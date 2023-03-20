workers in a meeting

More than 100,000 employees have been laid off from tech companies since the start of 2023. From Zoom to Pinterest and Spotify, it seems that no one is safe from the effects of inflation and economic uncertainty.

But Miami-based tech company Kaseya is taking a different approach, at least according to Kaseya’s CEO, Fred Voccola. Not only are they not laying off, but they’re actually hiring!. They plan to add thousands of jobs worldwide in 2023. 

