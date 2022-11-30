Thumnbmail

It is no secret that gambling – be it online or offline – is a very popular pastime activity all over the world. And while in some countries it is completely legal and regulated, in others it is outright banned. The United States, as a country, has always had a very complicated relationship with gambling. While it is true that up until recently the majority of states had some form of restrictions when it came to this activity, things are changing rapidly. 

Currently, there are only two US states where online gambling is completely forbidden by law – Washington and Connecticut. On the other hand, there are already four states where this activity is legal and regulated – Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. And even though the number of states where online gambling is legal is still quite limited, it is safe to say that this trend will continue in the future as more and more people become interested in this pastime activity.

