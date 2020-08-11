KoreTrak Watch Reviews: Smart Body Fitness Tracker Activity Band

KoreTrak is a smartwatch fitness tracker that actively monitors bodily vital signs so users can get clear insights and precise analysis about weight management, sleep and priceless 24/7 health monitoring at a glance.

The KoreTrak Smart Body Tracker is one of the highest in-demand activity bands in the world this summer and there is good reason when taking a look at all of the advanced wireless-enabled wearable technology functionality and intuitive health-enhancing features packed into this wristband watch.

When you think of smartwatches, big names such as Apple or Fitbit come to mind. These big brands have the advantage of popularity and market dominance and many times price their products above the reach of many people. However, not anymore.

The KoreHealth Fitness Company believes every person should have access to the best tools to maintain great shape. Since the dawn of activity bands and fitness trackers began to be commonplace, living with and wearing smartwatches has become popular, as more people embrace health and fitness concerns while exercising, eating or sleeping. This has led to significant increase in the price of the smart fitness tracking activity bands available.

However, to help everyone obtain the health and fitness products at a competitive price, KoreHealth has launched a new fitness tracker that offers the best of both worlds—advanced fitness tracking and smartwatch connectivity. And the price is affordable too, making the KoreTrak smart watch a leading fitness tracker to buy in 2020 for those who want state of the art activity monitoring and real-time vital sign reporting.

Let’s review the KoreHealth KoreTrak fitness tracker watch to see how the smart body activity monitoring band works to see whether or not it is the right one to use for you to help organize all of your personal activity, workouts, sleep, nutrition and even stress levels seeing how they all fit together to make you whole.

What is KoreTrak Smartwatch?

KoreTrak is an innovative wristband that bridges the gap between smartwatches and fitness trackers. Using advanced biometric technology, this device analyzes your body conditions and provides real-time health and fitness metrics. With just a quick scan, you can know your heart rate, blood oxygen level, or blood pressure.

This smartwatch comes with integrated fitness apps designed to help you engage in exercise. You can use it to track your steps, calculate the distance you’ve covered running, calculate how many calories you’ve burned, and many more. In addition to all the health and fitness features, KoreTrak keeps you connected to the world around you.

You can wirelessly connect it to your Apple or Android smartphone. This allows you to receive real-time message alerts and missed-call reminders. Besides, you can use it to trace your phone if you misplace it. Overall, it embraces more features than a regular smartwatch.

Highlights of KoreTrak Fitness Tracking Smartwatch

The KoreTrak smart tracker provides clear and precise insight into everything you need to reach your fitness goals, keep on track, and advance your well-being. By simply stating that it helps with real-time exercise stats, health and heart monitoring, has smartphone notifications and sleep tracking features does not break it down good enough.

Here is a list of top-level specifications the KoreTrak Smart Body Tracker contains:

✅ Heart rate and Blood pressure for Priceless 24/7 health monitoring

✅ State-of-the-art Fitness tracking to record your workouts and get fit

✅ Step counter with ability to set goals, hit them and lose weight fast

✅ Sleep manager for going to bed and getting woken up at optimal times for you

✅ Calorie counter to improve eating habits and chances of real weight loss efforts

✅ 380MAH Li-ion battery for a long life, super-efficient, less annoying recharges

✅ Big 1.3″ Display with an HD clear, easy-to-read display, oversized for easy touch control

✅ Sedentary Warning reminders telling when to sit less and move more

✅ Great Styling, high-tech modern looking, a real active man or women smartwatch, with strong, classic finish

✅ Take calls and gets notifications, allowing your phone to stay safe in your pocket or bag

✅ Syncs to both iPhone and Android, Supports IOS and Android

✅ Controls music giving easy access to change the track or raise and lower the volume

✅ Anti-lost feature can call your lost phone from your KoreTrak Watch to find it fast

✅ Takes photo using the KoreTrak Watch to take a photo on your smartphone

Click Here Now to Get a 50% HALF OFF Discount Coupon Code Automatically Applied to Your KoreTrak Fitness Tracker Watch Today

Advantages of KoreTrak Activity Band

Health tracking: It enables you to track important health metrics like blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels in less than ten seconds.

Fitness tracking: You can reach your fitness goals more quickly with built-in multi-sport tracking. Know the calories burned as well as steps taken.

Stay active: It gives you customizable inactivity alerts, reminding you to get up and move when you need to. This helps you live a healthier life.

Wake up refreshed: Allows you to analyze your sleep patterns to get a better night’s rest. You feel more refreshed and alert the next day to achieve optimum performance.

Stay connected: You get call and text message vibration alerts to help you focus on the task at hand with no more distractions from your phone.

Fit for everyone: Provides real-time essential health insights compatible with Apple and Android.

How to Use KoreTrak Smartwatch

KoreTrak provides intuitive tracking, and allows you to understand and monitor your health. Once you have it on your wrist, you can track all your health and fitness vitals including heart rate, steps taken, or calories burned. With an easy-to-use interface, you can easily set up your workout with less planning. This allows gives you time to focus on achieving your goals.

Importantly, the KoreTrak smartwatch is adaptable to you. You can take it wherever you go. Made of pliable yet durable comfort bands, you can use the watch while you run, sleep, swim, or do household chores. Its ability to sync with your smartphone allows you to keep an eye on your health and fitness at all times.

