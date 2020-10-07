Juva Is Delivering Silicon Valley’s Finest Cannabis Experience

Friendly. Neighborhood. Cannabis. Delivery. Service. That’s what you get with Juva Delivery. Based in Redwood City, and covering most of the peninsula, Juva Delivery offers a vast selection of California’s most sought-after brands and products. Founded and headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Juva Delivery is your trusted go-to for premier-quality cannabis delivered with an unprecedented level of attentive, professional customer service.

As the trusted name for cannabis delivery in America’s innovation hub, it should come as no surprise that Juva Delivery is disrupting the industry in bold ways. What sets Juva Delivery apart from other cannabis delivery options is their people-first approach. Founded by cannabis industry pioneers and guided by a renowned team of scientists and doctors, Juva Delivery takes a knowledge-driven approach to helping people become more informed, responsible consumers of cannabis. They are proud to offer complimentary, discreet, personal consultations to help each customer find what works best for them.

Knowing more feels better. Which is why Juva Delivery strives to offer the relief that comes not only from having access to the highest quality, most consistent and medically-effective cannabis available anywhere. But, just as importantly, they offer a different kind of relief…the assurance that comes from fully understanding everything you need to know about how cannabis can help you. What kind will work best? How should you take it? How much is the right amount? What effects can you expect?

As a medically-led, research-driven, vertically-integrated organization, Juva Delivery does the hard work, the research, the testing, the labeling and the individual counseling to make people more informed, responsible consumers of cannabis. We challenge ourselves to stay at the leading-edge of science and medical efficacy. To us, it’s the only way we know to reach our goal of advancing both the cannabis industry and the medical profession to help more people feel better

Whether you use cannabis for a specific health reason or just enjoy the effects recreationally, we’re all part of a new generation of people who are exploring the world off cannabis in new ways. People struggling with specific health issues seek solutions and research options. They don’t want a flaky pot company. They want proven products focused on managing their symptoms. Even adult-use consumers share a common desire for better, more consistent quality and a more explicit understanding of the wellness and psychoactive effects they can expect. Juva Delivery is a better option for both. With so much hype out there, isn’t it comforting to know that one cannabis company is fully committed to helping me become more informed and confident about how cannabis can help?