go great with any one of the beers on tap.

Where Tad’s Steakhouse really shines is the eatery’s renowned certified Angus beef including Tad’s Famous Steak; a bone-in New York steak char-grilled and finished with herb butter.

“It’s a great place to get a great steak at a good price that won’t break the bank,” Phineas and Stephen said.

Tad’s Steakhouse, 38 Ellis St., San Francisco, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays; and offers outside dining or contactless delivery via a variety of companies or call 415.956.2139 for takeaway orders with nearby parking.