How KoreTrak Differs From Other Fitness Trackers

According to the seller, KoreTrak focuses on quality and not the brand name. You can walk into any electronics store and find fitness trackers and smartwatches that can do the same things as KoreTrak. However, they are usually more expensive, sometimes costing up to four times as much.

This is because big brands such as Apple or Fitbit spend a lot of money on advertising and marketing, which they have to cover by steep prices. On the other hand, KoreTrak provides direct to consumer pricing online. They put in more money on research and development of their product, giving their customers a superior product at a fraction of the price.

In the end, more and more customers are choosing KoreTrak over similar brands with heavy price tags. KoreTrak delivers customers with an affordable way to improve their health and exercise more efficiently.

Pros

Affordable

Highly durable

Both a smartwatch and fitness tracker

Waterproof

Phone tracker

Cons

Online purchase

Limited stock

Where to Buy the KoreTrak Smart Body Fitness Activity Tracker

The most popular question out there is where to buy KoreTrak Smart Body Tracker. As you can see, consumer reviews of KoreTrak Fitness Tracker are extremely positive as this lightweight, high-powered activity wristband is only available to purchase online.

While the company believes in its products, it goes a step further to offer a 30-day money back guarantee with every purchase. In case you feel dissatisfied with the KoreTrak smart watch, you can take advantage of this policy and ask for a refund. The company will give back all your funds, no questions asked, upon returning the package.

Please keep in mind that this policy covers only products that are returned to the company without any interference and in their original packaging. The company will only deduct shipping and handling charges.

Regarding pricing, the regular price of one Kore Trak Watch is $76.85. However, the seller is offering the product for a 50% discounted price of $49.95 today. This saves you $26.90 if you place your order today. The company also offers various purchasing options as follows:

2 KoreTrak Watches for $99.90 (Saving $53.79)

1 KoreTrak Smart Watch for $49.95 (Saving $26.90)

3 KoreTrak Watches for $112.39 (Saving $118.15)

Additionally, the seller offers a one-time offer of a lifetime protection. If you place your order today, you can enjoy a lifetime protection and replacement warranty for only an additional $19.98. This extended warranty provides a lifetime cover for your product.

The seller accepts multiple payment methods including PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, or Discover. The shipping cost for every package is $9.95. Once you pay through their secure online system, the seller will facilitate the shipping procedures and notify you on when to expect your package.

About KoreHealth

KoreHealth is an emerging company in the consumer health and fitness space, and believes in the 4 pillars of fitness: exercise, rest, recovery, and nutrition.

Launched by an MMA fighter and an affiliate marketer, KoreHealth helps consumers to heal their muscles with the use of recovery-focused fitness tools. With the ball rollers, muscles can easily be nourished with hot, cold, or massage therapy, easing the tension that muscles can succumb to with especially rigorous workouts. All of these KoreHealth products compliment the use of KoreTrak Smart Fitness Tracker too.

Each tool that consumers purchase can help them to recover in a different way. For instance, hot and cold therapy can help to reduce inflammation, ease pain, and soothe the muscles, and the user only needs hot water or a cold freezer to use the same ball roller. For consumers that want to relieve some tension in the muscles, KoreHealth offers a vibrating ball with rounded silicone spikes to dig in and stop the discomfort. All of these tools are necessary to the recovery process, and consumers can carry them around in a gym bag for when they need a break from the workout. All of these are ideal and can easily be optimized using the KoreTrak activity band.

At the moment, the product selection only includes a few items, including a smart scale that calculates BMI, muscle mass, and nine other metrics to see exactly how the user is doing with their fitness plan. The products are always reasonably priced, making them affordable for anyone that is already putting in the work at the gym.

To get ahold of KoreTrak’s creator, reach out to KoreHealth via the following contact details to get in touch with their dedicated customer support team: Call: United States & Canada (Toll Free): 609 414 7087 or try 1-844-846-7426, United Kingdom & Ireland: 08708 200084, Australia & New Zealand: (02) 8607 8316 or email: support@korehealth.com.

It is wise to be on the lookout for KoreHealth to be a household name brand health and wellness fitness company in the near future as the flagship KoreTrak Fitness Tracker Smart Watch Activity Band will help fuel the growth of the KorePulse Vibrating Massage Ball, KoreSphere Thermal Massage Ball Roller, KoreScale Smart Weight Scale, KoreTense Resistance Bands, KoreSurge Vibrating Foam Roller and the KoreForce Percussion Massager products.

Final Word About KoreTrak Smart Activity Band

The KoreTrak wristband is both a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. It integrates the style and convenience of a smartwatch with the biometric features of a fitness tracker. The device is easy to control, with a touch pad with intuitive controls that help you navigate through the apps. If you’re concerned about color, KoreTrak is available in different color options and styles upon checking out. You can choose your preferred color and style at checkout.

Importantly, KoreTrak has an IP67 rating, which qualifies it to withstand immersion of one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The device can store data for up to 7 days on its own, making it easier to use even if you don’t have your phone around. It automatically synchronizes with your phone the next time it’s within the Bluetooth range.

All of the KoreTrak review read above should have you excited about this extremely useful, affordable and practical smart fitness tracker wristband watch that is taking the summer by storm in 2020 as its desirable look and full spectrum of features make this a must-have health item to wear right away.

Act now to activate the 50% discount price and save big on the exciting, innovative and stylishly trendy KoreHealth activity band in the KoreTrak Smart Body Fitness Tracker.