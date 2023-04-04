In saturated markets today, determinants for success increasingly outside the scope of traditional factors that most industry players base performance on. Such “outside the box” methods are true in the case of both innovation as well as price analysis.
A classic example on the innovation side can be found in today’s digital marketing realm, where traditional methods of marketing such as SEO, PPC, and PR have been replaced by a litany of new innovations such as longtail niche SEO, AI data scraping and IP address promotion, and custom publishing. These new blue ocean frontiers enable companies to venture into unchartered markets and make the first big land grabs. For both the companies that use them and the agencies that innovate them, Blue Ocean innovation carries an abundance of value.
As it pertains to price analysis, oftentimes untraditional and even overlooked metrics can often play a decisive role in determining end value.
Real Estate thought leader turned performance coach Jere Metcalf illustrates a profound example. Normally, traditional comps dictate how much a home is worth as indicated on market barometers like Zillow. Jere notes that in many cases, while market activity and sales history can be used to determine what a house will sell for, there are more varying factors than one might note at first glance. What makes the difference is understanding market value is not determined until the house is sold and what factors create value for what buyers and how to position and market for your Seller's advantage.
A wave of storms slammed The City’s infrastructure, causing glass to shatter, and, in some cases, fall, from half-a-dozen skyscrapers
During her own prolific real estate career, Jere oftentimes would sell houses based on identifying important price analysis factors that lay outside the realm of normal comps, leading oftentimes to record breaking sales numbers.
A classic example, for instance, was the sale of a house Jere sold for millions more than the standard comp valuation, all because it was the only house in the suburb that was safely positioned at the end of a cul de sac and Jere understood that a family with young children would pay premium to get a house with that type of secure orientation.
Now as a performance coach, she shows agents how to glean what unconventional metrics and factors will drive the valuations and prices of homes.
For more information on how Jere is upending the traditional comp paradigm and showing realtors unconventional and oftentimes superior methods for pricing their listings, check out Breakthrough Luxury Coaching.