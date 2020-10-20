KISS PR Brand Story – Press Release Distribution Service by Qamar Zaman Offers Panacea for Content Creators, Music Artist and SMB’s Across The World!

Misfortune, when taken nobly, is a great fortune (Marcus Aurelius). As a result of the ongoing economic destruction left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses need a helping hand. At the beginning of March 2020, Qamar Zaman, a Dallas-based business owner who was still recovering from a financial loss in 2019 due to a bankrupt client, was in a lean mode once again with a new stance.

Qamar Zaman, who continues to fight his battles every day as a tech entrepreneur with South Asian roots, who now lives in Dallas, TX, says, “I am like an actor who does not always get a blockbuster for every project. I adjust and do my best and hope the world likes my work.” When asked in the interview what was his secret to his success, Zaman says, “My mindset. I use the Japanese principle of IKIGAI. My formula is simple.

1) I love what I do, to the point of obsession.

2) I keep getting better at it—to be the best version of myself.

3) I get paid for it.

4) The world needs my service.

The net result is a platform I created called Story.KISSPR.com (My IKIGAI).”

How did you PIVOT in COVID-19 since you were still recouping from your last wound?

“Pain is our best teacher. When I am in pain, I pivot. I have had this mindset since childhood.” You can read my entire story here published on Forbes.

“When the pandemic broke, I had to do something. Since I must always be in my state of flow (KIGAI), I went to step 3 and turned my paid system to FREE.” I know money is tight for small businesses, and it will come to me in the currency of gratitude. I learned this from a famous marketer and mentor. With my lean team and a helping hand from Tara Pollitz, an intern from UT Dallas, we worked day and night and launched a Free PR Fund to help small businesses in need. The rest is history. To read more about its impact, you can read the story here:

https://www.indrastra.com/2020/08/generosity-in-dark-times-saves.html

Since my KISS PR Brand Story launch, some of my successes include Big Binny, a music artist who found my free service. With a small contribution, he says: “I was on the first page of Google within 24 hours,” said Big Binny, who used Zaman’s platform, KISS PR Story, to promote their new album. “It also ended up getting me a Google Knowledge Panel.”

Another recent success is Nadim Ahmed of Venture X Dallas Coworking, who leads a flexible office space at Dallas near Galleria. “We came across KISS PR Story while looking for services to help get more exposure and leads,” says Nadim Ahmed, CEO of Venture X Dallas Coworking “We were amazed at the distribution and the visibility we can generate for our flexible office space rental.”

KISS PR Storytelling How is it Unique

The press release powered storytelling system is offered to small businesses worldwide, but especially those local to the US. This provides an opportunity to share their stories on the KISS PR Brand Story platform. The platform conceptualized, invented, and managed by team Zaman is unique — an all-in-one suite for press release distribution, storytelling, social media content creation with many digital marketing advantages. KISS PR news and press release distribution includes Yahoo New and Finance, major news affiliates, AP News and over and over 1000 news distribution partners, journalists, and consumer sources for exposure to a wide audience.

“Qamar runs one of the best Press release distribution services in America, which includes SEO and other great add-ons for press releases and news announcements. He had a deep knowledge of the industry and is a highly reliable partner. I have been working with Qamar and his agency for several years now; after trying just about every PR wire company in the U.S., Qamar is an expert in many media-related fields, and I am happy to endorse all the skills listed in his LinkedIn profile – he is a true professional!” – Denis Serikov, CEO at Throne PR

About KISS PR CEO & National Website Growth & Digital PR Expert Qamar Zaman’s Brand Story

Zaman is known for working in the US legal industry with some of the leading elite attorneys. Qamar was recently featured in Forbes India as the creator of his “blue ocean,” storytelling platform – Zaman turned his paid platform into a white-label system giving small SEO companies global access to create their own newswire service using KISS PR’s news distribution platform. https://brandstory.kisspr.com

Qamar Zaman is a Forbes Agency Council and has been featured in top news publications like Huffington Post, Forbes India, Business.com, Target Marketing, to name a few. Zaman has been instrumental in the area of digital PR for many New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, Canada based startups companies and law firms. He works with top law firms in the nation in the area of lawyer SEO and PR. Zaman is actively involved on LinkedIn and Instagram.

https://www.qamarzaman.us