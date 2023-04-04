Jere Metcalf

In saturated markets today, determinants for success increasingly outside the scope of traditional factors that most industry players base performance on. Such “outside the box” methods are true in the case of both innovation as well as price analysis. 

A classic example on the innovation side can be found in today’s digital marketing realm, where traditional methods of marketing such as SEO, PPC, and PR have been replaced by a litany of new innovations such as longtail niche SEO, AI data scraping and IP address promotion, and custom publishing. These new blue ocean frontiers enable companies to venture into unchartered markets and make the first big land grabs. For both the companies that use them and the agencies that innovate them, Blue Ocean innovation carries an abundance of value. 

