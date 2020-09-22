Kasamba Review [2020]: Real Psychic Readings or Fake?

Kasamba is an online psychic network where people can find professional psychics and spiritual advisors to help them in their journeys to understanding themselves and leading a fulfilling life. For 20 years, Kasamba has helped over 3 million people by providing top-quality psychic services 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone.

Since they first started their business in 1999, Kasamba has been ready to help those searching for answers, empowerment, meaning, and guidance through their easily accessible network of spiritual advisors and a range of different services designed to suit the needs of almost anyone.

But is Kasamba legit and can they be trusted? Continue reading my Kasamba review to find out everything you need to know.

(Special Promo) – Click Here To Get 3 Free Minutes + 50% Off With Kasamba

How Does Kasamba Work?

Kasamba understands that, sometimes, people can be skeptical about psychics and the services that they offer, particularly if they have never undergone such an experience in the past. Because of this, Kasamba offers a well-designed website where newcomers can browse their different service options and network of spiritual advisors for free before deciding how they want to proceed.

You can browse each individual psychics profile to get a more in-depth understanding of them and their specialties, and you’re also able to see which advisors are currently available for either online chat sessions or phone readings. This is a great feature, as it enables users to gain immediate access to an advisor.

Once you’ve selected the advisor you would like to speak to, the registration process is simple. All you need to do is select the “click to chat” option and you’ll then be guided step by step through the registration process. This will involve setting up an account and adding a payment option before moving on to chat with a psychic.

Kasamba provides a few different payment options. Users can either add a set amount of funds to their account using a credit or debit card or pay in total once their session is completed. There is also a convenient option to add funds using PayPal.

(Special Promo) – Click Here To Get 3 Free Minutes + 50% Off With Kasamba

Types Of Services Offered

Not all services suit every individual person, which is why having a variety of service options is so crucial, and this is where Kasamba really shines. Some people are looking for a specific type of psychic reading, while others might like to have plenty of different options to choose from. Because of this, Kasamba offers a wide variety of different types of psychic readers to suit everyone’s needs.

Kasmaba sorts their best psychic reading services by first dividing their psychic advisors into eight main categories. From there, each of those categories has a list of more specialized services. Below is a breakdown of the main categories and the subcategories within each one.

Psychic Readings

Psychic readings are one of the most popular services offered and Kasmaba has a wide range of subcategories to select from. These are:

Aura Readings

Crystal Readings

Pet Psychics

Psychic Mediums

Rune Casting

UK Psychics

Love Readings

Trying to understand more about your love-life and interpersonal relationships is important for so many people. But not all love or relationships are the same, which is why Kasamba Psychics offer more personalized and specific types of love readings including:

Breaking-up and divorce

Cheating and affairs

Gay and Lesbian friendly

Marital life

Parents and Children

Single and Dating

Soulmate Connections

Tarot Card Readings

Online tarot readings are fantastic for anyone who wants to understand themselves and the intricacies of their lives on a deeper level. There are two exceptional types of tarot readings to choose from on Kasamba:

Angel Card Reading

Cartomancy

Fortune Telling

It might sound like a mystical fantasy, but a professional fortune telling can be an enlightening and fascinating experience. Fortunately (excuse the pun), there are almost 200 online psychics that specialize in fortune telling listed on the Kasamba.com website.

Dream Analysis

Ever wondered if your dreams are trying to tell you something? Is there a deeper meaning that you’re unaware of? If these sound like questions that you need answers to then Kasamba Psychics can help you with over 100 psychic advisors that specialize in dream analysis.

Astrology Readings

Your birth chart has the ability to tell you more about yourself and your life than you ever thought possible. Kasamba offers two types of astrology readings.

Chinese Astrology

Vedic Astrology

Career Forecasts

There are hundreds of real psychic advisors ready and waiting on Kasamba to help you understand what the future has in store for your work-life. If you have burning questions about your career, this is the perfect place to start.

More Options

As if all the above psychic services weren’t enough, Kasamba Psychic Network also offers the following services listed under the “More” tab:

Palm Readings

Paranormal

Universal Laws

Numerology

Eastern Philosophy

Past Life Readings

Intimacy

Occult Graphology

Picture Readings

Financial Outlook

Kabbalah

New Age Spirituality

Religion

3 Free Minutes With Every Reading

So, maybe you’re interested in trying out one of the multitudes of professional services that Kasamba offers, but you have some reservations.

The professional psychics at Kasamba understand that there is a lot that goes into choosing a psychic reading service. Readings are a very personalized process in which you may end up sharing some intimate details about yourself and your life. Because of this, it’s important that you not only select the right service but that you also have a connection with the psychic reader you choose.

If you’re concerned that you’ll end up wasting your money by picking a service or psychic that’s wrong for you, don’t worry! Kasamba Psychics offers a fantastic deal of three minutes of free psychic chat with every reading, so you can ensure you’ve made the right decision before proceeding with a full-price service.

(Special Promo) – Click Here To Get 3 Free Minutes + 50% Off With Kasamba

The Kasamba App

Most people might find they’re too busy going about their day to day lives to sit down and spend the time on the phone or in front of their computer. This is why Kasamba also offers a convenient app for on-the-go chat psychic readings and daily horoscopes. The Kasamba psychic app is free to download and allows you to access psychic readings no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

What We Like Most About Kasamba

All in all, there isn’t much to dislike about the Kasamba.com platform. They’ve been in business for over 20 years, and when you look at their psychic reading services and advisors it’s not difficult to understand why.

Renowned for their top-notch tarot card readings, they also offer one of the most varied ranges of services that are available online. Very few online psychic platforms offer the huge variety of options that Kasamba does.

With so many different types of service to choose from there truly is a way for anyone to access the answers that they seek. Their online psychic advisors have individual profile pages, so you can learn more about each one and publicly view their rating and reviews from others who have used their services.

If you want to find out why Kasamba is so well-loved amongst those who seek psychic and clairvoyant advice, then you can take advantage of their bargain introductory offer, where new members get 50% off their first reading.

Drawbacks Of Kasamba

While Kasamba certainly does bring a whole lot to the table, there are a few things that they don’t offer.

Firstly, they don’t have an option to engage in a video reading, which can be problematic when a true connection with your advisor is so paramount to the entire experience.

They also don’t offer the best filtering options for you to narrow down your search. With so many services to choose from and such a wide network of different psychics, this can make it a bit overwhelming when you’re trying to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Lastly, you’ll notice if you browse their website that some of their best, top rated psychics are expensive. This is understandable since you do pay for the quality of your service and the experience of your spiritual advisor. However, not everyone can afford to pay top dollar for a psychic reading.

Is Kasamba Really Legit?

It’s pretty clear that Kasamba is a legitimate and reliable resource for those searching for top-quality psychic and clairvoyant experiences. If they weren’t legitimate, it’s doubtful that they would have managed to stay in business since 1999!Not to mention, the thousands of positive kasamba reviews from customers all over the world.

Kasamba offers such a vast range of services and a large number of authentic psychics, that there really is something for everyone to try. Kasamba also offers a money back guarantee if you’re not 100% satisfied with your psychic reading.

(Special Promo) – Click Here To Get 3 Free Minutes + 50% Off With Kasamba