More than 100,000 employees have been laid off from tech companies since the start of 2023. From Zoom to Pinterest and Spotify, it seems that no one is safe from the effects of inflation and economic uncertainty.
But Miami-based tech company Kaseya is taking a different approach, at least according to Kaseya’s CEO, Fred Voccola. Not only are they not laying off, but they’re actually hiring!. They plan to add thousands of jobs worldwide in 2023.
Yes, you read that right! Kaseya is adding 1,000 jobs across the company’s offices in U.S. locations like Florida and New Jersey, as well their global offices in Canada, India, and Europe. But what makes them different from tech companies like Microsoft and Google?
To an extent, Kaseya set the groundwork for this at the start of the pandemic three years ago. While many tech companies took the pandemic as an opportunity to quickly expand their workforce to better accommodate remote work (not to mention, these employees no longer needed to be housed in office space), Kaseya was more conservative. They did grow during the pandemic, but it was careful and measured. They, unlike many others, did not use the pandemic to go above and beyond their hiring goals. They grew as was required by their customer base.
Now that the pandemic has waned and economic uncertainty has hit, there’s no need for mass layoffs because hirings were strategic.
“We’re in the right place at the right time,” Voccola explained. “Our customers are primarily small businesses whose digital transformation really started with the COVID-19 pandemic. They can’t afford NOT to spend money on technology. They’re reliant on it – aren't all of us after the conveniences the pandemic gave us?”
Voccola cites online ordering and virtual work out classes as two examples of these conveniences. They became the only way for restaurants and gyms to stay operational during the pandemic and consumers aren’t ready to give them up yet.
It’s not just the digital transformation of small businesses that’s driving demand – so is cybercrime. Kaseya’s cybersecurity software is in high demand as the dangers of a cyberattack become more known by the general public. Small businesses are learning that everything needs to be protected and a password with a capital letter, a number, and an exclamation point aren’t enough to keep important information safe. This only becomes more crucial as they introduce more technology into their business. They can’t risk losing their systems to a ransomware attack, so they are investing more in the right cyber security tools.
But, Voccola points out, it’s not just about hiring employees. What matters is retaining them and giving them the opportunity to grow their careers.
“We have a Grow Your Own program,” Voccola said. “We give our employees mentorship opportunities and the chance to prove themselves in positions that, on paper, they may not be qualified for.”
Through this program, employees that started at the company as interns or apprentices have been able to become first time managers, VPs, and executives. At Kaseya, employees are given structure and guidance not only from their own managers, but also from C-level executives, including Fred Voccola himself. This program is mutually beneficial, especially while hiring.
1,000 new positions mean 1,000 new employees in need of managers and these managers are pulled from Kaseya’s existing management pool. They may not have leadership qualifications, but they know the products and the company, leadership can be taught over time by mentors.
While luck may have helped them get to this position, it’s certain that Kaseya has put the right processes in place to ensure that their luck won’t run out anytime soon. In a world of layoffs, Voccola isn’t afraid of hiring; in fact, he welcomes the company’s rapid gr