KORBEL mimosa bar adds sparkle to Thanksgiving celebrations

Thanksgiving is just around the corner but there’s still time to pull together a fabulous day with delicious dishes, holiday decorations and sparkling KORBEL California Champagne.

Whether you are hosting festive feast, a scaled down gathering or a virtual celebration, preparing for the upcoming holiday festivities can be overwhelming. Fortunately, KORBEL California Champagne, which pairs with the flavors and traditional dishes of Thanksgiving as well as unique twists on holiday classics, provides golden opportunity to ensure the perfect complement of flavorful combinations no matter the menu.

Welcome guests with delicious, bubbly mimosas featuring KORBEL California Champagne, fruit juices and fresh fruit garnishes. Set up a tasty mimosa bar with an assortment of fresh juices along with bowls with garnishes including assorted barriers, orange, mango and apple slices, pineapple spears and sprigs of Rosemary or lavender.

To build the perfect mimosa, fill the flute halfway with your favorite bubbly KORBEL California Champagne, then top off with fresh juice and garnish. Here are some tasty suggestions along with the perfect varietal for a sensational mimosa bar.

The Pomegranate Mimosa: Pomegranate juice + Korbel Blanc de Noirs

The Grapefruit Mimosa: Grapefruit juice + Korbel Brut

The Classic Mimosa: Orange juice + Korbel Brut

The Mango Mimosa: Mango juice + Korbel Brut Organic

The Pineapple Mimosa: Pineapple juice + Korbel Brut

The Apple Mimosa: Apple juice + Korbel Brut Rose’

The Guava Mimosa: Guava juice + Korbel Sweet Rose’

The Cranberry Mimosa: Cranberry Juice + Korbel Sweet Rose’

A day or two before Thanksgiving Day, order KORBEL California Champagne via drizly.com, which partners with retailers in your area and offers delivery to your doorstep in about an hour. Visit their website, select your favorite KORBEL California Champagnes and the number of bottles, enter your address, choose your retailer and voila! KORBEL California Champagne at your door in under 60 minutes – one more task to mark off your list. Chill the bottles the day before, then place several corked ones in a tub or bucket with ice on the mimosa bar, reserving enough bottles in the fridge for a Thanksgiving Day toast during the main meal.

Thanksgiving is about family and friends gathering to give thanks, share laughter, celebrate golden memories and create new ones, so relax and enjoy a day centered around toasting life with KORBEL California Champagnes. During this holiday season, whether you celebrate lavishly or simply, in-house or online, KORBEL California Champagnes will provide the golden touch to your festivities.

CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY

F. Korbel & Bros., Guerneville, Sonoma County, CA. Producers of fine California mèthode champenoise champagnes for 138 years. KORBEL is a registered trademark. ©2020 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.

Most Read